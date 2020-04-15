India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates April 15: 170 districts in India reported as hotspots, says Health Ministry

15 April 2020, 16:37 PM Health Ministry: Coronavirus hotspots and green zones identified; door-to-door surveys being conducted in hotspots.



15 April 2020, 16:36 PM Health Ministry: Movement will not be allowed in containment zones, except for those related to essential services.



15 April 2020, 16:35 PM Health Ministry: Special teams will search for new coronavirus cases and samples will be collected and tested as per sampling criteria.



15 April 2020, 16:24 PM Health Ministry: 170 districts in India have been reported as hotspots.



15 April 2020, 16:21 PM Health Ministry PC: COVID health centres to be made for coronavirus serious patients.

15 April 2020, 16:20 PM Health Ministry PC: MREGA workers can work with their masks on.



15 April 2020, 16:19 PM Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya: 50 samples from primary contact of the first #Covid19 case in #Meghalaya tested today in Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, and all tested negative.



15 April 2020, 16:17 PM Arunachal Pradesh: The first Positive case of Arunachal has tested Negative today after conducting 3rd test. He was kept in isolation for 13 days under observation of doctors. Repeat sample is being collected today again, says Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. #CoronaVirusUpdate : The first Positive case of Arunachal has tested Negative today after conducting 3rd test. He was kept in isolation for 13 days under observation of doctors. Repeat sample is being collected today again. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @DDNewslive — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 15, 2020

15 April 2020, 16:14 PM Health Ministry: States issued guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 hotspots across India.



15 April 2020, 15:54 PM Vistara CEO: While the situation remains fluid, we are planning to resume flights in a phased manner whenever authorities allow us to do so.



15 April 2020, 15:53 PM Centre asks all deputy secretaries and above level officers to join offices, three weeks after they began working from home due to lockdown imposed to check spread of coronavirus.



15 April 2020, 15:41 PM Most infected cities in India: 1. Mumbai: 1756 2. Delhi: 1561 3. Jaipur: 468 4. Indore: 413 5. Ahmadabad: 404 6. Pune: 351 7. Thane: 270 8. Chennai: 214 9. Hyderabad: 197 10. Kasaragod: 167 (Source: Covid19india.org as on 15th April; 14:40)

15 April 2020, 15:20 PM Rajasthan: The total number of positive cases n the state touches 1,046. 41 new COVID-19 confirmed cases reported till 2 PM today. Jaipur 476, Jodhpur 102, Banswara 59, Tonk 60, Kota 64 are the five most infected cities. The death toll stands at 12.

15 April 2020, 14:52 PM Sixty six new cases of coronavirus has been reported from Mumbai taking the total to 2801 cases. * Meera Bhayendar 2 * MCGM 66 * Pcmc 1 * Pmc 44 * Thane rural 2 * Thane corp 1 * Vasai virar 1

15 April 2020, 14:31 PM A 69-year-old doctor, who was the Director of Bethany Hospital in Meghalaya's Shillong, died on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19. It is to be noted that Dr John Sailo was the first COVID-19 patient in the state. Six family members of Dr Sailo, who were in contact with him, have also tested positive for the deadly virus.

15 April 2020, 14:16 PM Vinay Dubey, accused of instigating labourers to assembly near Mumbai's Bandra station after the announcement of extension of the nationwide lockdown to May 3, has been sent to police custody till April 21.

15 April 2020, 13:34 PM One more death reported from Karnatak, toll raises to 11. Till date 277 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes 11 deaths and 75 recovered cases. As many as 17 new cases since 5 pm of April 14.

15 April 2020, 12:56 PM Collector of Ahmedabad's Behrampura locality Badruddin Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus, confirms AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

15 April 2020, 12:48 PM Four new coronavirus cases reported from Bihar in 24 hours taking the total to 70, as per information by Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

15 April 2020, 11:56 AM New coronavirus positive cases reported from Andhra Pradesh - 19

Total positive cases: 502

Discharged/recovered: 16

Deaths total till date: 11

Active cases in hospital as of now: 475.

15 April 2020, 11:27 AM Authorities in Kashmir have sealed off the containment zones to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure to contain the spread of coronavirus even as the lockdown in the Valley entered the 28th day on Wednesday, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

15 April 2020, 10:49 AM Here is a list of things that will remain suspended till May 3 * All educations, coaching, training institutions shall remain closed

* All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

* All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings

15 April 2020, 10:45 AM Here is a list of things that will remain suspended till May 3

* All domestic and air travel of passengers

* All passenger movement by trains

* Buses, Metro rail services

* Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons

15 April 2020, 10:38 AM On Wednesday, the MHA released guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown. It includes advisory for gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, cinema halls, malls and shopping complexes which will remain closed till May 3. Also, all social, political, sports, religious functions, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3.

15 April 2020, 09:41 AM Five new cases coronavirus positive has been reported from Dharavi area of Mumbai, the total has increased to 60. So far, 7 deaths have been reported from Dharavi area.

15 April 2020, 09:27 AM Ten more people have been found coronavirus positive in Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital, all of them are employees of the hospital. The tally of COVID-19 patients in Bhatia Hospital touches 35.

15 April 2020, 08:47 AM according to Union Ministry of Health data, the total coronavirus cases in India has reached 11,439 and the death toll has climbed to 377 deaths. The total count includes 1,305 recoveries and 9,756 active cases. 1076 new cases and 38 deaths reported in last 24 hours.



15 April 2020, 08:03 AM New hotspots in Noida -

7 Number of hotspots removed from hotspot category

2 Full and 2 Partial reduction

Total hotspots as on date - 27

To all those places which have been removed from hotspot, general lockdown principles shall apply. Hotspots update

New hotspots - 7

Number of hotspots removed from hotspot category- 2 Full and 2 Partial reduction

Total hotspots as on date - 27

To all those places which have been removed from hotspot, general lockdown principles shall apply. pic.twitter.com/3gcBQFzicm — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 14, 2020

15 April 2020, 08:00 AM Vinay Dubey is arrested by Bandra Police. He is alleged to be the person who instigated the labourers to assemble at Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dubey, who describes him as the leader of labourers in Mumbai, openly threatened the government and provoked migrant workers not to sit in their houses but to gather at the Bandra Railways station to stage a dharna.

15 April 2020, 07:12 AM The United States registered a record 2,228 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins tally.