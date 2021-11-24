LIVE: Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi today during her Delhi visit

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 24) during which issues related to the Border Security Force (BSF), the development of the state and the "atrocities" in Tripura will be discussed.

Before commencing her Delhi visit, Banerjee had told reporters in Kolkata on Monday, "I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal."

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will be in Delhi till November 25. Banerjee`s visit to the national capital comes days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin from November 29.

