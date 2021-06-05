हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to address event on World Environment Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on the occasion of World Environment Day.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 5, 2021 - 09:47
Comments |
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on Saturday (June 5) on the occasion of World Environment Day. He will address the event jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change via video conferencing. He will interact with farmers and listen to their experiences of using ethanol and biogas. 

The first meeting after the Assembly elections of the core committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be held today. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to decide in the meeting whether to take back the leaders who joined BJP ahead of the polls. 

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a review meeting of the party's national general secretaries and state in-charges on June 5 and 6. The focus of this meeting will be on the Assembly elections of six states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be held in 2022. They will also review the recently concluded Assembly elections  in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. 

Farmers protesting against agricultural laws will hold demonstrations outside the residence of BJP MPs across the country today. Protests will be held outside the residence of BJP MPs and MLAs to mark the completion of one year of enactment of the three contentious farm laws in the form of ordinances.

5 June 2021, 09:47 AM

Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka witnessed a change in weather and received a light shower this morning. Monsoon arrived in the state today. 

5 June 2021, 09:04 AM

The Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and senior BJP MLA Narinder Bragta died at a hospital in Chandigarh, this morning. He had recently recovered from Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment for post covid complications: Chetan Singh Bragta (his son) confirmed on Facebook (ANI input)

5 June 2021, 09:03 AM

On World Environment Day, Uttarakhand Forest Department released a report on various plant species conserved by it, including 73 rare, threatened and endangered plant species and 54 plant species that are endemic to Uttarakhand and Indian Himalayan Region. 

This comprehensive report is being released to counter concept of ‘plant blindness’ and to create awareness about conservational issues and threats to plant biodiversity, on which our very survival depends: Sanjiv Chaturvedi, head of Uttarakhand Forest Department Research Wing. (ANI input)

5 June 2021, 09:00 AM

Twitter withdraws blue verified badge from personal Twitter handle of Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu: Office of Vice President (ANI input)

 

