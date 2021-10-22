हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address nation today

PM Modi's address comes in the wake of India achieving the feat of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its targeted population. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 22, 2021 - 08:10
Comments
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Friday (October 22) at 10 AM. This comes a day after India achieved the feat of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its targeted population. 

The Gujarat Congress unit will meet Rahul Gandhi today to take a call on the new face for the state’s Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). Hardik Patel, who is currently the Working President of Gujarat Congress, and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil are reportedly the frontrunners in the race for the post of president and leader of the CLP. 

Rains have wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand leading to several people losing their lives. Five stranded tourists died in Kapkot on Thursday in Uttarakhand's Kumaon as the death toll in the state battered by the recent rains rose to 65. According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state has incurred losses worth Rs 7,000 crore.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

22 October 2021, 08:10 AM

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G. Rao of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch and FBI, met this week with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in Delhi to further strengthen law enforcement cooperation: US Dept of Justice

They discussed means to combat emerging crime trends, incl fighting rising telemarketing fraud.They affirmed their shared commitment to strengthen cooperation in combating crime,on efforts to probe &prosecute cyber-enabled financial frauds& telemarketing frauds:US Dept of Justice

22 October 2021, 07:41 AM

Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital: AFP News Agency quoting Buckingham Palace (ANI)

22 October 2021, 07:41 AM

US health officials expand COVID-19 booster campaign to include all authorized vaccines, mixing of brands: The Associated Press (ANI)

22 October 2021, 07:40 AM

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has announced that Istvan Szabo and Martin Scorsese will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa. 

22 October 2021, 07:39 AM

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today: PMO 

