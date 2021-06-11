LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaches PM Modi’s residence

In a much-anticipated development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also meet BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday (June 11). The UP CM visited PM Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Later, he will meet JP Nadda at his residence.

Congress will protest across the country against the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices. There will be symbolic protests in front of petrol pumps all over the country against the unprecedented rise in prices of petrol-diesel-cooking gas.

Dominica High Court will hear the bail hearing of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi today. Choksi’s legal counsel has approached the Metropolitan Police in London under the "universal jurisdiction" provision to investigate the alleged kidnapping of the absconding businessman from Antigua and Barbuda to neighbouring Dominica.

