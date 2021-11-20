LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind to award 342 cleanest cities today

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to honour as many as 342 cities that have been conferred some star rating for being clean and garbage-free in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’ on Saturday (November 20, 2021).

The event is being organised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) and would take place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, the ministry said.