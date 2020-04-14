India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 14: China restricts publication of research papers on coronavirus COVID-19 origin

14 April 2020, 15:40 PM China restricts the publication of research papers on coronavirus COVID-19 origin.



14 April 2020, 14:55 PM Delhi: An uproar over food at the shelter home in Mahipalpur, Delhi. Earlier, 120 people were stranded in the shelter home and approx 170 people arrived on April 13 after which conflicts over food started happening. Knowing of the incident police and SDM immediately arrived at the spot and they are now shifting people to other places.

14 April 2020, 14:31 PM Railways: All ticket bookings will remain suspended till further orders. No advance reservation of trains tickets, including e-tickets, till further orders; online cancellation facility will remain functional. Full refund for reservation made for trains cancelled till May 3. (PTI input)

14 April 2020, 14:22 PM Department of Agriculture: Govt Of India has started an All India Agri Transport Call Centre for coordination between States for interstate movement of perishables - Vegetables and Fruits, Agri Inputs like seeds, pesticides and fertilizer etc. Call Centre Number (toll free): 18001804200 and 14488 These numbers can be called from any mobile phone or landline phones. Truck drivers, Traders, Retailers, Transporters or any other stakeholders who are facing problems in inter-state movement of above commodities can seek help by calling at these numbers. Call Center Executives will forward the vehicle and consignment details along-with the help needed, to State Govt. officials for resolution of issues.



14 April 2020, 13:34 PM Ministry of Labour and Employment: 20 control rooms set up by Ministry of Labour and Employment in different cities across the states to deal with problems faces by workers, labourers and daily wage earners. These call centres can be accessed by the workers through phone numbers, WhatsApp and e-mails. The concerned person can call on these number to discuss the problems faced by him.

14 April 2020, 13:24 PM Gujarat: Total number of cases in the state stands at 617 out of which 536 are active cases, 55 recovered cases and 26 fatalities reported till 12 noon on April 14.

State Data: Ahmedabad Case-351, Death-13

Surat Case-42, Death-04

Rajkot Case-18, Death-00

Vadodara Case-107, Death-03

Gandhinagar Case-16, Death-01

Bhavnagar Case-24, Death-02

Kutch Case -04 Death-00

Mahesana Case -04 Death-00

Gir Somnath Case -02 Death-00

Porbandar Case-03 Death-00

Panchmahal Case -02 Death -01

Patan Case-14 Death-01

Chhota Udepur Case-03 Death-00

Jamnagar Case-01 Death-01

Morbi Case-01 Death-00

Anand Case-09 Death-00

Sabarkantha Case-01 Death-00

Dahod Case-02 Death-00

Bharuch Case-11 Death-00

Banaskantha Case-02 Death-00

14 April 2020, 13:18 PM Karnataka: One more death due to COVID-19 reported in the state, 11 new cases reported. Death toll rises to 9. Total number of cases stands at 258 including 65 recovered cases.

14 April 2020, 13:11 PM BCCI: Indian Premier League postponed till May 3 as govt announces extension of lockdown, said BCCI sources.



14 April 2020, 13:07 PM Robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients in Jharkhand: Robots will serve food and give medicine to COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district from Tuesday, in a step to protect doctors and health workers from getting infected with coronavirus. Developed by District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Aditya Ranjan, the remote-controlled COBOT-Robotics will provide food and medicine to patients without human intervention, an official release said. (PTI input)

14 April 2020, 13:01 PM Delhi police: Movement passes provide by Delhi Police to the essential service provider to remain valid till May 3.

