LIVE: Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi today during her Delhi visit

24 November 2021, 09:15 AM
During CPI (M)'s rule, political violence rose into an anti-democratic menace. Atrocities against TMC candidates should not be tolerated. I appeal to the public to fight back. Exercise your voting rights & confront the hooligans: BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Tripura violence. (ANI)
During CPI(M)'s rule, political violence rose into an anti-democratic menace. Atrocities against TMC candidates should not be tolerated. I appeal to the public to fight back. Exercise your voting rights &confront the hooligans: BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Tripura violence (23.11)
24 November 2021, 09:01 AM
Vegetable prices soar in the national capital.
Delhi: Vegetable prices soar in the national capital
With high fuel prices & rainfall, vegetable prices tend to rise. How will daily-wage workers buy tomatoes worth Rs 70/kg? Whole budget is disturbed: Sonu Pehlwan, a vegetable vendor, at Okhla Fruit & Vegetable market
24 November 2021, 09:00 AM
24 November 2021, 09:00 AM
24 November 2021, 08:59 AM
Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 280 (overall) in the 'poor' category, as per SAFAR-India Visuals from near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Nauroji Nagar and Nehru Place.
Visuals from near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Nauroji Nagar and Nehru Place
