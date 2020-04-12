India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 12: Delhi's coronavirus containment zones rise to 43

12 April 2020, 19:29 PM Delhi: Number of containment zones in the national capital rises to 43; Southeast district has most such zones at 12.



12 April 2020, 19:01 PM Rajasthan records 96 new coronavirus cases; total stans at 796 now.



12 April 2020, 19:00 PM Delhi: Odd-even rules at Azadpur mandi for maintaining social distancing. There will also be staggered timings, 6-11 AM for sale of vegetables and 2-6 PM for sale of fruits.



12 April 2020, 18:59 PM Chhattisgarh: 12 people, including 11 who came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members in Katghora town of Korba district, test positive for COVID-19 in the state; total cases rises to 30.



12 April 2020, 18:49 PM 29-year-old microbiologist lies to parents, travels 1,500 km from a village in Telangana's Khammam district to Lucknow to help with COVID-19 testing.



12 April 2020, 18:47 PM Maharashtra: 134 new coronavirus cases reported in the state; total count goes up to 1,895.



12 April 2020, 18:39 PM Bihar: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 4 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours - 04. The number of total patients cured so far - 22. There have been a total of 6,676 investigations conducted so far. The total number of positive cases found - 64 City-wise cases: Siwan-29, Munger-07, Patna-05, Gaya-05, Begusarai -07, Gopalganj-03, Nalanda-02, Saran-01, Lakhisarai-01, Bhagalpur-01, Nawada-03

12 April 2020, 18:22 PM Gujarat: An Ahmedabad police constable posted at the Kalupur Police station has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

12 April 2020, 18:16 PM Tamil Nadu reports 106 fresh coronavirus cases; State tally crosses 1,000 mark.



12 April 2020, 18:09 PM UK PM Boris Johnson leaves the hospital after being treated for COVID-19.



12 April 2020, 18:08 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 21 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in J&K; total reaches 245.



12 April 2020, 18:07 PM Delhi CM Kejriwal: We have identified containment zones as 'Red Zone', high-risk zones as 'Orange Zone'. Orange Zone will be sanitised as well.



12 April 2020, 17:41 PM Delhi CM Kejriwal: We will carry out massive sanitisation drive in COVID-19 containment zones from Monday onwards.



12 April 2020, 17:39 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Concerned about increasing the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi; taking all steps to contain the outbreak.



12 April 2020, 17:28 PM India's COVID-19 confirmed cases jump to 8,447 with 273 deaths.

12 April 2020, 16:49 PM Andhra Pradesh govt to give 3 masks for every individual in the state.



12 April 2020, 16:43 PM Health Ministry: 716 coronavirus cases have been recovered and are ready to get discharged.

12 April 2020, 16:41 PM Indian Railways: Around 20,000 coaches are in the process to be converted into the isolation wards, Over 5,000 coaches have already been converted.



12 April 2020, 16:38 PM Health Ministry: Out of the total 8,356 cases, only 1,076 patients need an oxygen ventilator or ICU.

12 April 2020, 16:37 PM Health Ministry: Focus is on the door-to-door delivery of the essential items.



12 April 2020, 16:36 PM Health Ministry: Only 20% of the total COVID-19 cases in the country need intensive care or are kept on ventilators.



12 April 2020, 16:34 PM Health Ministry: 34 new deaths in the last 24 hours.



12 April 2020, 16:33 PM Health Ministry: 80% of cases with mild symptoms have been treated at COVID-19 care centres, those with moderate centres treated at centres with respiratory support and critical patients treated at dedicated hospitals.



12 April 2020, 16:28 PM Health Ministry: No need to panic. Govt is aware and planning things so as to manage the situation.



12 April 2020, 16:22 PM Health Ministry: 8,356 positive cases till now with 909 cases in past 24 hours. 34 new deaths since yesterday.



12 April 2020, 16:19 PM Delhi case count crosses 1,000-mark; Health Ministry says 80 per cent cases have mild symptoms

12 April 2020, 16:14 PM Madhya Pradesh's ex-CM Kamal Nath on COVID-19 crisis: Focus should be on economic package and its success lies in its execution.

12 April 2020, 16:09 PM Maharashtra: Over 35,000 cases registered across the state so far against those violating prohibitory orders, quarantine guidelines.

