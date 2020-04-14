India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 14: PM Modi to address the nation at 10 AM, may announce status of lockdown

As India enters its last of 21-day lockdown on April 14, the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases reached 9,352 out of which 8,048 are active cases and the death toll stands at 324. As per the Union Health Ministry report, 25 districts across 15 states have not reported any case in the last 14 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is likely to talk about the further course of action to deal with the crisis posed by COVID-19 pandemic. The confirmation of his address was given by the PMO official Twitter handle which read, "PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday."

In MP Moid's meeting with the CM he gave the mantra of 'Jaan bhi, jahan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods), for India's bright future, and this is likely going to be a major aspect in today's announcement.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. States like Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka formally announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

This live blog brings you all the details related to coronavirus COVID-19: