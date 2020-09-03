LIVE: Central Delhi second driest district after Gautam Buddh Nagar, in northwest India

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, the Facebook India head Ajit Mohan admitted that people at key positions in Facebook's India office are anti-BJP, according to sources. Mohan also said that he is taking back what he wrote ten years ago because of a change of heart. Mohan was speaking to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology amid controversy over Facebook's alleged bias in favour of the BJP.

In other news, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Moscow to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. During his three-day stay in Russia, Singh is also scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu and hold talks on further boosting defence cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,69,523 cases of the novel coroanvirus while the death toll rose to 66,333 on Wednesday, according to the data provided by Union Health Ministry.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates: