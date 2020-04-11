India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 11: Goa extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30

11 April 2020, 19:14 PM Maharashtra: COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai jumps to 75 with 11 fresh deaths.



11 April 2020, 18:44 PM Tamil Nadu reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, one more death. Total jumps to 969.



11 April 2020, 18:43 PM Council of ministers asked to resume work in ministries from Monday: Sources.

11 April 2020, 18:41 PM Kerala: 10 more test positive for novel coronavirus, the total rises to 373 including 228 active cases.



11 April 2020, 18:40 PM TN Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam: Chief Minister K Palaniswami has favoured extension of lockdown to the PM by two weeks, based on expert panel's recommendation.



11 April 2020, 18:32 PM Goa extends lockdown till April 30.



11 April 2020, 18:31 PM Andhra Pradesh: 24 new cases added taking the cumulative total to 405. No new death today thus the overall number of deaths remains 6. 11 have been discharged. Presently, 388 COVID-19 positive cases are being treated in designated Govt hospitals across the state.

11 April 2020, 18:28 PM Government of Delhi has decided to grant one-time financial help of Rs. 5000 to the individuals holding public service badge (Drivers) and driving licence of paratransit passenger vehicles i.e Auto rickshaws, Taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, Maxicab, Eco- Friendly Sewa, E-Rickshaws and school cabs etc. Financial help will be given through Direct Benefit of Transfer in the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of the eligible PSV holders in NCT of Delhi. The applicants can file on-line applications within fifteen days of the opening of the portal from Monday (April 14, 2020) itself from 10.00 a.m. onwards. The link is available at the website of Transport dept, Govt of Delhi at https://transport.delhi.gov.in/



11 April 2020, 18:24 PM Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 448 after 15 more test positive.

11 April 2020, 18:23 PM Madhya Pradesh: Man, who was detained under the National Security Act and shifted to a Jabalpur jail from Indore, tests positive for novel coronavirus, says Official.



11 April 2020, 18:19 PM Jammu and Kashmir: Around 2,500 residents of a panchayat in J&K's Kathua district decide to skip a meal everyday to feed the hungry during lockdown.

11 April 2020, 18:02 PM India's total COVID-19 cases jump to 7,529 with 242 deaths. 768 new cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hours.



11 April 2020, 17:32 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 17 new cases reported in J&K. 5 from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir. The total number of positive cases now stands at 224.

11 April 2020, 17:25 PM Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30.



11 April 2020, 17:12 PM PM Modi assures that the country has adequate supplies of essential medicines; gives a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.



11 April 2020, 17:12 PM PM Modi condemns attacks on health professionals and incidents of misbehavior with students from North-East and Kashmir.



11 April 2020, 17:11 PM PM Modi: Aarogya Setu app is an essential tool in our fight against COVID-19, can subsequently act as an e-pass to facilitate travel.



11 April 2020, 17:11 PM PM Modi: Next 3-4 weeks critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus.



11 April 2020, 17:09 PM West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: The total number of active cases stands at 95 in the state. PM has said that the lockdown must be extended. The lockdown in Bengal will continue till April 30.

11 April 2020, 16:57 PM Rajasthan: Rajasthan records 117 cases till 2 pm today. 65 new cases in Jaipur takes total positive patients to 286 in Jaipur, 13 new cases in Banswara, 4 in Bikaner, one in Dausa, One in Jaisalmer, one in Karauli. 18 new cases came out in Tonk, 14 in Kota. Total positive patients figure jump to 678 in Rajasthan.

11 April 2020, 16:53 PM AIIMS assures treatment to an HIV and Cancer patient amid lockdown - files status report in Delhi High Court.



11 April 2020, 16:53 PM Health Ministry: Over 8.2 lakh COVID-19 cases would have been reported till April 15 if the lockdown would not have been imposed.



11 April 2020, 16:51 PM JS Papalkar, Akola Collector, Maharashtra: Today a patient at Akola Govt Medical College died after he suffered a neck injury. He died during treatment as he had already lost too much blood. He is from Assam. Police investigation underway.



11 April 2020, 16:30 PM PM Modi: When every person of the country will follow "Jaan hai toh jahan hai", will take care of both of them, will follow government's and administration's guidelines, the fight against Corona will get stronger.

11 April 2020, 16:29 PM PM Modi: It was emphasized that to save the life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing is very important. Most of the people of this country understood this and also stayed at homes.

