LIVE: Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet JP Nadda today, likely to take call on Assam's next CM

8 May 2021, 09:31 AM
India reports 4,01,078 new #COVID19 cases, 3,18,609 discharges, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,18,92,676 Total discharges: 1,79,30,960 Death toll: 2,38,270 Active cases: 37,23,446 Total vaccination: 16,73,46,544
— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021
8 May 2021, 09:30 AM
Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested one accused in the raid conducted at Siga Gases Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru. He was selling oxygen cylinder for Rs 3000 per 47 litres of oxygen.
Meanwhile, the government has fixed the rate at Rs 300 per 47 litres of oxygen.
8 May 2021, 08:52 AM
Tamil Nadu government announces complete lockdown for two weeks starting May 10 to control the spread of COVID-19 (ANI input)
8 May 2021, 08:43 AM
The European Union and India will agree to revive stalled free-trade negotiations at a virtual summit on Saturday while also seeking closer cooperation to combat climate change, as concerns about China bring Brussels and New Delhi closer.
Partly overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis in India, the summit will gather Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all of the bloc`s 27 leaders for the first time, a sign of the EU`s renewed interest in the Indo-Pacific region.
"What we will see is a breakthrough on EU-India ties," said a senior EU official involved in preparing the meeting. "There is momentum in our relations," the official said. (Reuters input)
8 May 2021, 08:37 AM
Incumbent Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are scheduled to meet BJP President JP Nadda to take a call on the next state CM.