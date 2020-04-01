हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 1: West Bengal reports 3 deaths, 15 new cases in 24 hours

The total number of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 1,397 with a death toll of 35 till Tuesday evening. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed a spike of 146 new cases in the last 24 hours. Also three deaths were reported from Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. 

Last Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - 08:19
Comments |
PTI photo

The total number of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 1,397 with a death toll of 35 till Tuesday evening. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed a spike of 146 new cases in the last 24 hours. Also three deaths were reported from Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. 

While, the world wide number of positive cases touched 8,57,487 out of which the death toll stood at 42,107 till 6.25 am (IST) on Wednesday as per Johns Hopkins University data. The US has reported the most number of infections with 188,172 cases and Italy has the most number of fatalities with 12,428.

Meanwhile, the government identified a total of nine hotspots across India where higher transmission have been detected, according to sources on Tuesday. The hotspots identified are — Ladakh, Saheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab), Dilshad Garden (Delhi), Nizamuddin (Delhi), Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Pune (Maharashtra), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Kasaragod (Kerala) and Pathanamthitta (Kerala).

This LIVE blog will bring to you all the latest updates on coronavirus, stay tuned with Zee News.

1 April 2020, 08:07 AM

The 2.65 lakh employees in SBI have decided to donate their two days' salary, around Rs 100 crores, to PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19. 

1 April 2020, 08:02 AM

Madhya Pradesh reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, 19 from Indore and one case from Khargone district. The total number of coronavirus cases is 63, while 3 have been declared dead.

1 April 2020, 07:58 AM

Three coronavirus deaths reported from West Bengal in last 24 hourrs, death toll at 5, while 15 new positive cases of Coronavirus reported in the state. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 37. 

* Saltlake Amri-1

* Dhakuria Amri-1

* Medinipur-1

* Howrah-1(dead)

* Zenith-1

* Howrah 1
* LS-1 (dead)

* Command-3

* Nagerbajar ILS-1

* NRS-1 (dead)

* RG Kar-1

* Srirampur Walsh-2

* Egra-1

1 April 2020, 07:36 AM

First case of coronavirus positive has been reported from Haryana's Hisar. An elderly woman with a travel history to US was found to be COVID-19 positive on Monday, March 30. She returned from the US on March 17 and on March 23 she was put under home quarantine. After she developed symptoms, she was transferred to Civil Hospital in Hisar where she was tested. 

1 April 2020, 07:03 AM

Recently, the government recognised Delhi`s Nizamuddin as one of the nine hotspots after 1,746 people had assembled at the Markaz building there for a religious congregation earlier in March and 24 positive cases have been detected so far. As on March 21, of the 1,746 persons staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz, 216 were foreigners and 1,530 were Indians. Read more here

1 April 2020, 06:59 AM

President Trump once again urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures ahead of a "tough two weeks" that may lead to the death of around 100,000 people from the coronavirus. "It`s absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It`s a matter of life and death," Trump said during a news conference at the White House. "We want Americans to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," Trump said. Read more here

Must Watch

PT19M20S

DNA: Tablighi Jamaat Betrayed the Nation?