LIVE: PM Modi to transfer over Rs 19,000 crores to farmers

14 May 2021, 09:43 AM
People follow COVID guidelines to offer namaz at masjids on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr in Aligarh & Moradabad. Partial 'corona curfew' is in place till May 17 "Only 5 people offered namaz inside masjid due to restrictions. We prayed that this pandemic ends soon," says Imam.
People follow COVID guidelines to offer namaz at masjids on the occasion of #EidUlFitr in Aligarh & Moradabad. Partial 'corona curfew' is in place till May 17
"Only 5 people offered namaz inside masjid due to restrictions. We prayed that this pandemic ends soon," says Imam pic.twitter.com/M2MSkw6Zh1
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2021
14 May 2021, 09:41 AM
India reports 3,43,144 new #COVID19 cases, 3,44,776 discharges and 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,40,46,809 Total discharges: 2,00,79,599 Death toll: 2,62,317 Active cases: 37,04,893 Total vaccination: 17,92,98,584 (ANI input)