14 April 2020, 12:40 PM West Bengal: Vegetable market in Asansol packed with people amid lockdown. West Bengal: People in large numbers at a vegetable market in Asansol, amid #Coronaviruslockdown to contain the spread of the disease. pic.twitter.com/x5ymVJqBOr — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

14 April 2020, 12:22 PM Airlines: All domestic and international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3, says Aviation Ministry



14 April 2020, 12:11 PM Maharashtra: 121 new COVID-19 cases reported today. Total number of cases rises to 2455 Mumbai MCGM 92 Navi Mumbai 13 Raigad 1 Thane corp 10 Vasai virar 5 Total 121 Progressive 2455

14 April 2020, 12:06 PM Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa welcomed PM's decision of lockdown extension and said, ''Our govt will implement GOI guidelines which will be announced tomorrow. I appeal to people of Karnataka to help us to contain this disease.''

14 April 2020, 11:48 AM Hockey India: Hockey India postpones all rescheduled national championships indefinitely after lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic extended till May 3. (PTI report)

14 April 2020, 11:42 AM FICCI lauds PM Modi's decision of lockdown extension till May 3. .@ficci_india appreciates the bold clear directions of the PM. These guidelines are made based on data, science and a commitment to lives. FICCI is striving in every way to help India win the war against #COVID_19: FICCI President Dr Sangita Reddy. @PMOIndia @drsangitareddy https://t.co/FXNQkPsXBo — FICCI (@ficci_india) April 14, 2020

14 April 2020, 11:36 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi changes his Twitter handle profile picture wearing cloth mask minutes after his address to the nation. This is aimed at increasing awareness on covering faces with homemade solutions to be safe in this time of COVID-19

14 April 2020, 11:31 AM Read the full text of PM Modi's address to nation here.

14 April 2020, 11:12 AM Gujarat: 45 new coronavirus cases reported in the state. Total number of positive cases rises to 617 which includes 55 recovered cases and 26 fatalities.

14 April 2020, 11:06 AM Indian Railways: Railways to extend suspension of passenger services till May 3 as PM Modi calls for extension of 19-day lockdown.



14 April 2020, 10:48 AM 1 lakh bed and 600 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in India, says PM Modi in his address to the nation.

14 April 2020, 10:35 AM PM's Modi's address to nation: Detailed government guidelines on lockdown extension to be out tomorrow.

14 April 2020, 10:32 AM PM Modi's address 7- point highlight 1. Take special care of the elderly, especially those who are unwell or have some medical conditions

2. Adhere to the lakshman rekha of lockdown and social distancing

3. Follow Ayush Ministry's advisory to increase immunity

4. Download Aarogya Setu mobile app to fight coronavirus

5. Help and take care of the poor

6. Show empathy towards those employed in your company, business. Do not sack them

7. Have respect for coronafighters - doctors, police and sanitation workers



14 April 2020, 10:21 AM PM Modi's address to nation on coronavirus: Social distancing and lockdown have given India a major benefit.

14 April 2020, 10:20 AM PM Modi's address to nation: Suggestions from various stakeholders including states and people have favoured extension of lockdown.

14 April 2020, 10:19 AM PM Modi's address to nation: All regions will be closely and strictly monitored. Areas able to contain hotspots will be given some relief. But these will come with several conditions and if coronavirus cases emerge in these areas, then all such facilities will be withdrawn. A detailed guideline will be issued on April 15.



14 April 2020, 10:15 AM PM Modi's address to nation: Strict vigil will be kept on existing hotspots and emerging hotspots.

14 April 2020, 10:13 AM PM Modi's address to nation: Lockdown extended till May 3

14 April 2020, 10:13 AM PM Modi's address to nation: Cases in many countries have grown 25-30 times in the last few weeks. If India had not acted proactively, the scenario would have been disastrous. Lockdown has had massive economic implications but it is nothing compared to the number of lives that would have been lost if we had not taken this decision.



14 April 2020, 10:11 AM PM Modi's address to nation: Compared to several developed countries, India is stable and have fewer cases compared to them.



14 April 2020, 10:11 AM PM Modi's address to nation: We closed all malls and shopping complexes just when cases crossed 100 and when it was 500 we locked down the entire country for 21 days. We have been proactive in dealing with coronavirus.



