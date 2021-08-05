LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana today

5 August 2021, 10:18 AM
Andaman and Nicobar island: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 11:27 pm on Wednesday. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale hit north of Campbell Bay late at night yesterday."
Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, Occurred on 04-08-2021, 23:27:50 IST, Lat: 8.76 and Long: 94.22, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 197km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted. (ANI)
5 August 2021, 10:16 AM
Punjab: "In view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I've not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. I request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility," said Prashant Kishor to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.
5 August 2021, 10:15 AM
India saw a single day rise of 42,982 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities.
The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI)
5 August 2021, 10:14 AM
World: Fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine as the UK moved the country from its "red" to "amber" list. Under Britain's traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantine at home.
"The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4 am," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.
5 August 2021, 09:33 AM
India: A total of 47,48,93,363 samples tested up to 4th August. Of which, 16,64,030 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
5 August 2021, 09:17 AM
Tokyo Olympics: "Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!" Gandhi tweeted.
5 August 2021, 09:13 AM
Tokyo Olympics: "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," said PM Narendra Modi.
5 August 2021, 09:12 AM
Tokyo Olympics: "Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey & will inspire youth to take up," said President Ram Nath Kovind.