LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind to award 342 cleanest cities today

20 November 2021, 09:23 AM
A government lower primary school in Valayanchirangara at Ernakulam district has shown the way of gender neutrality by introducing a common uniform to all its students. The gender-neutral uniform policy that was introduced in the year 2018 by the then headmistress of the school requires the students to wear shirts and three-fourths trousers. The policy has triggered a discussion on social media.
20 November 2021, 09:22 AM
COVID-19 | India reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Active caseload stands at 1,24,868- lowest in 531 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.36%; Lowest since March 2020) pic.twitter.com/g9kvkwZUWT
20 November 2021, 09:22 AM
We are ready for INS Visakhapatnam's commissioning on Nov 21; our indigenous content is the highest today. After commissioning, we will continue with a few more trials and will be one with the fleet: Capt Birendra Singh Bains, Commanding Officer (designate) of INS Visakhapatnam
We have improved our onboard machinery, various auxiliaries, weapon systems, & sensors; our guns & torpedoes are fired: Capt Birendra Singh Bains, Commanding Officer (designate) of INS Visakhapatnam, ahead of its commissioning pic.twitter.com/rE4BxAgmOu
20 November 2021, 09:20 AM
Explosion by a miscreant led to derailment of diesel loco by 2 wheels on Dhanbad Division of EC Railway, early this morning. No injury or casualty reported. The explosion occured between DEMU and Richughutta stations of Dhanbad division of Jharkhand: Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, ECR