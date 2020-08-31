LIVE: PM Modi wishes citizens on Onam, calls it unique festival which celebrates harmony

31 August 2020, 09:23 AM
ICMR Samples testing: Total number of samples tested up to August 30 is 4,23,07,914 including 8,46,278 samples tested yesterday.
COVID-19 Testing Update . For more details visit: https://t.co/dI1pqvXAsZ @MoHFW_INDIA @DeptHealthRes #ICMRFIGHTSCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EgUTQUywNS
— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) August 31, 2020
31 August 2020, 09:18 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates "harmony"."Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health," he tweeted while sharing a clip from his `Mann Ki Baat` programme where he spoke about the festival.
Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health. pic.twitter.com/4pjpGRKk6Q
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020