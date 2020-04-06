India coronavirus, COVID-19, April 6: First COVID-19 case reported in Hyderabad police dept; 12 others sent to quarantine

6 April 2020, 23:48 PM Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 13 lakh and over 72,600 people have succumbed to the virus.

6 April 2020, 23:06 PM Telangana: First corona case was reported in Hyderabad police department. A Head Constable, working for Saifabad PS got Corona positive in the test. 12 members of staff of the PS have been sent to quarantine.



6 April 2020, 22:56 PM Uttar Pradesh: 30 more test positive for coronavirus in UP, COVID-19 cases rise to 308 in the state.



6 April 2020, 22:53 PM Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll rises to 15 in the state, confirmed cases rise to 256 after 41 new infections.

6 April 2020, 22:47 PM RD Dhiman, Aditional Chief Secretary Health Department, Himachal Pradesh: 4 new positive cases of Coronavirus reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 18.



6 April 2020, 22:40 PM Tripura: First COVID-19 positive case detected in Tripura. The patient is from Udaipur.

6 April 2020, 22:39 PM A total of 1,01,068 samples have been tested since January 17, 2020, when the first test was done, till April 6, 2020, 9 PM IST.



6 April 2020, 22:03 PM Telangana: 30 new positive cases take the total of positive cases to 308 in the state.



6 April 2020, 22:00 PM Delhi: One more doctor and 11 nursing officers of Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 2 doctors and 16 nursing officers of the Institute have tested positive till now.



6 April 2020, 21:59 PM The US coronavirus death toll tops 10,000, the third-highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally.



6 April 2020, 21:38 PM Meghalaya govt decides to resume MGNREGA work with immediate effect amid lockdown.



6 April 2020, 21:15 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its consequences.



6 April 2020, 20:37 PM Gujarat: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Surat, taking the total number of cases in the state to 146. 87 cases in the state are of local transmission.



6 April 2020, 20:35 PM South Western Railway: At Divisional Railway Hospital in Bengaluru, a 50-bedded hospital with 6 ICU beds, has become fully operational for those tested positive for COVID-19.



6 April 2020, 20:29 PM Telangana Chief Minister's Office now clarifies that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested extension of lockdown for 2 more weeks (after April 15). He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. No announcement of extension yet.



6 April 2020, 20:10 PM Andhra Pradesh: 37 new coronavirus cases reported in the state, total rises to 303.

6 April 2020, 20:09 PM Maharashtra: With 120 fresh cases, state's COVID-19 tally jumps to 868.



6 April 2020, 20:08 PM Maoists in Odisha announce ceasefire over COVID-19, urge govt to send medical aid to remote areas.



6 April 2020, 20:01 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: Out of 523 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 330 attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz.



6 April 2020, 19:33 PM India's COVID-19 cases rise to 4,281, death toll to 111 after 702 new cases and 28 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

6 April 2020, 19:04 PM Shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in Delhi in May cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.



6 April 2020, 19:03 PM Haryana: Number of coronavirus cases in Haryana rises to 87 after 11 people test positive for COVID-19.



6 April 2020, 19:02 PM Rajasthan: 22 new coronavirus cases in the state today, the total rises to 288.



6 April 2020, 19:01 PM Health Department, Mumbai: 57 new COVID-19 positive cases reported, 4 deaths in Mumbai today; Total positive cases in Mumbai stand at 490 (including 34 deaths); 5 persons discharged today, total persons discharged till now- 59.

6 April 2020, 18:57 PM Uttarakhand Health Department: 5 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 31.



6 April 2020, 18:53 PM Government of India: 2 lakh domestically produced N95 masks are being sent to hospitals. Including these, over 20 lakh N95 masks have been supplied by Govt. About 16 lakh N95 masks are presently available in country and this figure will increase with the fresh supply of 2 lakh masks.

6 April 2020, 18:50 PM Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: 13 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state today including 9 in Kasargod, 2 in Malappuram, 1 in Pathanamthitta and 1 in Kollam; Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 327.



6 April 2020, 18:35 PM Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh: There are 50 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state today including 48 from Tablighi Jamaat; total positive cases in the state is 621.



6 April 2020, 18:10 PM Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department Special Chief Secretary: As many as 266 corona positive cases are detected until 9 AM today. 243 of them are those who attended Tablighi Jamaat event and their contacts.

