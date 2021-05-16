हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida today to review COVID-19 situation

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning (May 16), adding that it is likely to intensify even further. The cyclonic storm Tauktae is expected to reach the Gujarat coast by May 18.

Last Updated: Sunday, May 16, 2021 - 09:14
File Photo (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning (May 16), adding that it is likely to intensify even further. The cyclonic storm Tauktae is expected to reach the Gujarat coast by May 18.

The overall COVID-19 situation is stabilising and the government will work towards ensuring further improvement, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday as several states extended COVID-19 restrictions.

In the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (May 15, 2021) decided to extend the partial corona curfew in the state till May 24.

The decision was taken a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a virtual meeting with top officials of the state to review the COVID-19 situation. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida to review the COVID-19 situation in the areas. 

In other developments, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to take a final decision on the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in the national capital on Sunday (May 16, 2021).

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the national capital has recorded 8,506 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which is the first time this month when the city has recorded less than 10,000 COVID-19 infections. 

The West Bengal government clamped a lockdown from Sunday (May 16) in order to put a halt to the rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be enforced till May 30 with several new measures declared by the state government. 

16 May 2021, 09:14 AM

Russian Ambassador to India, N Kudashev says, "Sputnik V is Russian-Indian vaccine. We expect that its production in India will be gradually increased up to 850 million doses per year... There are plans to introduce single-dose vaccine soon in India-Sputnik Lite."

16 May 2021, 08:44 AM

Telangana: Second consignment of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad

16 May 2021, 08:44 AM

Know petrol and diesel prices in your city:

16 May 2021, 08:43 AM

West Bengal: Security personnel deployed in Siliguri in the wake of restrictions imposed in the state due to COVID-19.

16 May 2021, 08:42 AM

Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a VSCS, lay centred at 2:30 am today about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat), to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning: IMD

16 May 2021, 08:38 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: Twenty people have been arrested in connection with violation of Corona Curfew. They were involved in two protests on Palestine issue that were held in Padshahi Bagh and Koker Bazar areas of Srinagar on Friday, revealed J&K Police.

16 May 2021, 08:37 AM

West Bengal: People line up outside liquor shops in different parts of Kolkata ahead of the imposition of a two-week lockdown starting at 6 am tomorrow. The state chief secretary has said that liquor shops will remain closed during the lockdown.

