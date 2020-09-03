LIVE: Central Delhi second driest district after Gautam Buddh Nagar, in northwest India

3 September 2020, 11:04 AM
Central Delhi has recorded 62 percent less rainfall this monsoon season so far and is the second-most rain deficient district in northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department data. The district has gauged 222.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 582.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. It is the second-most rain deficient district in northwest India this monsoon season after Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded only 66.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 452 mm a shortfall of 85 percent. (PTI)
3 September 2020, 10:43 AM
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Leh today to review the ongoing security situation there. He will be briefed by senior field commanders on the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC): Army Sources (ANI)
3 September 2020, 10:13 AM
Ghats on the bank of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have submerged due to increase in water level of the river. (ANI)
3 September 2020, 09:50 AM
India registers highest single-day spike of 83,883 new COVID-19 cases and 1,043 deaths. The total tally in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured and 67,376 deaths: Health Ministry
3 September 2020, 09:46 AM
A total of 4,55,09,380 samples tested up to 2nd September. Of these, 11,72,179 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
