LIVE: PM Modi to address event on World Environment Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on Saturday (June 5) on the occasion of World Environment Day. He will address the event jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change via video conferencing. He will interact with farmers and listen to their experiences of using ethanol and biogas.

The first meeting after the Assembly elections of the core committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be held today. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to decide in the meeting whether to take back the leaders who joined BJP ahead of the polls.

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a review meeting of the party's national general secretaries and state in-charges on June 5 and 6. The focus of this meeting will be on the Assembly elections of six states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be held in 2022. They will also review the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Farmers protesting against agricultural laws will hold demonstrations outside the residence of BJP MPs across the country today. Protests will be held outside the residence of BJP MPs and MLAs to mark the completion of one year of enactment of the three contentious farm laws in the form of ordinances.

