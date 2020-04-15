India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates April 15: Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1,578; death count at 32

15 April 2020, 23:12 PM Kerala: Amid nationwide lockdown, the first flight from Kerala to UK takes off with 268 tourists stranded in south India since the COVID-19 outbreak put a check on public transportation.



15 April 2020, 22:32 PM New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in the national capital rise to 1,578; death toll climbs to 32.



15 April 2020, 22:30 PM Health Ministry has defined Red, Orange and Green Zones Hotspots Red Zone Districts can become an Orange zone if no new cases reported in the last 14 days. Orange zone can convert into a Green zone if no case reported in the last 14 days. So, if Red zone has to convert in a Green zone it will take 28 days if no COVID-19 case is reported from there.



15 April 2020, 22:21 PM Maharashtra Relaxes Lockdown Measures: -E-commerce delivery of all goods and services including medicine, food, electronics allowed, So Zomato, Swiggy may operate. -Cold storage, warehousing, distribution and supply chain services allowed. -Confectionaries, sweet shops, snack shops allowed to open. -Shops of agriculture input, machinery to be opened. -All agriculture-related processing, packaging, transport allowed. -Manufacturing units of the packaging material of food pharma, agriculture allowed. -Agencies engaged in the procurement of agricultural products including MSPs allowed to function. -Mandi operated by APMCs to be allowed to function. -Movement of all commodities including non-essentials allowed through the state border. -Trucks and Goods Carriers allowed with one driver and an additional person. (Notification order by Maharashtra Chief Secy Ajoy Mehta)

15 April 2020, 22:18 PM Maharashtra: University in Nagpur submits proposal to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for setting up a COVID-19 testing facility on its campus.



15 April 2020, 22:13 PM Tamil Nadu: Individuals tested: 17,835, Last 24 hrs 2,739 samples tested, Today's positive 38 cases, Total recorded cases - 1,242, Total discharged - 118, Total deaths - 14.



15 April 2020, 22:06 PM Delhi containment zones increased to 56. G,H and I block, Police colony, Model Town has been added today to the Containments zone list.

15 April 2020, 22:02 PM Telangana: 6 new cases reported while 8 patients have been discharged. The total count stands at 514.



15 April 2020, 21:56 PM Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 10 lakh people screened for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, no fresh case reported on Wednesday.



15 April 2020, 21:49 PM New Delhi: During the lockdown till 4 pm today, the PCR van of Delhi Police has taken 447 pregnant women to different hospitals in Delhi.

15 April 2020, 21:08 PM Government's mobile app AarogyaSetu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, becomes world's fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads in just 13 days.



15 April 2020, 21:06 PM Marathi news channel journalist arrested over report about special trains which allegedly led to mob of migrants gathering in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday.



15 April 2020, 20:58 PM Maharashtra: With 232 new COVID-19 cases, tally jumps to 2,916 while the state death toll rises to 187.

15 April 2020, 20:57 PM Gujarat: 71 coronavirus patients detected in the state, the tally of cases touch 766.

15 April 2020, 20:48 PM Uttar Pradesh: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state jumps to 727 after 69 new cases were reported today.

15 April 2020, 20:43 PM Karnataka: 8 districts of the state are identified as hotspots out of 170 hotspots districts in the country. These are Bangalore Urban, Mysore, Belagavi, Dakshin Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Bagalokote and Dharwad.

15 April 2020, 20:32 PM Kerala: 167 active cases in the state while 138 patients have been discharged. Note: Condition in Kerala is improving day by day. There is a continuous decline in positive cases.



15 April 2020, 19:51 PM Coronavirus COVID-19 global confirmed cases cross 20 lakh.

15 April 2020, 19:16 PM Haryana: 6 new COVID-19 cases in the state take the total number to 190.

15 April 2020, 19:15 PM Maharashtra cyber has identified persons responsible for spreading fake news and rumours and have informed Mumbai police about the same within few hours. They said, "We have identified more than 30 accounts on various platforms including a news channel responsible for spreading the rumour about train services in Bandra incidence. All this is informed to concerned police units."



15 April 2020, 18:14 PM Karnataka:19 new cases since 5 pm yesterday. One more death reported, total number rises to 12. 6 deaths reported in last 48 hours. As of 5:00 PM today, cumulatively 279 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it also includes 80 discharges.



