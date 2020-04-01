India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 1: LIVE: CBSE to promote I-VIII students to next class, IX, XI to be promoted based on internals

The total number of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 1,637 with a death toll of 38 on Wednesday (April 1). According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed a spike of 146 new cases in the last 24 hours. Also three deaths were reported from Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

While, the world wide number of positive cases touched 8,57,487 out of which the death toll stood at 42,107 till 6.25 am (IST) on Wednesday as per Johns Hopkins University data. The US has reported the most number of infections with 188,172 cases and Italy has the most number of fatalities with 12,428.

Meanwhile, the government identified a total of nine hotspots across India where higher transmission have been detected, according to sources on Tuesday. The hotspots identified are — Ladakh, Saheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab), Dilshad Garden (Delhi), Nizamuddin (Delhi), Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Pune (Maharashtra), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Kasaragod (Kerala) and Pathanamthitta (Kerala).

