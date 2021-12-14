Live: Govt to move Bills to extend tenures of CBI, ED directors up to maximum 5 years

NEW DELHI: On Day 2 of his Varanasi visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers from 12 BJP-ruled states and also attend the 98th-anniversary celebration of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Opposition floor leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to be held today. The meeting will be held at 10 am in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. Congress MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector. Meanwhile, the Govt to move Bills to extend CBI, ED directors' tenures up to a maximum of 5 years.

While Gujarat has reported its 4th Omicron case, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in the 'very poor' category.