India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates April 15: COVID-19 live: Centre to issue lockdown 2.0 guidelines today

New Delhi: As India continues its battle against the coronavirus, it witnessed the largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with as mnay as 1,463 positive cases and 29 deaths recorded in 24 hours. The total nuber of infections now stands at 10,815 while the death toll is at 353.

The most number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra with 2,337 cases followed by Delhi at 1,510 and Tamil Nadu at 1,173. According to an ICMR official, 2,31902 tests have been conducted so far for COVID-19. ICMR has 166 labs and 70 other labs are private.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced his decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3. He thanked the nation for its collective fight against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships that the people, especially the migrant workers, faced during this period as he

