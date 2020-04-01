India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 1: West Bengal reports 3 deaths, 15 new cases in 24 hours

1 April 2020, 08:07 AM
The 2.65 lakh employees in SBI have decided to donate their two days' salary, around Rs 100 crores, to PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19.
1 April 2020, 08:02 AM
Madhya Pradesh reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, 19 from Indore and one case from Khargone district. The total number of coronavirus cases is 63, while 3 have been declared dead.
1 April 2020, 07:58 AM
Three coronavirus deaths reported from West Bengal in last 24 hourrs, death toll at 5, while 15 new positive cases of Coronavirus reported in the state. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 37.
* Saltlake Amri-1
* Dhakuria Amri-1
* Medinipur-1
* Howrah-1(dead)
* Zenith-1
* Howrah 1
* LS-1 (dead)
* Command-3
* Nagerbajar ILS-1
* NRS-1 (dead)
* RG Kar-1
* Srirampur Walsh-2
* Egra-1
1 April 2020, 07:36 AM
First case of coronavirus positive has been reported from Haryana's Hisar. An elderly woman with a travel history to US was found to be COVID-19 positive on Monday, March 30. She returned from the US on March 17 and on March 23 she was put under home quarantine. After she developed symptoms, she was transferred to Civil Hospital in Hisar where she was tested.
1 April 2020, 07:03 AM
Recently, the government recognised Delhi`s Nizamuddin as one of the nine hotspots after 1,746 people had assembled at the Markaz building there for a religious congregation earlier in March and 24 positive cases have been detected so far. As on March 21, of the 1,746 persons staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz, 216 were foreigners and 1,530 were Indians. Read more here
1 April 2020, 06:59 AM
President Trump once again urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures ahead of a "tough two weeks" that may lead to the death of around 100,000 people from the coronavirus. "It`s absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It`s a matter of life and death," Trump said during a news conference at the White House. "We want Americans to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," Trump said. Read more here