LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida today to review COVID-19 situation

16 May 2021, 09:14 AM
Russian Ambassador to India, N Kudashev says, "Sputnik V is Russian-Indian vaccine. We expect that its production in India will be gradually increased up to 850 million doses per year... There are plans to introduce single-dose vaccine soon in India-Sputnik Lite."
#WATCH | N Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India to ANI says, "Efficacy of Sputnik V is well-known in world. In Russia,it's being successfully used to vaccinate citizens starting since 2nd half of 2020. Russian specialists declared it's also effective against new COVID19 strains" pic.twitter.com/TjzNervkbk
— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
16 May 2021, 08:44 AM
Telangana: Second consignment of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad
Telangana: Second consignment of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/eEWWhd85YK
— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
16 May 2021, 08:44 AM
Know petrol and diesel prices in your city:
Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 92.58 per litre and Rs 83.22 respectively
Petrol & diesel prices per litre - Rs 98.88 & Rs 90.40 in #Mumbai, Rs 94.31 & Rs 88.07 in #Chennai and Rs 92.67 & Rs 86.06 in #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/nalDN6C6US
— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
16 May 2021, 08:43 AM
West Bengal: Security personnel deployed in Siliguri in the wake of restrictions imposed in the state due to COVID-19.
West Bengal: Security personnel deployed in Siliguri in the wake of restrictions imposed in the state due to #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Fyscf16H5I
— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
16 May 2021, 08:42 AM
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a VSCS, lay centred at 2:30 am today about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat), to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning: IMD
16 May 2021, 08:38 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: Twenty people have been arrested in connection with violation of Corona Curfew. They were involved in two protests on Palestine issue that were held in Padshahi Bagh and Koker Bazar areas of Srinagar on Friday, revealed J&K Police.
16 May 2021, 08:37 AM
West Bengal: People line up outside liquor shops in different parts of Kolkata ahead of the imposition of a two-week lockdown starting at 6 am tomorrow. The state chief secretary has said that liquor shops will remain closed during the lockdown.
West Bengal: People line up outside liquor shops in different parts of Kolkata ahead of the imposition of a two-week lockdown starting at 6 am tomorrow.
The state chief secretary has said that liquor shops will remain closed during the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/3uRJZo5S9A
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021