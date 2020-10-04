LIVE: Two Navy personnel killed as a glider on routine flight gets crashed in Kochi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on Sunday (October 4). It is to be noted that the exams were earlier scheduled to be held on May 31 but it is was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news, ADG Law & Order, Ashok Kumar, launchedd Special Grievance cell for J&K students and appoints a special nodal officer for addressing issues of Kashmiri students studying in the state.

Former Odisha Minister and BJD MLA from Pipili constituency, Pradeep Maharathy passed away on Sunday (October 4) due to COVID-19 infection. Maharathy was 65-years-old and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Two Navy personnel died as a glider on routine flight crashed in Kochi on Sunday morning, said Defence spokesperson

