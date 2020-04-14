India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 14: 2 new COVID-19 confirmed cases take Haryana's total to 184

14 April 2020, 20:19 PM Uttar Pradesh: 102 positive cases reported in the state today. As of now, a total of 660 COVID-19 positive cases has been reported in 44 districts of the state, including 375 Jamaati cases.

14 April 2020, 20:17 PM NIV Pune clears 13 labs for rapid testing. These will be used in hotspots for random testing.



14 April 2020, 20:13 PM Gujarat: Diamond industry workers gather in Surat to go to their home states. They said they are not getting ration and facing various problems. Police officials are at the scene and have arranged food for everyone. CISF has also been called.



14 April 2020, 20:04 PM Maharashtra: Migrant workers from Bihar, West Bengal protest lockdown at Mumbai's Bandra Bus stand, police lathicharged to disperse them.



14 April 2020, 19:56 PM Haryana: 2 new COVID-19 cases take the state's total to 184.

14 April 2020, 19:36 PM Karnataka: One more death in the state takes the death toll to 10. 13 new cases were reported today. As of 5:00 PM, cumulatively 260 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State which includes 10 deaths and 71 discharges.



14 April 2020, 17:45 PM COVID-19 confirmed cases in India rise to 10,815 with 353 deaths. Rise of 452 positive cases and 14 deaths since 9 am today.

14 April 2020, 17:34 PM Delhi: C-2 Block, Janakpuri identified as a containment zone: Government of NCT of Delhi The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 48.



14 April 2020, 17:28 PM Uttar Pradesh: Private hospital, diagnostic centre shut; 65 staff members of state-run KGMU in Lucknow quarantined after a patient who came in their contact tests positive for coronavirus.

14 April 2020, 17:23 PM Food, night shelters can now be found in Delhi, 32 other cities on Google Maps. Food and night shelters can now be found in #Delhi and 32 other cities to help those in need. Please spread the word and help this message reach them. pic.twitter.com/cmzdZTOSE8 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 14, 2020

14 April 2020, 17:17 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with Google India. Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to do everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown. As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to do everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown. https://t.co/fMvYzFmLPn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2020

14 April 2020, 17:15 PM PRADHAN MANTRI GARIB KALYAN PACKAGE: PROGRESS SO FAR All 32.32 crore beneficiaries directly supported through Direct Benefit Transfer amounting to Rs 29,352 crore. 5.29 crore beneficiaries distributed free ration of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. 97.8 Lakh free cylinders delivered to Ujjwala beneficiaries. 2.1 lakh members of EPFO availed online withdrawal of Rs 510 crores so far. First instalment of PM-KISAN: Rs. 14,946 crore transferred to 7.47 crore farmers. Rs. 9930 crore disbursed to 19.86 crore Women Jan Dhan account holders. Rs. 1400 crore disbursed to about 2.82 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons. 2.17 crore building & construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs. 3071 crore.

14 April 2020, 16:30 PM Health Ministry: 31 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.



14 April 2020, 16:27 PM Health Ministry: Over 1,211 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.



14 April 2020, 16:24 PM Health Ministry: 179 people have been cured in India in the last 24 hours.

14 April 2020, 16:23 PM Health Ministry: Over 502 hospitals in India treating coronavirus patients.



14 April 2020, 16:19 PM Health Ministry: 5kg free ration to poor people for 3 months.



14 April 2020, 16:18 PM Health Ministry: More than 97 lakh people have been provided with a Gas cylinder.

14 April 2020, 16:16 PM Health Ministry: 80 crore people to be provided with a 3-month ration.



14 April 2020, 16:13 PM Health Ministry: 1,036 people have been cured in the country.



14 April 2020, 16:13 PM Health Ministry: More than 2,31,000 tests been done until yesterday.



14 April 2020, 16:11 PM Health Ministry: 10,363 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country.

14 April 2020, 16:11 PM Health Ministry: 339 deaths due to the coronavirus in India.



14 April 2020, 16:10 PM Rahul Gandhi: India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game. India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2020

14 April 2020, 15:58 PM Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 cases rise to 730 in the state, 126 more people test positive.

14 April 2020, 15:51 PM Andhra Pradesh: 2 more COVID-19 deaths in the state, death toll rise to 9; total confirmed cases jump to 473.

14 April 2020, 15:49 PM Mumbai: 2 more coronavirus deaths in Dharavi, toll rises to 7; cases in Mumbai's slum climb to 55, confirms BMC official.



14 April 2020, 15:47 PM Jharkhand: Robots to serve food, give medicines to coronavirus patients in 2 hospitals in West Singhbhum district.

14 April 2020, 15:45 PM Hockey India postpones all national championships indefinitely after the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic was extended till May 3.



14 April 2020, 15:40 PM China restricts the publication of research papers on coronavirus COVID-19 origin.



14 April 2020, 14:55 PM Delhi: An uproar over food at the shelter home in Mahipalpur, Delhi. Earlier, 120 people were stranded in the shelter home and approx 170 people arrived on April 13 after which conflicts over food started happening. Knowing of the incident police and SDM immediately arrived at the spot and they are now shifting people to other places.

