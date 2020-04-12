India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 12: Will carry out massive sanitisation drive in containment zones from Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

12 April 2020, 17:41 PM Delhi CM Kejriwal: We will carry out massive sanitisation drive in COVID-19 containment zones from Monday onwards.



12 April 2020, 17:39 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Concerned about increasing the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi; taking all steps to contain the outbreak.



12 April 2020, 17:28 PM India's COVID-19 confirmed cases jump to 8,447 with 273 deaths.

12 April 2020, 16:49 PM Andhra Pradesh govt to give 3 masks for every individual in the state.



12 April 2020, 16:43 PM Health Ministry: 716 coronavirus cases have been recovered and are ready to get discharged.

12 April 2020, 16:41 PM Indian Railways: Around 20,000 coaches are in the process to be converted into the isolation wards, Over 5,000 coaches have already been converted.



12 April 2020, 16:38 PM Health Ministry: Out of the total 8,356 cases, only 1,076 patients need an oxygen ventilator or ICU.

12 April 2020, 16:37 PM Health Ministry: Focus is on the door-to-door delivery of the essential items.



12 April 2020, 16:36 PM Health Ministry: Only 20% of the total COVID-19 cases in the country need intensive care or are kept on ventilators.



12 April 2020, 16:34 PM Health Ministry: 34 new deaths in the last 24 hours.



12 April 2020, 16:33 PM Health Ministry: 80% of cases with mild symptoms have been treated at COVID-19 care centres, those with moderate centres treated at centres with respiratory support and critical patients treated at dedicated hospitals.



12 April 2020, 16:28 PM Health Ministry: No need to panic. Govt is aware and planning things so as to manage the situation.



12 April 2020, 16:22 PM Health Ministry: 8,356 positive cases till now with 909 cases in past 24 hours. 34 new deaths since yesterday.



12 April 2020, 16:19 PM Delhi case count crosses 1,000-mark; Health Ministry says 80 per cent cases have mild symptoms

12 April 2020, 16:14 PM Madhya Pradesh's ex-CM Kamal Nath on COVID-19 crisis: Focus should be on economic package and its success lies in its execution.

12 April 2020, 16:09 PM Maharashtra: Over 35,000 cases registered across the state so far against those violating prohibitory orders, quarantine guidelines.

12 April 2020, 16:08 PM Kerala FM Thomas Isaac: State govt closely monitoring situation; will have district-specific strategies to tackle coronavirus outbreak.



12 April 2020, 16:07 PM Kerala FM Thomas Isaac: Not just lockdown, intense testing, and contact tracing are equally important to fight coronavirus.



12 April 2020, 16:07 PM Karnataka: 11 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the state, the total rises to 226.

12 April 2020, 16:06 PM Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases rise to 417 in the state.



12 April 2020, 16:05 PM Haryana: Coronavirus cases rise to 179 in the state after 14 new infections, including 7 from worst-hit Nuh district, were reported.



12 April 2020, 16:04 PM Gujarat: FIR against parents of a 4-year-old girl, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, after it came to light that they travelled along with her to relative's place despite the lockdown.

12 April 2020, 16:03 PM Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan, posted in Naxal-hit Bijapur district, hitchhikes over 1,100 km in 3 days on goods trains, trucks and river boats to reach his village in Uttar Pradesh after his mother's death amid the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown.

12 April 2020, 15:58 PM Jharkhand: Ruckus happening near Ratu Road cemetery in Ranchi. A COVID-19 patient was to be buried in the Ratu Road Cemetery but the people there are against it and took to the streets near the cemetery. The local insists on not allowing the dead body to be buried. SDM and City SP have reached the spot. Stay tuned for more updates.

12 April 2020, 15:32 PM Gujarat: Wearing masks to be made mandatory in Ahmedabad due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.



12 April 2020, 15:02 PM Rajasthan: Total number of cases stands at 796 till 2 pm on Sunday. 96 new cases reported out of which 35 cases are from Jaipur. 25 districts of Rajasthan affected due to coronavirus.

12 April 2020, 14:57 PM Maharashtra: 2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Nalasopara. 3 members of a family found positive. Total cases in Nalasopara stands at 16, 15 in Vasai, 7 in Virar.



12 April 2020, 14:45 PM Tamil Nadu: 45-year-old woman admitted to Chennai hospital succumbed to death. Death toll in the state rises to 11.

