LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind to award 342 cleanest cities today

President will honour as many as 342 cities that have been conferred some star rating for being clean and garbage-free under ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 09:23
File Photo

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to honour as many as 342 cities that have been conferred some star rating for being clean and garbage-free in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’ on Saturday (November 20, 2021).

The event is being organised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) and would take place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, the ministry said.

20 November 2021, 09:23 AM

A government lower primary school in Valayanchirangara at Ernakulam district has shown the way of gender neutrality by introducing a common uniform to all its students. The gender-neutral uniform policy that was introduced in the year 2018 by the then headmistress of the school requires the students to wear shirts and three-fourths trousers. The policy has triggered a discussion on social media. 

20 November 2021, 09:22 AM

COVID-19 | India reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. 

20 November 2021, 09:22 AM

We are ready for INS Visakhapatnam's commissioning on Nov 21; our indigenous content is the highest today. After commissioning, we will continue with a few more trials and will be one with the fleet: Capt Birendra Singh Bains, Commanding Officer (designate) of INS Visakhapatnam

20 November 2021, 09:20 AM

Explosion by a miscreant led to derailment of diesel loco by 2 wheels on Dhanbad Division of EC Railway, early this morning. No injury or casualty reported. The explosion occured between DEMU and Richughutta stations of Dhanbad division of Jharkhand: Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, ECR

