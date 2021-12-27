LIVE: 6 Naxals killed in encounter by security forces on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

New Delhi: At least six Naxals have been killed in an encounter that took place in the forest area of Kistaram PS limit in the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh on Monday. "Around six Naxals have been killed in the encounter with security forces on the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. It was a joint operation of Telangana, Chhatisgarh police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," said Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore today.

In other developments, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will convene a meeting with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry including Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today to discuss the current COVID-19 situation as five states are going into polls next year.