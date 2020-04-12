India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 12: Coronavirus cases in India surge to 8356; death toll at 273

As India continues its battle against the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of positive cases across the country reached 7,529 and the death toll stood at 242 as per the Ministry of Health and Family welfare latest data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers held a meeting on Saturday and an extension of the lockdown was a broad consensus. In the meeting, most states requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks and the government is considering this request. The PM will take a final call soon. The ongoing lockdown is set to end on April 14.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the fatal virus that was first reported in China in December 2019, has infected over 17,73,358 people globally with claiming around 1,08,702 lives.

This live blog brings you all the details related to coronavirus COVID-19: