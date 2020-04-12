हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 12: Coronavirus cases in India surge to 8356; death toll at 273

As India continues its battle against the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of positive cases across the country reached 7,529 and the death toll stood at 242 as per the Ministry of Health and Family welfare latest data. 

Last Updated: Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 09:16
Comments |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers held a meeting on Saturday and an extension of the lockdown was a broad consensus. In the meeting, most states requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks and the government is considering this request. The PM will take a final call soon. The ongoing lockdown is set to end on April 14.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the fatal virus that was first reported in China in December 2019, has infected over 17,73,358 people globally with claiming around 1,08,702 lives.

This live blog brings you all the details related to coronavirus COVID-19:

12 April 2020, 09:16 AM

Twitter war between Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and Madhya Pradesh Congress over the telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV. 

12 April 2020, 09:09 AM

Centre extends deadline till June 30 to deposit money in Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: In a major relief for Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) investors, the Union Finance Ministry on Saturday issued a notification extending the deadline to make deposits in these schemes for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) till June 30, 2020. The decision, which is going to benefit crores of account holders, has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

12 April 2020, 08:45 AM

India COVID-19 data (Ministry of Health): Total number of cases in India rise to 8356 which includes 7367 active cases, 716 cured cases, 1 migrant patient and 273 dead. 909 cases and 34 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. 

 

12 April 2020, 08:17 AM

COVID-19 Global Data: Total number of cases stands at 1,776,157; death toll at 108,804. 19,468 deaths in Italy. (Johns Hopkins University data)

12 April 2020, 08:08 AM

Pope to livestream Easter mass to locked-down world: Vatican City, Pope Francis will break with centuries of tradition and Livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world's 1.3 billion Catholics to celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown.

12 April 2020, 07:58 AM

US President Donald Trump says ''We will build it again'' as America fights coronavirus pandemic. US is the worst-hit state due to the deadly virus with 529,740 infections reported till date.

12 April 2020, 07:15 AM

Delhi: 19 fatalities reported in the national capital due to COVID-19 infection. 27 people cured.

12 April 2020, 06:54 AM

Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrives at Newark airport in US:  A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at the Newark airport on Saturday (local time), according to India`s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (ANI report)

12 April 2020, 06:48 AM

Rajasthan: Total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 700 in the state after 139 new infections were reported; death toll at 9. (PTI report)

12 April 2020, 06:46 AM

Evacuation of people: 444 people (430 Australian citizens, permanent residents and family; 14 New Zealand citizens) took off on a charter flight from Delhi for Melbourne amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.

12 April 2020, 06:44 AM

Telangana: Lockdown extended in the state till April 30, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

12 April 2020, 06:39 AM

Madhya Pradesh: 62 new COVID-19 infections reported, total number of cases in the state stands at 532.

