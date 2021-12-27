हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: 6 Naxals killed in encounter by security forces on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

"Around six Naxals have been killed in the encounter with security forces on the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. It was a joint operation of Telangana, Chhatisgarh police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," said Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 27, 2021 - 10:52
Representational Image

New Delhi: At least six Naxals have been killed in an encounter that took place in the forest area of Kistaram PS limit in the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh on Monday. "Around six Naxals have been killed in the encounter with security forces on the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. It was a joint operation of Telangana, Chhatisgarh police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," said Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore today. 

In other developments, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will convene a meeting with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry including Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today to discuss the current COVID-19 situation as five states are going into polls next year.

27 December 2021, 10:06 AM

6 Naxals killed in encounter in forest area of Kistaram PS limits in border area of Telangana & Chattisgarh. The Op is still continuing, we are monitoring the situation: Sunil Dutt, SP, Bhadradri Kothagudem Dist, Telangana Encounter took place b/w Telengana Grey Hounds & Naxals

27 December 2021, 09:47 AM

COVID19 | India reports 6,531 new cases and 7,141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 75,841. Recovery Rate currently at 98.40%

27 December 2021, 09:25 AM

Six Naxals have been killed in the encounter that took place in the forest area of Kistaram PS limit in the border area of Telangana and Chattisgarh. It's a joint operation of Telangana Police, Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF: Sunil Dutt, SP, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana

27 December 2021, 09:25 AM

27 December 2021, 09:25 AM

27 December 2021, 09:24 AM

Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'Severe' category with Air Quality Index at 433, as per SAFAR.

27 December 2021, 09:24 AM

Punjab | Dense fog envelops Amritsar as cold wave grips the city. Visuals from this morning.

27 December 2021, 09:24 AM

Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall yesterday

