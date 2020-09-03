हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Central Delhi second driest district after Gautam Buddh Nagar, in northwest India

In a startling revelation, the Facebook India head Ajit Mohan admitted that people at key positions in Facebook's India office are anti-BJP, according to sources. Mohan also said that he is taking back what he wrote ten years ago because of a change of heart. Mohan was speaking to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology amid controversy over Facebook's alleged bias in favour of the BJP. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 3, 2020 - 11:08
Comments |

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, the Facebook India head Ajit Mohan admitted that people at key positions in Facebook's India office are anti-BJP, according to sources. Mohan also said that he is taking back what he wrote ten years ago because of a change of heart. Mohan was speaking to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology amid controversy over Facebook's alleged bias in favour of the BJP. 

In other news, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Moscow to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. During his three-day stay in Russia, Singh is also scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu and hold talks on further boosting defence cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,69,523 cases of the novel coroanvirus while the death toll rose to 66,333 on Wednesday, according to the data provided by Union Health Ministry.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

 

3 September 2020, 11:04 AM

Central Delhi has recorded 62 percent less rainfall this monsoon season so far and is the second-most rain deficient district in northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department data. The district has gauged 222.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 582.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. It is the second-most rain deficient district in northwest India this monsoon season after Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded only 66.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 452 mm a shortfall of 85 percent. (PTI)

3 September 2020, 10:43 AM

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Leh today to review the ongoing security situation there. He will be briefed by senior field commanders on the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC): Army Sources (ANI)

3 September 2020, 10:13 AM

Ghats on the bank of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have submerged due to increase in water level of the river. (ANI)

3 September 2020, 09:50 AM

India registers highest single-day spike of 83,883 new COVID-19 cases and 1,043 deaths. The total tally in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured and 67,376 deaths: Health Ministry

3 September 2020, 09:46 AM

A total of 4,55,09,380 samples tested up to 2nd September. Of these, 11,72,179 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • 38,53,406Confirmed
  • 67,376Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M46S

Zee World Exclusive: Full story of India's 'victory' on LAC