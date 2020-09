Amid the simmering border tensions with China, India has deployed home-grown subsonic missile Nirbhay to counter the deployment of missile by Chinese armed forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Nirbhay is a surface-to-surface missile with a reach of up to 1,000 km. This missile is capable of low-level stealth strike on targets, which means Nirbhay can fly between 100 metres to 4km from ground and pick up the target before destroying it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission, today through video conference at 11 am. The PM will also inaugurate “Ganga Avalokan”, the first museum on Ganga dedicated to showcasing the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in Ganga river. The museum is located at Chandi Ghat, Haridwar.

In a tragic incident, atleast three people were killed after a building collapsed in Bawamanpura area of Gujarat's Vadodara in the wee hours of Tuesday ( September 29). The deceased include one female and two male.

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates: