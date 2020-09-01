LIVE: Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains arrive at his residence, last rites to be held today

1 September 2020, 09:40 AM
India COVID-19 data: Coronavirus cases in India surge to 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated & 65,288 deaths as per the Health Ministry data.Single-day spike of 69,921 new positive cases & 819 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
1 September 2020, 09:21 AM
Delhi: The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee being taken to his residence at 10 Rajaji Marg.
He passed away at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt yesterday. Seven-day state mourning being observed across India from 31 Aug to 6 Sept, both days inclusive. pic.twitter.com/2USc170kU8
1 September 2020, 09:13 AM
Bihar: Candidates undergo temperature check & hand sanitization process at TCS Office in Pataliputra Colony, Patna, designated as an exam centre for JEEMain. They are also being given fresh masks.
A candidate, Piyush says, "There were no autos/buses available to reach here." pic.twitter.com/uBLrOfOxXR
1 September 2020, 09:07 AM
Candidates writing JEE Main start arriving examination centre across India. There are a total of 660 center's across India.
1 September 2020, 09:04 AM
Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as 7-day State mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
