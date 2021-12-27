LIVE: 6 Naxals killed in encounter by security forces on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

27 December 2021, 10:06 AM
6 Naxals killed in encounter in forest area of Kistaram PS limits in border area of Telangana & Chattisgarh. The Op is still continuing, we are monitoring the situation: Sunil Dutt, SP, Bhadradri Kothagudem Dist, Telangana Encounter took place b/w Telengana Grey Hounds & Naxals
27 December 2021, 09:47 AM
COVID19 | India reports 6,531 new cases and 7,141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 75,841. Recovery Rate currently at 98.40%
Omicron case tally stands to 578.
27 December 2021, 09:25 AM
Six Naxals have been killed in the encounter that took place in the forest area of Kistaram PS limit in the border area of Telangana and Chattisgarh. It's a joint operation of Telangana Police, Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF: Sunil Dutt, SP, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana
27 December 2021, 09:25 AM
#WATCH | Early morning visuals of the Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand as it receives snowfall. pic.twitter.com/A7XFZ8QPDn
27 December 2021, 09:25 AM
#WATCH | Auli in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand receives snowfall. Visuals from early morning. pic.twitter.com/heuoPQB04j
27 December 2021, 09:24 AM
Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'Severe' category with Air Quality Index at 433, as per SAFAR.
27 December 2021, 09:24 AM
Punjab | Dense fog envelops Amritsar as cold wave grips the city. Visuals from this morning.
Punjab | Dense fog envelops Amritsar as cold wave grips the city. Visuals from this morning.
27 December 2021, 09:24 AM
Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall yesterday
Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall yesterday