12 April 2020, 14:33 PM Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on COVID-19 crisis: Kerala govt closely monitoring situation; will have district-specific strategies to tackle coronavirus outbreak. Not just lockdown, intense testing and contact tracing are equally important to fight coronavirus. He further asked centre to allow states to directly borrow from the Reserve Bank. (PTI input)

12 April 2020, 14:27 PM Assam: All-party meeting headed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state.

12 April 2020, 14:25 PM Gujarat: Wearing mask to be made compulsory in Ahmedabad from Monday. People can also wear a homemade mask made with handkerchief or cloth. Fine of Rs 5000 to be imposed if seen without mask.

12 April 2020, 14:15 PM Kamal Nath on COVID-19 crisis: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet is yet to be formed. On March 12, I ordered closing of malls and other places but no action has been taken after my resignation.

12 April 2020, 14:10 PM Kamal Nath on COVID-19 crisis: Madhya Pradesh is the only state where there is no minister for home and health.

12 April 2020, 14:08 PM UK Parliament to return 'digitally' on April 21: The UK Parliament is set to return in a digital format amid the coronavirus crisis, a media report said on Sunday. (IANS input)

12 April 2020, 14:07 PM Focus should be on economic package and its success lies in its execution, says former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on COVID-19 crisis.

12 April 2020, 13:46 PM Karnataka: 11 new cases reported in the last 12 hours. State tally at 226 out of which 47 are cured cases. Death toll stands at 6.



12 April 2020, 13:44 PM Central Railways to run running about 34 parcel trains which will run till April 14 and carry all the essential goods. The trains are mainly plying between Mumbai to Howrah, Mumbai to Chennai, Mumbai to Nagpur to Mumbai to Wadi.

12 April 2020, 13:40 PM Maharashtra: During the last 24 hours, 18 cases have been reported from Malegaon. The total number has gone up to 29.

12 April 2020, 13:35 PM Uttrakhand: Salaries of Uttarakhand MLAs and their constituency and secretarial allowances reduced by 30%, after the state cabinet's decision, in view of COVID19 pandemic, informed State Assembly Secretary Jagdish Chandra. (ANI input)

12 April 2020, 13:15 PM Madhya Pradesh: 2 more deaths reported from Indore due to COVID19; death toll in the state rises to 32. (PTI report)

12 April 2020, 13:09 PM Kerala: Mass gathering suspended at Church in view of lockdown due to COVID-19 on the occasion of Easter. Kerala: Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

of Syro-Malabar Church, led #Easter prayers at Major Archbishop's House Chapel in Kochi today. Mass gatherings suspended at Church in view of #COVDI19. Prayers were live-streamed live on Facebook & YouTube. pic.twitter.com/EHmXL5ll38 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

12 April 2020, 12:44 PM COVID-19 lockdown leads to shortage of pet food in Mumbai: Due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, pet owners in Mumbai on Sunday said they are experiencing a shortage of pet food and requested the Maharashtra government to allow supplies. (ANI report)

12 April 2020, 12:35 PM Gujarat: Total number of coronavirus cases rise to 493 out of which 426 active cases, 44 recovered cases and 23 deaths. 25 new cases were reported on Sunday.

12 April 2020, 12:32 PM Maharashtra case details: Bmc 113

Raigad 1

Amarawati 1

Pmc 4

Meera bhayendar 7

Navi Mumbai 2

Thane corp 2

Bhiwandi 1

Vasai virar 2

Pcmc 1

Total 134

Progressive 1895



12 April 2020, 12:21 PM Maharashtra: Total number of cases rise to 1895. 134 new cases reported in the past 14 hours out of which 113 cases are from Mumbai alone.



12 April 2020, 12:19 PM Maharashtra: 6 new cases reported from Dadar area in ​​Mumbai. 2 doctors and 4 nurses of Shushrusha hospital infected with corona. A total of 8 people found coronavirus positive in this hospital.

12 April 2020, 12:07 PM Kerala sets up COVID-19 cell to monitor quarantine compliance by possibly infected people Kerala: COVID-19 cell has been set up at Alappuzha District Collectorate to monitor quarantine compliance by possibly infected people in real time & their health conditions, through Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System.

12 April 2020, 11:56 AM Gujarat: 25 new COVID-19 cases in the state; total cases rise to 493.