India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 10: Cases in India rise to 5,865; Maharashtra worst hit with more than 1300 cases

10 April 2020, 06:49 AM
Haryana: Nine areas in Gurugram have been declared containment zones amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.
Nine areas in Gurugram, Haryana have been declared containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of #COVID19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas: Gurugram District Administration pic.twitter.com/MhJbg0nahj
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
10 April 2020, 06:43 AM
Uttar Pradesh: 149 arrested across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday; the number of violators sent behind bars since restrictions came into force in March reaches 2,316, says Police. (PTI input)
10 April 2020, 06:39 AM
Global data of coronavirus cases: Total number of cases stands at 1,596,496. Death toll at 95,506. US and Spain worst affected with 462,135 and 153, 222 cases respectively as per John Hopkins University data at 6.30 am IST.