हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: Govt to move Bills to extend tenures of CBI, ED directors up to maximum 5 years

A meeting of Opposition floor leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to be held today. Congress MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector. Meanwhile, the Govt to move Bills to extend CBI, ED directors' tenures up to a maximum of 5 years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 14, 2021 - 09:49
Comments |

NEW DELHI: On Day 2 of his Varanasi visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers from 12 BJP-ruled states and also attend the 98th-anniversary celebration of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan on Tuesday.  

Meanwhile, a meeting of Opposition floor leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to be held today. The meeting will be held at 10 am in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. Congress MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector. Meanwhile, the Govt to move Bills to extend CBI, ED directors' tenures up to a maximum of 5 years.

While Gujarat has reported its 4th Omicron case, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in the 'very poor' category.

Tune in to www.zeenews.com for all the latest and live updates and breaking news-

14 December 2021, 09:48 AM

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian territory and direct the government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion"

14 December 2021, 09:38 AM

India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, 7,995 recoveries, & 252 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

 

 

14 December 2021, 09:37 AM

The back-to-back announcements, foundation stone laying of new projects and inaugurations of half-finished projects by Central & State Govts just before the announcement of the Assembly elections are not going to help that party (BJP) expand its voter base: BSP chief Mayawati

14 December 2021, 09:31 AM

I hope that the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will come to power in Punjab with the full majority in the next Assembly elections, under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, says BSP chief Mayawati

14 December 2021, 09:22 AM

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector.

14 December 2021, 09:15 AM

After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple project, PM Narendra Modi interacted with Kashi Dham workers on Monday, see pics.

 

 

14 December 2021, 08:56 AM

Floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament to meet today at the office of LoP, Rajya Sabha to discuss a proposal of a march of all Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 suspended MPs.

14 December 2021, 08:55 AM

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move 'The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, & 'The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021' in Rajya Sabha today for consideration & passage. The Bills seek an extension of tenure of ED & CBI directors up to a maximum of 5 years.

14 December 2021, 08:54 AM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel flags off 'Run For CG Pride' from Gandhi Udyan in capital Raipur.

 

 

14 December 2021, 08:52 AM

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 328 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), India

 

 

14 December 2021, 08:51 AM

IIT Kanpur develops a portable testing device 'Bhu Parikshak' that can detect soil health in just 90 seconds through a mobile application. The device has been developed by a team of Prof Jayant K Singh, reports ANI

 

 

14 December 2021, 08:42 AM

No US soldiers will be punished over Afghan civilian drone strike deaths, says Pentagon

14 December 2021, 08:40 AM

PM Narendra Modi also inspected Banaras Railway Station late on Monday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also present with him.

 

 

14 December 2021, 08:38 AM

Late on Monday, PM Narendra Modi inspected key development works in Varanasi "It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city," PM Modi tweeted. 

 

14 December 2021, 08:37 AM

Nine Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are also expected to attend to discuss a variety of issues.

14 December 2021, 08:36 AM

On Day 2 of his Varanasi visit, PM Modi will arrive at BLW Guest House at 8:50 am to participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states -  Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tripura, and Uttarakhand -  at 9 am. 

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Zee Top 10: Big terrorist attack in Srinagar, bus carrying policemen attacked