India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates April 15: COVID-19 live: Centre to issue lockdown 2.0 guidelines today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 07:12
New Delhi: As India continues its battle against the coronavirus, it witnessed the largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with as mnay as 1,463 positive cases and 29 deaths recorded in 24 hours. The total nuber of infections now stands at 10,815 while the death toll is at 353.

The most number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra with 2,337 cases followed by Delhi at 1,510 and Tamil Nadu at 1,173. According to an ICMR official, 2,31902 tests have been conducted so far for COVID-19. ICMR has 166 labs and 70 other labs are private. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced his decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3. He thanked the nation for its collective fight against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships that the people, especially the migrant workers, faced during this period as he 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on coronavirus, COVID-19 in India and around the world:

15 April 2020, 07:12 AM

The United States registered a record 2,228 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins tally.

15 April 2020, 07:08 AM

Hours after the lockdown extension was announced by PM Modi, a large number of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai's suburban Bandra (West) bus depot near the railway station in the afternoon, demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. Thousands of people, said to be labourers from other states, assembled on the last day of the 21-day lockdown to go to their native cities and villages. Read more here

