LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 5, 2021) will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana through video conferencing at 1 PM. Almost 15 crore beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh have been getting free ration through this Yojana.

Two years ago, today, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union territories. August 5, 2021 marks the second anniversary of the historic decision of abolishing Article 370 and 35(A) that gave the erstwhile state its special status.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today will visit Ayodhya to mark the first anniversary of the Ram temple Bhoomi pujan. According to the reports, it is likely to be a low-key affair owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Samajwadi Party is all set to launch a 'Cycle Yatra' in all districts of Uttar Pradesh today to highlight the issue of the price hike. "On directions of the party president Akhilesh Yadav, SP will take out Samajwadi Cycle Yatra at the tehsil level in all the districts on August 5 on the birth anniversary of party leader Janeshwar Mishra. This yatra will cover 5 to 10 kilometres," said Rajendra Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson.

