LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins one-day Kerala visit

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is on a one-day visit to Kerala. He arrived at Calicut Airport, Karipur earlier today. He will be attending functions in Kozhikode and Malappuram.



After Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab unit chief, CM Charanjeet Singh Channi will convene an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday (September 29). Sidhu’s shocking resignation brought the infighting in the party to the fore. Speculations are rife that displeasure over allocation of cabinet portfolio in Channi-led government was one of the reasons for his resignation.

In view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, SP President Akhilesh Yadav will hold a public meeting in Kannauj. He will also unveil the statue of Kaptan Singh during his visit.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on her day third visit to Uttar Pradesh, will visit office bearers and block presidents today.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Barabanki and Sitapur today ahead of high-profile elections next year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a Punjab tour. CM Kejriwal will stay in Ludhiana for two days. He is expected to make big announcements there.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV