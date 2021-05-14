LIVE: PM Modi to transfer over Rs 19,000 crores to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 8th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday (May 14). It will lead to the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 cr beneficiary farmer families, confirmed the PMO.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit violence-affected areas today.

The first divorce hearing of Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates will take place today.

K P Sharma Oli was reappointed as Nepal Prime Minister as the Opposition alliance of Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) could not garner majority support to form the next government. He is expected to be sworn in today.

