LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins one-day Kerala visit

 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is on a one-day visit to Kerala. He arrived at Calicut Airport, Karipur earlier today. He will be attending functions in Kozhikode and Malappuram. 

Last Updated: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 - 10:16
Comments |
File Photo

After Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab unit chief, CM Charanjeet Singh Channi will convene an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday (September 29). Sidhu’s shocking resignation brought the infighting in the party to the fore. Speculations are rife that displeasure over allocation of cabinet portfolio in Channi-led government was one of the reasons for his resignation. 

In view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, SP President Akhilesh Yadav will hold a public meeting in Kannauj. He will also unveil the statue of Kaptan Singh during his visit.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on her day third visit to Uttar Pradesh, will visit office bearers and block presidents today. 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Barabanki and Sitapur today ahead of high-profile elections next year. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a Punjab tour. CM Kejriwal will stay in Ludhiana for two days. He is expected to make big announcements there.

29 September 2021, 10:16 AM

People queue up at a polling booth in Gaya's Tikri and Guraru as they cast their vote in the second phase of panchayat polls in the state today. 

29 September 2021, 10:15 AM

Punjab Ministers Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Pargat Singh leave from the residence of Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting him. Sidhu tendered his resignation as president of the party's Punjab unit yesterday.

29 September 2021, 10:15 AM

We are contemplating bringing an Anti-Conversion Act: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

29 September 2021, 10:12 AM

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has called the state cabinet meeting at State Secretariat today. 

29 September 2021, 10:11 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Calicut Airport, Karipur. He will be visiting Kozhikode and Malappuram, today. 