11 April 2020, 16:27 PM "Jaan hai to jahan hai", says PM Modi while addressing chief ministers.



11 April 2020, 16:25 PM BS Yediyurappa: My cabinet and I attended the video conference about #covid19 with PM Narendra Modi today. We discussed vital strategies and actions to implement around the state. We are doing and will do everything in our control to tackle this pandemic.



11 April 2020, 16:23 PM Centre considering two-week extension of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, PM Narendra Modi to take final call.

11 April 2020, 16:15 PM The PM has told the Chief Ministers that after hearing your opinion, the government will propose to increase the lockdown by two weeks. There may be a need to increase the lockdown further: Sources



11 April 2020, 16:09 PM Health Ministry: More than 586 hospitals in India to treat COVID-19 patients.



11 April 2020, 16:08 PM Health Ministry: More than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country.



11 April 2020, 16:06 PM DG PIB: During the video-conferencing on #coronavirusinindia with state CMs today, most states requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown for 2 more weeks. The Central Government is considering this request.



11 April 2020, 15:53 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal: PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it.

11 April 2020, 15:23 PM Rajasthan: 18 more COVID19 cases reported in the state, total tally rises to 579: Official. (PTI input)

11 April 2020, 14:49 PM Bihar: 1 more COVID-19 positive case reported in the state. Case tally rise to 61. 45-year-old male from Nawada was tested positive on Saturday.

11 April 2020, 14:45 PM Centre writes to West Bengal Government for dilution of lockdown: Central govt on Saturday wrote to West Bengal govt for dilution of lockdown after govt started giving exemptions. This letter by MHA to CS, West Bengal clearly states areas like Rajabazar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiabruz are witnessing a widescale violation of lockdown and social distancing. the letter also mentions that police are allowing religious congregations in the state and ration being distributed by political leaders and not through the PDS. MHA has demanded to furnish details immediately.

11 April 2020, 14:42 PM Delhi airport: Amid the lockdown imposed to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the cargo terminal and associated facilities at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have been operating in full swing to support the Government of India in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies.

11 April 2020, 14:34 PM PM Modi to CMs during COVID-19 meet: I am in touch with everyone. If there's anything important contact me over the phone. I am 24x7 available for help.

11 April 2020, 14:21 PM Madhya Pradesh govt allows MLAs to use Local Area Development Fund for purchase of infra-red thermometers, personal protection equipment kits, COVID19 testing kits, ICU ventilators, face masks, gloves, sanitizers&for setting up of isolation/quarantine wards in their constituency. (ANI report)

11 April 2020, 14:14 PM The Union Health Ministry asks all states to prohibit use and spitting of smokeless tobacco in public places to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.



11 April 2020, 13:58 PM Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board directs all its caretakers to immediately inform police if they hear about any person who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. (PTI input)

11 April 2020, 13:44 PM States want CSR funds into CM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19, ask MCA to notify their eligibility: As the fight against novel coronavirus gets longer with the addition of an increasing number of positive cases across the country, there is now a demand from states to channelise some corporate CSR funds into Chief Ministers Relief Fund or State Relief Fund for COVID-19. (IANS input)

11 April 2020, 13:38 PM West Bengal: Yoga made compulsory by Jalpaiguri police for all policemen to deal with lockdown mental stress.

11 April 2020, 13:32 PM Indore: With three more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Indore on Saturday (April 11), the district death toll due the virus climbed to 30. According to Indore's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, two male patients and a female person died while battling coronavirus this morning.

11 April 2020, 13:28 PM Karnataka: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported from 5 pm on April 10 to 12 noon on April 11. Total number of cases in the state stands at 214 this includes 37 recovered cases and 6 fatalities.

11 April 2020, 13:16 PM Haryana: 163 COVID-19 cases reported in the state; death toll at 2. Till date 163 confirmed cases of #COVID19 have been reported in the state, including 6 from Sri Lanka, 1 each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia & South Africa and 64 from other states. 2 deaths reported in the state so far: Health Department, Government of Haryana pic.twitter.com/ZpOyOmH27t — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

11 April 2020, 13:10 PM Global data COVID-19: Total number of cases nears 17 lakh mark. Death toll at 102,782.

11 April 2020, 13:01 PM COVID-19 patient from Assam allegedly commits suicide: A 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola city of Maharashtra, died after allegedly slitting his throat early on Saturday, officials said. (PTI input)

11 April 2020, 12:58 PM West Bengal: FIR registered against 50 unknown persons for violating the lockdown at Gopipur mosque in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on April 10. Sections include 188 IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. The action comes after hundreds of people gathered at the Gopipur mosque of Murshidabad district for Friday prayers violating the lockdown, not maintaining social distancing and none were wearing masks.