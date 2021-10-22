LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address nation today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Friday (October 22) at 10 AM. This comes a day after India achieved the feat of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its targeted population.

The Gujarat Congress unit will meet Rahul Gandhi today to take a call on the new face for the state’s Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). Hardik Patel, who is currently the Working President of Gujarat Congress, and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil are reportedly the frontrunners in the race for the post of president and leader of the CLP.

Rains have wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand leading to several people losing their lives. Five stranded tourists died in Kapkot on Thursday in Uttarakhand's Kumaon as the death toll in the state battered by the recent rains rose to 65. According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state has incurred losses worth Rs 7,000 crore.

