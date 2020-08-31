हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi wishes citizens on Onam, calls it unique festival which celebrates harmony

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 31, 2020 - 09:23
Comments |

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday (August 30) that Air India has been an asset but added that it is not government's responsibility to run airports and airlines. Puri expressed hope that the privatization process of Air India would get complete within 2020.

In other news, the Supreme Court (SC) will on Monday (August 31) announce the quantum of sentence to be awarded to lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has been convicted by the SC for contempt of court for posting two tweets against the top court. The verdict will be pronounced by a SC bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. The veteran lawyer faces simple imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both as punishment under Contempt of Court Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates "harmony".

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates:

31 August 2020, 09:23 AM

ICMR Samples testing: Total number of samples tested up to August 30 is 4,23,07,914 including 8,46,278 samples tested yesterday.

31 August 2020, 09:18 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates "harmony"."Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health," he tweeted while sharing a clip from his `Mann Ki Baat` programme where he spoke about the festival.

  • 35,42,733Confirmed
  • 63,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT50S

Protest against Pakistan in New York