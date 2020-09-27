हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Farmers 'rail roko' agitation against Farm Bills enters its fourth day

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 10:04
Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday (September 27) morning. He was 82. Union Defence Minister took to twitter to announce Jaswant Singh's death. Rajnath Singh expressed shock over Jaswant Singh's death and said that the former BJP leader served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Defence Minister.

In other news, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel in Mumbai on Saturday (September 26). The meeting between the two leaders lasted for around 2 hours.  The meeting between Fadnavis and Raut set political circle abuzz in Maharashtra with some claiming that something big is going to happen in Maharashtra politics soon. 

Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the oldest ally of the BJP on Saturday (September 26) announced to quit the ruling party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after sharp difference over three newly-passed farm bills. 

27 September 2020, 09:27 AM

7,12,57,836 samples tested up to 26th September for COVID- 19. Of these, 9,87,861 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

 

27 September 2020, 09:25 AM

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills passed in Parliament.

27 September 2020, 09:24 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles the demise of the former minister Jaswant Singh.

 

27 September 2020, 09:23 AM

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. PM said, ''Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.''

 