14 April 2020, 14:31 PM Railways: All ticket bookings will remain suspended till further orders. No advance reservation of trains tickets, including e-tickets, till further orders; online cancellation facility will remain functional. Full refund for reservation made for trains cancelled till May 3. (PTI input)

14 April 2020, 14:22 PM Department of Agriculture: Govt Of India has started an All India Agri Transport Call Centre for coordination between States for interstate movement of perishables - Vegetables and Fruits, Agri Inputs like seeds, pesticides and fertilizer etc. Call Centre Number (toll free): 18001804200 and 14488 These numbers can be called from any mobile phone or landline phones. Truck drivers, Traders, Retailers, Transporters or any other stakeholders who are facing problems in inter-state movement of above commodities can seek help by calling at these numbers. Call Center Executives will forward the vehicle and consignment details along-with the help needed, to State Govt. officials for resolution of issues.



14 April 2020, 14:19 PM Gujarat: 72 rooms at the Gujarati Samaj in Civil Lines and 100 Luxury Hotel rooms in 5 Hotels have been allocated by Delhi Govt to LNJP Nursing Staff. Hotel Names are:

Southern Regency

Southern Regency on Arya Samaj Road,

South Indian Hotel,

Hotel Sunshine

Jyoti Deluxe



14 April 2020, 13:34 PM Ministry of Labour and Employment: 20 control rooms set up by Ministry of Labour and Employment in different cities across the states to deal with problems faces by workers, labourers and daily wage earners. These call centres can be accessed by the workers through phone numbers, WhatsApp and e-mails. The concerned person can call on these number to discuss the problems faced by him.

14 April 2020, 13:27 PM IPL: 'See you soon' Tweets KolkataKnightRiders asks people to stay safe and fight coronavirus outbreak. See you soon, champ

We will get through this together #KorboLorboJeetbo vs #CoronVirusOutbreak #StayHome #StaySafe #KKR #Cricket https://t.co/1AGqBVS9Vs — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 14, 2020

14 April 2020, 13:24 PM Gujarat: Total number of cases in the state stands at 617 out of which 536 are active cases, 55 recovered cases and 26 fatalities reported till 12 noon on April 14.

State Data: Ahmedabad Case-351, Death-13

Surat Case-42, Death-04

Rajkot Case-18, Death-00

Vadodara Case-107, Death-03

Gandhinagar Case-16, Death-01

Bhavnagar Case-24, Death-02

Kutch Case -04 Death-00

Mahesana Case -04 Death-00

Gir Somnath Case -02 Death-00

Porbandar Case-03 Death-00

Panchmahal Case -02 Death -01

Patan Case-14 Death-01

Chhota Udepur Case-03 Death-00

Jamnagar Case-01 Death-01

Morbi Case-01 Death-00

Anand Case-09 Death-00

Sabarkantha Case-01 Death-00

Dahod Case-02 Death-00

Bharuch Case-11 Death-00

Banaskantha Case-02 Death-00

14 April 2020, 13:18 PM Karnataka: One more death due to COVID-19 reported in the state, 11 new cases reported. Death toll rises to 9. Total number of cases stands at 258 including 65 recovered cases.

14 April 2020, 13:11 PM BCCI: Indian Premier League postponed till May 3 as govt announces extension of lockdown, said BCCI sources.



14 April 2020, 13:07 PM Robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients in Jharkhand: Robots will serve food and give medicine to COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district from Tuesday, in a step to protect doctors and health workers from getting infected with coronavirus. Developed by District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Aditya Ranjan, the remote-controlled COBOT-Robotics will provide food and medicine to patients without human intervention, an official release said. (PTI input)

14 April 2020, 13:01 PM Delhi police: Movement passes provide by Delhi Police to the essential service provider to remain valid till May 3.

14 April 2020, 12:40 PM West Bengal: Vegetable market in Asansol packed with people amid lockdown. West Bengal: People in large numbers at a vegetable market in Asansol, amid #Coronaviruslockdown to contain the spread of the disease. pic.twitter.com/x5ymVJqBOr — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

14 April 2020, 12:22 PM Airlines: All domestic and international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3, says Aviation Ministry



14 April 2020, 12:11 PM Maharashtra: 121 new COVID-19 cases reported today. Total number of cases rises to 2455 Mumbai MCGM 92 Navi Mumbai 13 Raigad 1 Thane corp 10 Vasai virar 5 Total 121 Progressive 2455

14 April 2020, 12:06 PM Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa welcomed PM's decision of lockdown extension and said, ''Our govt will implement GOI guidelines which will be announced tomorrow. I appeal to people of Karnataka to help us to contain this disease.''

14 April 2020, 11:48 AM Hockey India: Hockey India postpones all rescheduled national championships indefinitely after lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic extended till May 3. (PTI report)

14 April 2020, 11:42 AM FICCI lauds PM Modi's decision of lockdown extension till May 3. .@ficci_india appreciates the bold clear directions of the PM. These guidelines are made based on data, science and a commitment to lives. FICCI is striving in every way to help India win the war against #COVID_19: FICCI President Dr Sangita Reddy. @PMOIndia @drsangitareddy https://t.co/FXNQkPsXBo — FICCI (@ficci_india) April 14, 2020

14 April 2020, 11:36 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi changes his Twitter handle profile picture wearing cloth mask minutes after his address to the nation. This is aimed at increasing awareness on covering faces with homemade solutions to be safe in this time of COVID-19

