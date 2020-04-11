India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 11: More than 1.6 lakh samples tested, 6872 positive cases found, says ICMR

As India enters its 18th day of the lockdown the situation in the country still remains alarming as the total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 6,761 which includes 6,039 active cases, 515 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 206 fatalities.

Meanwhile, a decision on the possible extension of the nation-wide lockdown is awaited while Odisha and Punjab state governments announced an extension in the lockdown in their states till May 1. Delhi and Maharashtra have banned venturing out without masks and said violators will invite arrest. PM Modi is expected to discuss the situation with the chief ministers of states in a video conference meeting on Saturday.

The total number of cases across 185 nations reached 1,694,954 and the death toll stood at 102,607 at 06.33 pm (IST) on Saturday. The US continues to record the highest number of cases at 499,252 followed by Spain at 158,273, Italy at 147,577, Germany at 122,171, and France at 125,171.

This live blog brings you all the details related to coronavirus COVID-19: