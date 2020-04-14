India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 14: 3 more COVID-19 deaths in Madhya Pradesh, toll rise to 53; confirmed cases rise to 741

As India enters its 21st day of lockdown on April 14, the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases reached 10,363 out of which 8988 active cases, 1035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths. As per the Union Health Ministry report, 25 districts across 15 states have not reported any case in the last 14 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation on Tuesday thanked the nation for its collective fight against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships that the people, especially the migrant workers, faced during this period as he announced his decision to extend the lockdown till May 3.

PM Modi said that till April 20, harsh steps will be taken to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the country.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. States like Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka formally announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30 prior to PM Modi's order.

This live blog brings you all the details related to coronavirus COVID-19: