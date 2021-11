LIVE: PM Modi to perform bhoomi pujan of Noida international airport today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (November 25).

As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports. The development of the airport is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister towards boosting connectivity and creating a future-ready aviation sector, the PMO added. This airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR region.

The development of the first phase of the Noida International Airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV