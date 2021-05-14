हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi to transfer over Rs 19,000 crores to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 8th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday (May 14). It will lead to the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 cr beneficiary farmer families, confirmed the PMO.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 14, 2021 - 09:43
Comments |
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 8th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday (May 14). It will lead to the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 cr beneficiary farmer families, confirmed the PMO.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit violence-affected areas today. 

The first divorce hearing of Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates will take place today. 

K P Sharma Oli was reappointed as Nepal Prime Minister as the Opposition alliance of Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) could not garner majority support to form the next government. He is expected to be sworn in today. 

Live TV

14 May 2021, 09:43 AM

People follow COVID guidelines to offer namaz at masjids on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr in Aligarh & Moradabad. Partial 'corona curfew' is in place till May 17 "Only 5 people offered namaz inside masjid due to restrictions. We prayed that this pandemic ends soon," says Imam. 

14 May 2021, 09:41 AM

India reports 3,43,144 new #COVID19 cases, 3,44,776 discharges and 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,40,46,809 Total discharges: 2,00,79,599 Death toll: 2,62,317 Active cases: 37,04,893 Total vaccination: 17,92,98,584 (ANI input)

Must Watch

PT11M36S

DNA: Indian channel's ground report on Israel-Palestine conflict