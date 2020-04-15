India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates April 15: COVID-19 live: Centre to issue lockdown 2.0 guidelines today

15 April 2020, 07:12 AM
The United States registered a record 2,228 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins tally.
Hours after the lockdown extension was announced by PM Modi, a large number of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai's suburban Bandra (West) bus depot near the railway station in the afternoon, demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. Thousands of people, said to be labourers from other states, assembled on the last day of the 21-day lockdown to go to their native cities and villages. Read more here