LIVE: Two Navy personnel killed as a glider on routine flight gets crashed in Kochi

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 4, 2020 - 10:08
Comments |

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on Sunday (October 4). It is to be noted that the exams were earlier scheduled to be held on May 31 but it is was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news, ADG Law & Order, Ashok Kumar, launchedd Special Grievance cell for J&K students and appoints a special nodal officer for addressing issues of Kashmiri students studying in the state.

Former Odisha Minister and BJD MLA from Pipili constituency, Pradeep Maharathy passed away on Sunday (October 4) due to COVID-19 infection. Maharathy was 65-years-old and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Two Navy personnel died as a glider on routine flight crashed in Kochi on Sunday morning, said Defence spokesperson

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates:

 

4 October 2020, 10:08 AM

COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus tally in India crosses 65-lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases & 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,01,782 deaths as per the Union Health Ministry. 

4 October 2020, 10:07 AM

Kerala: Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar, onboard a naval power glider, lost their lives after it crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near naval base this morning. It was on routine training sortie & took off from INS Garuda. Southern Naval Command orders Board of Inquiry.

4 October 2020, 10:00 AM

Two Navy personnel died as a glider on routine flight crashed in Kochi on Sunday morning: Defence spokesperson

  • 65,49,373Confirmed
  • 1,01,782Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

