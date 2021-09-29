LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins one-day Kerala visit

29 September 2021, 10:16 AM
People queue up at a polling booth in Gaya's Tikri and Guraru as they cast their vote in the second phase of panchayat polls in the state today.
Bihar: People queue up at a polling booth in Gaya's Tikri and Guraru as they cast their vote in the second phase of panchayat polls in the state today. pic.twitter.com/XtEI5XpGlA
— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021
29 September 2021, 10:15 AM
Punjab Ministers Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Pargat Singh leave from the residence of Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting him. Sidhu tendered his resignation as president of the party's Punjab unit yesterday.
Patiala: Punjab Ministers Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Pargat Singh leave from the residence of Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting him. Sidhu tendered his resignation as president of the party's Punjab unit, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/N9nceGdoEZ
— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021
29 September 2021, 10:15 AM
We are contemplating bringing an Anti-Conversion Act: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
29 September 2021, 10:12 AM
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has called the state cabinet meeting at State Secretariat today.
29 September 2021, 10:11 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Calicut Airport, Karipur. He will be visiting Kozhikode and Malappuram, today.
Kerala | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Calicut Airport, Karipur. He will be visiting Kozhikode and Malappuram, today. pic.twitter.com/jL3RBJNy9P
— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021