6 April 2020, 17:21 PM Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which has been set up to look after the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, donates Rs 11 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund.



6 April 2020, 17:07 PM Health Ministry: The number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 109, with 30 people succumbing to it yesterday. 63 per cent of the deaths have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30 per cent in age bracket of 40 to 60 years & 7 per cent victims were below 40 years age.



6 April 2020, 17:06 PM Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: 693 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4067 in India out of which 1445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat. 76 per cent cases have been reported in males and 24 per cent in females.



6 April 2020, 17:03 PM Health Ministry: In the last 13 days, Indian Railways transported sugar through 1340 wagons, salt through 958 wagons and edible oil through 316 wagons/tanks, to different parts of the country, amid Coronavirus outbreak.

6 April 2020, 17:03 PM Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry: During Coronavirus Lockdown, 16.94 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been transported across India till now. In 13 states, 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and in 8 states, 1.32 lakh metric tonnes of rice have been allotted.



6 April 2020, 17:00 PM IAF Sergeant who went to Nizamuddin, tests negative for COVID-19.



6 April 2020, 16:59 PM R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR): An order has been placed for 5 lakh testing kits for COVID-19; 2.5 lakhs kits to be delivered on April 8-9.



6 April 2020, 16:52 PM President Ramnath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, state Governors voluntarily decide to take a pay cut due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



6 April 2020, 16:26 PM Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: From now onwards, we will file a case against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and who test positive for COVID-19. As per the lists we received from Centre&local info, we've names of 831 ppl from Assam who attended Tablighi Jamaat event (Delhi). 491 samples collected. We've contacted Mosque Committees to identify remaining people and collect their samples.



6 April 2020, 15:45 PM Prime Minister, Council of ministers, all MPs to forego 30% of salary for one year amid COVID-19 outbreak.

6 April 2020, 15:36 PM Newly set up Indian Railways Centralised Control Office responds to over 1,25,000 queries in the first 10 days of lock-down on helplines (138 & 139), social media and mails. 87% (over 1,09,000) of which were handled through direct human interaction. 24x7 Real-time response on Rly Helplines- 139, 138, Social Media and email. National RailMadad Helpline 139 continues to deliver, while Geo-Fenced Distributed Helpline 138 reaches out to the public in local languages for resolution of local issues to make it truly effective.

6 April 2020, 15:27 PM Delhi Government has decided that Lok Nayak Hospital that includes GB Pant Hospital with a capacity of 2000 beds & Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital that can accommodate 450 beds will now be dedicated for #Coronavirus cases only.



6 April 2020, 15:06 PM Punjab: One more person in Mohali has tested COVID-19 positive. He is the son of one of the two persons from Mohali who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and had tested positive earlier. He is being moved to Gian Sagar Isolation facility, Total 16 positIve cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mohali till now, says Punjab Special Chief Secretary.



6 April 2020, 15:04 PM Assam: No COVID-19 case has been reported in Assam in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 26 Coronavirus positive cases in Assam so far. We have tested 2000 samples till date, report of 165 samples to come by this evening, says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma



6 April 2020, 14:29 PM Karnataka: Till date 163 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 4 deaths & 18 discharges. 12 new positive cases have been reported from 5:00 PM of 5th April 2020 to 12:00 noon of 6th April 2020.

6 April 2020, 14:29 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present. pic.twitter.com/BposTFEIOS — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

6 April 2020, 14:10 PM Twelve new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka; total number of infections in state at 163: Govt

6 April 2020, 14:10 PM Odisha govt's third facility, a 500-bed exclusive #COVID19 hospital, plus 20-bed ICU facility in Bhubaneswar was inaugurated via video conferencing today. The facility will be managed by Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital and supported by Mahanadi Coalfields.

6 April 2020, 14:09 PM West Bengal Minister Dr Sashi Panja distributes food items and Ludo game kit among people of her constituency Shyampukur in Kolkata. "It is very difficult for people to stay at home for a long time. Ludo will help them keep engaged at home & get rid of mobile addiction," she says.

6 April 2020, 14:06 PM Delhi Police crime branch issued a second notice to Maulana Saad and has asked for more information under 91 Crpc. Maulana Saad is willing to cooperate in the investigation but no notice of involvement in the investigation has been received by the Crime Branch yet. All the documents have been submitted by Markaz to the Crime Branch and Delhi Government. Most of the document is in Urdu language.

