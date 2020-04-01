India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 1: LIVE: Director General of Civil Aviation grants special permission to conduct cargo operations during COVID-19 lockdown period

1 April 2020, 17:16 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: 120 positive cases reported till this morning. Total 766 people are admitted to the hospitals of Delhi due to Coronavirus. Out of them 112 are positive, rest are possibly infected and are being tested.



1 April 2020, 16:53 PM Delhi: One more doctor at safdarjung positive. 6 doctors positive in Delhi.



1 April 2020, 16:25 PM England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to auction his World Cup winning shirt to raise funds to fight coronavirus.



1 April 2020, 16:20 PM Delhi govt evacuates 205 passersby from Majnu Ka Tila gurudwara, quarantines them in school.



1 April 2020, 15:29 PM COVID-19: Hockey India donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus.



1 April 2020, 15:09 PM New Delhi: A doctor in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital has also been tested to be Coronavirus positive. Doctors who came in contact with him have also been quarentine.



1 April 2020, 14:52 PM Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope meets Disaster Management officials to review measures taken to stop spread of coronavirus.

1 April 2020, 14:17 PM Security checkpoint traffic jam at Shadipur depot in Delhi

1 April 2020, 13:34 PM Andhra Pradesh reported 43 news cases of COVID-19 infections today (April 1).

1 April 2020, 13:17 PM Noida community kitchen maintaining social distancing while food distribution at Bhangel.

1 April 2020, 13:11 PM Delhi Police informed Nanded Police in Maharashtra about the participation of 13 people from Nanded city at the Tablighi meet in Delhi. Information about one person was given while the remaining 12 are being traced by the local police.

1 April 2020, 13:08 PM PM Narendra Modi called up Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and urged him to step up tracing, testing and treating of those who arrived in Mumbai and the rest of state after attending Tablighi in Delhi meet to avoid coronavirus spread and transmission.

1 April 2020, 12:56 PM India registers total 1637 coronavirus cases, with 1466 active cases, 133 cured while death is at 38

1 April 2020, 12:37 PM The Delhi administration has evacuated 190 people from a gurudwara in Majnu Ka Tilla. The gurudwara has been sealed and the evacuees are being shifted to a school where they will be quarantined.

1 April 2020, 12:22 PM Railways will be providing meals to the poor at five locations i.e. Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Old Delhi, Delhi Safdarjung and Shakurbasti from 12 pm to 1 pm on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.



1 April 2020, 11:56 AM Bihar Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar after the meeting said that 81 people were involved in Markaj at Bihar, 17 from Patna and 13 from Buxar. The search for remaining participants continue. All 30 samples have been collected for further investigation.

1 April 2020, 11:45 AM Rukuna rathayatra of lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar stopped by Odisha government due to coronavirus scare.

1 April 2020, 11:28 AM In Gujarat, 8 new positive cases have been reported, all the cases are from Ahmedabad. Total infections in the state rise to 82.



1 April 2020, 11:08 AM State Bank of India defers EMI payment by 3 months to ease pressure on customers amid COVID-19 scare

1 April 2020, 10:45 AM All the banks and ATMs in Uttar Pradesh will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm.

1 April 2020, 10:40 AM Police on alert at Delhi-Haryana border, they are keeping an eye out on people who are violating the lockdown rules without any prope cause. A drone camera is being used for the purpose.

1 April 2020, 10:31 AM BMC starts Mumbai helpline number: - 1800221292. The call time is between 9am to 9pm, the concerned Ward will be reached and necessary help will be provided. The facility in BMC jurisdiction only.

1 April 2020, 09:43 AM Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Odisha. The patient had a travel history to Dubai. Tested positive by AIIMS.

1 April 2020, 09:31 AM The Markaz at Nizamuddin was vacated by Delhi Police at 4 am on Wednesday (April 1), around 2,100 people evacuated.

1 April 2020, 09:12 AM One coronavirus death in Maharashtra's Palghar of a 50-year-old male with no apparent history of foreign travel. Maharashtra reports 18 new cases; 16 from Mumbai and 2 from Pune, total cases 320.

1 April 2020, 09:04 AM Mumbai Police's Twitter handle does its part in educating people about social distancing as a measure to stop spread of COVID-19. Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

1 April 2020, 08:07 AM The 2.65 lakh employees in SBI have decided to donate their two days' salary, around Rs 100 crores, to PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19.

1 April 2020, 08:02 AM Madhya Pradesh reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, 19 from Indore and one case from Khargone district. The total number of coronavirus cases is 63, while 3 have been declared dead.

1 April 2020, 07:58 AM Three coronavirus deaths reported from West Bengal in last 24 hourrs, death toll at 5, while 15 new positive cases of Coronavirus reported in the state. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 37. * Saltlake Amri-1 * Dhakuria Amri-1 * Medinipur-1 * Howrah-1(dead) * Zenith-1 * Howrah 1

* LS-1 (dead) * Command-3 * Nagerbajar ILS-1 * NRS-1 (dead) * RG Kar-1 * Srirampur Walsh-2 * Egra-1

1 April 2020, 07:36 AM First case of coronavirus positive has been reported from Haryana's Hisar. An elderly woman with a travel history to US was found to be COVID-19 positive on Monday, March 30. She returned from the US on March 17 and on March 23 she was put under home quarantine. After she developed symptoms, she was transferred to Civil Hospital in Hisar where she was tested.

1 April 2020, 07:03 AM Recently, the government recognised Delhi`s Nizamuddin as one of the nine hotspots after 1,746 people had assembled at the Markaz building there for a religious congregation earlier in March and 24 positive cases have been detected so far. As on March 21, of the 1,746 persons staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz, 216 were foreigners and 1,530 were Indians. Read more here