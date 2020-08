LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India cross 27 lakh mark; death toll at 51,797

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday (August 17) gave his nod to the change in name of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as Ministry of Education.It may be recalled that the name change was one among the many recommendations of the draft new National Education Policy (NEP), which was cleared during a meeting of the Union Cabinet in July.

In other news, two terrorists were killed on Tuesday (August 18) in a joint operation of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district. One soldier also martyred in the encounter today taking the total number of martyred to 4.The operation which began on Monday (August 17) was put on hold during the night. One terrorist was killed in the encounter on Monday that broke out in Kreeri village of Baramullah district of North Kashmir.

IMD predicted rain, thundershowers and lightning to occur during next three hours at isolated places over Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Lalitpur districts and adjoining areas.