12 April 2020, 16:08 PM Kerala FM Thomas Isaac: State govt closely monitoring situation; will have district-specific strategies to tackle coronavirus outbreak.



12 April 2020, 16:07 PM Kerala FM Thomas Isaac: Not just lockdown, intense testing, and contact tracing are equally important to fight coronavirus.



12 April 2020, 16:07 PM Karnataka: 11 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the state, the total rises to 226.

12 April 2020, 16:06 PM Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases rise to 417 in the state.



12 April 2020, 16:05 PM Haryana: Coronavirus cases rise to 179 in the state after 14 new infections, including 7 from worst-hit Nuh district, were reported.



12 April 2020, 16:04 PM Gujarat: FIR against parents of a 4-year-old girl, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, after it came to light that they travelled along with her to relative's place despite the lockdown.

12 April 2020, 16:03 PM Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan, posted in Naxal-hit Bijapur district, hitchhikes over 1,100 km in 3 days on goods trains, trucks and river boats to reach his village in Uttar Pradesh after his mother's death amid the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown.

12 April 2020, 15:58 PM Jharkhand: Ruckus happening near Ratu Road cemetery in Ranchi. A COVID-19 patient was to be buried in the Ratu Road Cemetery but the people there are against it and took to the streets near the cemetery. The local insists on not allowing the dead body to be buried. SDM and City SP have reached the spot. Stay tuned for more updates.

12 April 2020, 15:32 PM Gujarat: Wearing masks to be made mandatory in Ahmedabad due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.



12 April 2020, 15:02 PM Rajasthan: Total number of cases stands at 796 till 2 pm on Sunday. 96 new cases reported out of which 35 cases are from Jaipur. 25 districts of Rajasthan affected due to coronavirus.

12 April 2020, 14:57 PM Maharashtra: 2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Nalasopara. 3 members of a family found positive. Total cases in Nalasopara stands at 16, 15 in Vasai, 7 in Virar.



12 April 2020, 14:45 PM Tamil Nadu: 45-year-old woman admitted to Chennai hospital succumbed to death. Death toll in the state rises to 11.

12 April 2020, 14:33 PM Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on COVID-19 crisis: Kerala govt closely monitoring situation; will have district-specific strategies to tackle coronavirus outbreak. Not just lockdown, intense testing and contact tracing are equally important to fight coronavirus. He further asked centre to allow states to directly borrow from the Reserve Bank. (PTI input)

12 April 2020, 14:27 PM Assam: All-party meeting headed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chairs an all-party meeting over #COVID19 situation in the state, in Guwahati. 29 cases of coronavirus including one death have been reported in the state. pic.twitter.com/90h5mKQ7Yb — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

12 April 2020, 14:25 PM Gujarat: Wearing mask to be made compulsory in Ahmedabad from Monday. People can also wear a homemade mask made with handkerchief or cloth. Fine of Rs 5000 to be imposed if seen without mask.

12 April 2020, 14:15 PM Kamal Nath on COVID-19 crisis: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet is yet to be formed. On March 12, I ordered closing of malls and other places but no action has been taken after my resignation. Madhya Pradesh Cabinet is yet to be formed. On March 12, I ordered closing of malls & other places but no action has been taken after my resignation: Former State Chief Minister Kamal Nath https://t.co/3v9liEaggx — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

12 April 2020, 14:10 PM Kamal Nath on COVID-19 crisis: Madhya Pradesh is the only state where there is no minister for home and health. Madhya Pradesh is the only State where there is no minister for home & health. Lockdown was imposed 40 days after Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over #COVID19. The Centre's engagement in toppling MP govt led to delay in taking steps to tackle COVID-19: Congress leader Kamal Nath pic.twitter.com/XDqwoOlBUb — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

12 April 2020, 14:08 PM UK Parliament to return 'digitally' on April 21: The UK Parliament is set to return in a digital format amid the coronavirus crisis, a media report said on Sunday. (IANS input)

12 April 2020, 14:07 PM Focus should be on economic package and its success lies in its execution, says former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on COVID-19 crisis.

12 April 2020, 13:46 PM Karnataka: 11 new cases reported in the last 12 hours. State tally at 226 out of which 47 are cured cases. Death toll stands at 6.

