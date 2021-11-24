हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi today during her Delhi visit

 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 24) during which issues related to the Border Security Force (BSF), the development of the state and the "atrocities" in Tripura will be discussed.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - 09:41
Comments |
File Photo

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 24) during which issues related to the Border Security Force (BSF), the development of the state and the "atrocities" in Tripura will be discussed.

Before commencing her Delhi visit, Banerjee had told reporters in Kolkata on Monday, "I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal."

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will be in Delhi till November 25. Banerjee`s visit to the national capital comes days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin from November 29.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

24 November 2021, 09:15 AM

During CPI (M)'s rule, political violence rose into an anti-democratic menace. Atrocities against TMC candidates should not be tolerated. I appeal to the public to fight back. Exercise your voting rights & confront the hooligans: BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Tripura violence. (ANI)

24 November 2021, 09:01 AM

Vegetable prices soar in the national capital. 

 

24 November 2021, 09:00 AM

The first real-world assessment of BBV152, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech suggests that two vaccine doses result in 50% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19, according to the study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal (ANI)

24 November 2021, 09:00 AM

The first real-world assessment of BBV152, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech suggests that two vaccine doses result in 50% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19, according to the study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal (ANI)

24 November 2021, 08:59 AM

Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 280 (overall) in the 'poor' category, as per SAFAR-India Visuals from near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Nauroji Nagar and Nehru Place. 

Must Watch

PT11M44S

One Minute One News: Complaint filed against Amazon in case of suicide by ordering poison online