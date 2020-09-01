LIVE: Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains arrive at his residence, last rites to be held today

Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Pranab Mukherjee's last rites will be held today and his body will be laid in state at his official residence 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi where people will be allowed to pay their last homage following the COVID-19 guidelines.

In other news, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will begin from today after being postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all prepared to conduct the exam amid COVID-19 guidelines. Around 8.58 lakh students have registered for the JEE main exams this year.

China on Monday (August 31) accused the Indian Army of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and purposely violating the consensus reached "multi-level talks" between the two nations. Notably, an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday were thwarted by the Indian Army.

