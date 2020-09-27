LIVE: Farmers 'rail roko' agitation against Farm Bills enters its fourth day

27 September 2020, 09:27 AM
7,12,57,836 samples tested up to 26th September for COVID- 19. Of these, 9,87,861 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
27 September 2020, 09:25 AM
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills passed in Parliament.
27 September 2020, 09:24 AM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles the demise of the former minister Jaswant Singh.
27 September 2020, 09:23 AM
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. PM said, ''Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.''
