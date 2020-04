As the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases jump to 8,447 and the death toll touches 273, it has also been reported that the COVID-19 has spread to at least 80 more districts in just four days. Now as many as 364 districts in the country have cases of coronavirus infections. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state n India as cases jump to 1,982 with 149 death.

Amid demands for ramping up health surveillance, the Centre said it is expanding the COVID-19 testing capacity in state-run as well as private medical colleges. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has started looking for laboratories across the country that can test the samples of alleged coronavirus infected cases.

As per the latest data provided by the Johns Hopkins University, the fatal virus has infected over 18,46,680 people globally and has taken around 1,14,090 lives.

This live blog brings you all the details related to coronavirus COVID-19: