LIVE: PM Modi to address event on World Environment Day

5 June 2021, 09:47 AM
Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka witnessed a change in weather and received a light shower this morning. Monsoon arrived in the state today.
5 June 2021, 09:04 AM
The Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and senior BJP MLA Narinder Bragta died at a hospital in Chandigarh, this morning. He had recently recovered from Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment for post covid complications: Chetan Singh Bragta (his son) confirmed on Facebook (ANI input)
5 June 2021, 09:03 AM
On World Environment Day, Uttarakhand Forest Department released a report on various plant species conserved by it, including 73 rare, threatened and endangered plant species and 54 plant species that are endemic to Uttarakhand and Indian Himalayan Region.
This comprehensive report is being released to counter concept of ‘plant blindness’ and to create awareness about conservational issues and threats to plant biodiversity, on which our very survival depends: Sanjiv Chaturvedi, head of Uttarakhand Forest Department Research Wing. (ANI input)
5 June 2021, 09:00 AM
Twitter withdraws blue verified badge from personal Twitter handle of Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu: Office of Vice President (ANI input)
