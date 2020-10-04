LIVE: Two Navy personnel killed as a glider on routine flight gets crashed in Kochi

4 October 2020, 10:08 AM
COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus tally in India crosses 65-lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases & 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,01,782 deaths as per the Union Health Ministry.
4 October 2020, 10:07 AM
Kerala: Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar, onboard a naval power glider, lost their lives after it crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near naval base this morning. It was on routine training sortie & took off from INS Garuda. Southern Naval Command orders Board of Inquiry.
4 October 2020, 10:00 AM
