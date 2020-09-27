LIVE: Farmers 'rail roko' agitation against Farm Bills enters its fourth day

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday (September 27) morning. He was 82. Union Defence Minister took to twitter to announce Jaswant Singh's death. Rajnath Singh expressed shock over Jaswant Singh's death and said that the former BJP leader served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Defence Minister.

In other news, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel in Mumbai on Saturday (September 26). The meeting between the two leaders lasted for around 2 hours. The meeting between Fadnavis and Raut set political circle abuzz in Maharashtra with some claiming that something big is going to happen in Maharashtra politics soon.

Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the oldest ally of the BJP on Saturday (September 26) announced to quit the ruling party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after sharp difference over three newly-passed farm bills.

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates: