LIVE: Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet JP Nadda today, likely to take call on Assam's next CM

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with incumbent Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to decide the next CM for the state.

The two leaders are likely to meet Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general BL Santhosh and others today in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual summit of the European Council at the invitation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel today. The discussion is likely to involve reviving stalled free-trade negotiations while seeking closer cooperation to combat climate change.

A new feature on CoWIN portal entailing a four-digit security code, which users will receive on their phones once they manage to confirm a slot to get COVID-19 vaccination will be introduced today. It will work like one-time passwords (OTPs) and sent to users via SMS.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates!

Live TV