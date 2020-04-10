India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 10: Cases in India rise to 5,865; Maharashtra worst hit with more than 1300 cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,865 which includes 5.218 active cases, 477 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 169 deaths as per Ministry of Health's latest data.

With 163 people testing positive on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crosses 1,300 mark, 381 areas have been declared as containment zones in the city.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has pointed towards a possible community transmission of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. The study shows that one-third of the people in India contracted the infection without any contact with the infected person and with no travel history to a foreign nation.

According to the ICMR, a total of 5,911 people have been tested who had respiratory diseases but did not have coronavirus. Of these, 102 people were found who had coronavirus and 40 of them had no contact history. Such patients were found in 36 districts spread across 15 states in the country. These states need to be careful.

This live blog brings you all the details related to coronavirus COVID-19: