LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address nation today

22 October 2021, 08:10 AM
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G. Rao of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch and FBI, met this week with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in Delhi to further strengthen law enforcement cooperation: US Dept of Justice
They discussed means to combat emerging crime trends, incl fighting rising telemarketing fraud.They affirmed their shared commitment to strengthen cooperation in combating crime,on efforts to probe &prosecute cyber-enabled financial frauds& telemarketing frauds:US Dept of Justice
22 October 2021, 07:41 AM
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital: AFP News Agency quoting Buckingham Palace (ANI)
22 October 2021, 07:41 AM
US health officials expand COVID-19 booster campaign to include all authorized vaccines, mixing of brands: The Associated Press (ANI)
22 October 2021, 07:40 AM
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has announced that Istvan Szabo and Martin Scorsese will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa.
The 52nd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa. For the first time ever, IFFI has invited major OTT players to participate at the festival: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur
22 October 2021, 07:39 AM
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today: PMO
