Live updates: PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award today

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will meet the captains of India Inc on Friday (March 5, 2021) to deliberate on various production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a conference of the county's top military leadership in Gujarat's Kevadia on Saturday, which will also see the participation of jawans and junior commissioned officers (JCOs) for the first time.

Among other events, the BJP CEC will meet today to finalise the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. Mamata Banerjee will also release the first list of TMC candidates for the state assembly polls today.

The PM will also receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award and deliver a keynote address at the CERAWeek 2021.

Meanwhile, the SC will also hear the anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime's India head on Friday. SC has asked Centre to file regulations on social media.