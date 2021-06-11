LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaches PM Modi’s residence

11 June 2021, 11:37 AM
Congress holds protest against fuel price hikes. "When UPA was in power, tax on petrol and diesel was Rs 9.20. Now it is Rs 32. We demand complete rollback of excise duty hike on petrol-diesel. Fuel should come under the purview of GST," Congress leader KC Venugopal said.
Delhi | Congress holds protest against fuel price hike.
11 June 2021, 11:03 AM
Central govt tells Supreme Court that it has deposited Rs 10 crores with the top court paid by Italy as compensation to the families of two Kerala fishermen who were shot dead by two Italian Marines in 2012, in lieu of closure of criminal cases against them in India. (ANI input)
11 June 2021, 11:01 AM
Punjab: Congress workers hold protest in Amritsar as part of party's nationwide protest against surge in fuel prices.
11 June 2021, 10:53 AM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister's official residence, to meet PM Narendra Modi.
11 June 2021, 10:26 AM
Lakshadweep Police has registered an FIR against filmmaker Aisha Sultana on charges of sedition and hate speech after she, during a TV debate, said Central government had deployed COVID-19 as a 'bio weapon' against people of Lakshadweep (ANI input)
11 June 2021, 10:18 AM
Karnataka: Congress workers stage protests at different places in Hubli as part of the party's nationwide protest against rising fuel prices.
11 June 2021, 09:35 AM
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 4.53 am today: National Center for Seismology (ANI input)
11 June 2021, 09:34 AM
Jaishankar held meeting with Indian envoys in Gulf nations and discussed trade interests.
11 June 2021, 09:33 AM
Maharashtra: Waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai's Matunga as rain continues to lash the city.
11 June 2021, 09:32 AM
We've contributed more than any nation to COVAX - a collective global effort that is delivering COVID-19 vaccines across the world. We've supported (vaccine) manufacturing efforts abroad through our partnerships with Japan, India & Australia: US President Joe Biden
11 June 2021, 09:30 AM
Delhi Police's Crime Branch says it has arrested one more person in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. (ANI input)
11 June 2021, 09:29 AM
India reports 91,702 COVID-19 cases, 1,34,580 discharges and 3,403 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry data on Friday (June 11).
Total cases: 2,92,74,823
Total discharges: 2,77,90,073
Death toll: 3,63,079
Active cases: 11,21,671
Total vaccination: 24,60,85,649 (ANI input)