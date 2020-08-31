LIVE: PM Modi wishes citizens on Onam, calls it unique festival which celebrates harmony

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday (August 30) that Air India has been an asset but added that it is not government's responsibility to run airports and airlines. Puri expressed hope that the privatization process of Air India would get complete within 2020.

In other news, the Supreme Court (SC) will on Monday (August 31) announce the quantum of sentence to be awarded to lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has been convicted by the SC for contempt of court for posting two tweets against the top court. The verdict will be pronounced by a SC bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. The veteran lawyer faces simple imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both as punishment under Contempt of Court Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates "harmony".

