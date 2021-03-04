Live updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman receives first dose of COVID vaccine at Delhi's Fortis Hospital

4 March 2021, 12:38 PM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives her first dose of COVID vaccine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj.
4 March 2021, 12:36 PM
The second batch of 25 MT has recently reached the port: EAM Dr S Jaishankar, on 'Chabahar Day', at Maritime India Summit-2021
4 March 2021, 12:24 PM
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal takes the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital.
4 March 2021, 12:24 PM
The Opposition raises the issue of vacant Speaker post in Maharashtra Assembly. The Opposition demands that the decision to be taken by today, regarding the election of Speaker as it has been more than 30 days since the post fell vacant.
4 March 2021, 12:23 PM
Indian military faces greater challenges than any other military in the world and hence needs to study transformation concepts adopted in other countries carefully to cater to the spectrum of warfare: CDS General Bipin Rawat
4 March 2021, 12:23 PM
The total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of COVID virus in the country now at 242: Government of India
4 March 2021, 12:23 PM
MP, Haryana, Rajasthan, J&K (UT), Odisha, UP, HP, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Assam, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Sikkim, Ladakh, Tripura, A&N Islands, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, D&D & D&N and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID19 deaths in last 24 hours: Govt
4 March 2021, 12:22 PM
India Air Force Su-30MKi fighter jets participating in exercise Desert Flag VI along with air forces of the UAE, the US, France, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Bahrain, in UAE. The exercise is scheduled from March 3rd to 27th at the Al-Dhafra airbase in the UAE.
4 March 2021, 12:22 PM
Congress MLAs protest outside Uttarakhand Assembly over rising fuel and LPG prices in Bhararisain.
4 March 2021, 12:21 PM
Bomb Disposal Squad & other teams carried out an extensive search at Taj Mahal premises. No such object has been found yet. Man who called up to give info (of bomb) will soon be traced. I'd like to assure you that there's 99% chances of it being hoax call: A Satish Ganesh, IG Agra.
4 March 2021, 12:20 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda for a meeting.
4 March 2021, 12:20 PM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital.