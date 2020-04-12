India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 12: Coronavirus cases in India surge to 8356; death toll at 273

12 April 2020, 09:16 AM
Twitter war between Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and Madhya Pradesh Congress over the telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV.
— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 11, 2020
12 April 2020, 09:09 AM
Centre extends deadline till June 30 to deposit money in Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: In a major relief for Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) investors, the Union Finance Ministry on Saturday issued a notification extending the deadline to make deposits in these schemes for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) till June 30, 2020. The decision, which is going to benefit crores of account holders, has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
12 April 2020, 08:45 AM
India COVID-19 data (Ministry of Health): Total number of cases in India rise to 8356 which includes 7367 active cases, 716 cured cases, 1 migrant patient and 273 dead. 909 cases and 34 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
12 April 2020, 08:17 AM
COVID-19 Global Data: Total number of cases stands at 1,776,157; death toll at 108,804. 19,468 deaths in Italy. (Johns Hopkins University data)
12 April 2020, 08:08 AM
Pope to livestream Easter mass to locked-down world: Vatican City, Pope Francis will break with centuries of tradition and Livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world's 1.3 billion Catholics to celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown.
12 April 2020, 07:58 AM
US President Donald Trump says ''We will build it again'' as America fights coronavirus pandemic. US is the worst-hit state due to the deadly virus with 529,740 infections reported till date.
WE WILL BUILD IT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2020
12 April 2020, 07:15 AM
Delhi: 19 fatalities reported in the national capital due to COVID-19 infection. 27 people cured.
12 April 2020, 06:54 AM
Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrives at Newark airport in US: A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at the Newark airport on Saturday (local time), according to India`s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (ANI report)
12 April 2020, 06:48 AM
Rajasthan: Total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 700 in the state after 139 new infections were reported; death toll at 9. (PTI report)
12 April 2020, 06:46 AM
Evacuation of people: 444 people (430 Australian citizens, permanent residents and family; 14 New Zealand citizens) took off on a charter flight from Delhi for Melbourne amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.
444 people (430 Australian citizens, permanent residents and family; 14 New Zealand citizens) took off on a charter flight from Delhi for Melbourne. The flight was organised by a group of Australians led by Simon Quinn: Australian High Commission, India pic.twitter.com/QIQkhQkNZP
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
12 April 2020, 06:44 AM
Telangana: Lockdown extended in the state till April 30, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao.
12 April 2020, 06:39 AM
Madhya Pradesh: 62 new COVID-19 infections reported, total number of cases in the state stands at 532.