14 April 2020, 10:07 AM PM Modi's address to nation: Coronavirus has created havoc in the entire world. All of you are witness to how we have been unitedly fighting coronavirus. Even though there was no case of coronavirus in India, but we started screening all those coming back to India.



14 April 2020, 10:07 AM PM Modi's address to nation: Inspiring to see people following rules

14 April 2020, 10:06 AM PM Modi's address to the nation: We the People of India in our Constitution is reflected in the united fight against coronavirus. This is a true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti.



14 April 2020, 10:05 AM PM Modi address to nation on last day of lockdown: India is fighting coronavirus pandemic due to the unity and penance of the entire country. India has been able to contain coronavirus to a large extent. I pay my respect to all Indians.



14 April 2020, 09:49 AM 2,17,554 coronavirus tests conducted by ICMR till 9 PM April 13, says ICMR: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 9,341 till 9 PM on Monday. According to the ICMR, a total of 2,17,554 samples from 2,02,551 individuals have been tested in the country as of 9 pm on April 13.

14 April 2020, 09:29 AM Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7: British foreign minister Dominic Raab is set to announce on Thursday that the lockdown in the country will stay in place until at least May 7, the Times reported. Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from COVID-19, earlier on Monday said he did not expect the government to make any changes to the lockdown measures currently in place until it was confident they could be made safely. (Reuters input)

14 April 2020, 09:26 AM WHO does not recommend BCG vaccination for COVID-19: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday played down studies suggesting that the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine may be effective in the prevention of the highly contagious coronavirus infection.BCG vaccination prevents severe forms of tuberculosis in children and diversion of local supplies may result in neonates not being vaccinated, resulting in an increase of disease and deaths from tuberculosis. (ANI input)

14 April 2020, 09:16 AM Ranchi: Uproar in Hindpiri area on Monday night as some people tried to take away coronavirus patient secretly. Protest against people who tried doing so. People raised questions on the attitude of the Health Department. An ambulance arrived late night in the area to take away the patient.



14 April 2020, 09:03 AM USCIRF 'troubled' by denial of food to Hindus, Christians in Pakistan: In a major embarassment for Pakistan, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Monday (April 13) said it is ''troubled'' by the reports of food being denied to the people of Hindu and Christian communities in the country amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

14 April 2020, 08:41 AM COVID-19 data India: Total number of cases in India crosses 10,000 mark as number of cases stands at 10363 out of which 8988 are active cases, 1035 are recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 339 deaths. 1211 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

14 April 2020, 08:30 AM Delhi: Delhi government ordered nurses and other staff of LNJP hospital to stay in Karol Bagh hotel. The government booked 100 rooms for the staff of LNJP hospital. Delhi government will bear the cost of these hotels.

14 April 2020, 08:29 AM Nizamuddin Markaz: Maulana Mohammed Saad of quarantine period ends today. Quarantine period of all 7 accused in this case ends on April 14. Delhi Police to begin the investigation.

14 April 2020, 08:22 AM PM Narendra Modi Prays for More Strenghth to Collectively Fight Covid-19 Crisis | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the various festivals being marked and prayed for more strength to fight the menace of coronavirus in the times to come. Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

14 April 2020, 08:21 AM Delhi police: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Delhi Police has issued an order that no police constable will not go out of Delhi border after finishing duty. Strict action to be taken against those not following the rules.

14 April 2020, 08:16 AM Jammu and Kashmir: Total positive cases stands at 273. 9 out of 10 districts of Kashmir affected with coronavirus reporting 225 cases. 48 cases were reported from 5 districts of Jammu.

14 April 2020, 08:05 AM Maharashtra: The total number of coronavirus cases rise to 2334 in the state including 229 receovered cases. Death toll stands at 160. 352 new coronavirus cases and 11 fatalities were reported in last 24 hours. 1540 cases are reported from Mumabi alone and 101 people have died in Mumbai due to the infection.