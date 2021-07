New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am on Sunday (July 25).

The programme will be aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The radio programme will be streamed live on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel along with PMO.

In another update, as many as 112 people lost their lives, 99 still missing due to incessant rainfall in Maharashtra till Saturday (July 24, 2021) night, said the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

The heavy downpour has forced about 1.35 lakh people to evacuate from the flood-affected areas, according to the state government's data.

