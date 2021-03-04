Live updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman receives first dose of COVID vaccine at Delhi's Fortis Hospital

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a bunch of petitions filed by women Army officers over non-implementation of the order granting permanent commission to them in the Army and Navy.

In other developments, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will announce an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BTR for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents on Thursday got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital.

In Prayagraj, two sharpshooters, identified as Vakil Pandey and Amzad, who were involved in 2013 murder case of the then deputy jailer Anil Kumar Tyagi, at the behest of gangster Munna Bajrangi & Mukhtar Ansari, were killed in an encounter by the UP STF.