15 April 2020, 17:40 PM India's COVID-19 total cases touch 11,933 with 392 deaths. In the last 24 hours: 1,118 new cases, 39 deaths.



15 April 2020, 17:26 PM Indian Railways to cancel 39 lakh tickets booked for Apr 15-May 3 after COVID-19 lockdown extension.



15 April 2020, 17:01 PM West Bengal: 12 new cases reported in the last 24 hrs, taking the total number of active cases in the state at 132. The total number of persons cured in the state stands at 42. Mamata Banerjee says, now the second leg of lockdown has begun. Three examinations of class 12 boards yet to be held has been scheduled for June. All students of class 11 will be promoted to class 12. Universities will only hold final semester examinations. From 20th, officers at the level of deputy secretary and above will work only on alternative days. Some additional activities are being allowed because this is a lockdown with a human face. Those who will not wear face masks will either be sent back by police or action will be taken against them.

15 April 2020, 16:42 PM Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Steel: The new testing facility by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at Rourkela will strengthen Odisha's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Our collective 'Ispati Irada' will see us through these challenging times.

15 April 2020, 16:42 PM Railways Ministry: Over 20,400 tonnes of consignments have been loaded since the start of these parcel trains in the lockdown period and the earnings to Railways from it are about Rs 7.54 crores.

15 April 2020, 16:41 PM Railways Ministry: Indian Railways has made parcel vans available for quick transportation of essential items in small parcel sizes to supplement the supply chain during the lockdown. Presently these trains are being operated on 65 routes; 507 trains have run till April 14.



15 April 2020, 16:40 PM Indian Council of Medical Research: As per the research in China, it was found that coronavirus might have originated due to mutation in bats. Bats might have transmitted it to pangolins, from pangolins it got transmitted to humans.



15 April 2020, 16:37 PM Health Ministry: Coronavirus hotspots and green zones identified; door-to-door surveys being conducted in hotspots.



15 April 2020, 16:36 PM Health Ministry: Movement will not be allowed in containment zones, except for those related to essential services.



15 April 2020, 16:35 PM Health Ministry: Special teams will search for new coronavirus cases and samples will be collected and tested as per sampling criteria.



15 April 2020, 16:24 PM Health Ministry: 170 districts in India have been reported as hotspots.



15 April 2020, 16:21 PM Health Ministry PC: COVID health centres to be made for coronavirus serious patients.

15 April 2020, 16:20 PM Health Ministry PC: MREGA workers can work with their masks on.



15 April 2020, 16:19 PM Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya: 50 samples from primary contact of the first #Covid19 case in #Meghalaya tested today in Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, and all tested negative.



15 April 2020, 16:17 PM Arunachal Pradesh: The first Positive case of Arunachal has tested Negative today after conducting 3rd test. He was kept in isolation for 13 days under observation of doctors. Repeat sample is being collected today again, says Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. #CoronaVirusUpdate : The first Positive case of Arunachal has tested Negative today after conducting 3rd test. He was kept in isolation for 13 days under observation of doctors. Repeat sample is being collected today again. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @DDNewslive — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 15, 2020

15 April 2020, 16:14 PM Health Ministry: States issued guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 hotspots across India.



15 April 2020, 15:54 PM Vistara CEO: While the situation remains fluid, we are planning to resume flights in a phased manner whenever authorities allow us to do so.



15 April 2020, 15:53 PM Centre asks all deputy secretaries and above level officers to join offices, three weeks after they began working from home due to lockdown imposed to check spread of coronavirus.



15 April 2020, 15:41 PM Most infected cities in India: 1. Mumbai: 1756 2. Delhi: 1561 3. Jaipur: 468 4. Indore: 413 5. Ahmadabad: 404 6. Pune: 351 7. Thane: 270 8. Chennai: 214 9. Hyderabad: 197 10. Kasaragod: 167 (Source: Covid19india.org as on 15th April; 14:40)

15 April 2020, 15:20 PM Rajasthan: The total number of positive cases n the state touches 1,046. 41 new COVID-19 confirmed cases reported till 2 PM today. Jaipur 476, Jodhpur 102, Banswara 59, Tonk 60, Kota 64 are the five most infected cities. The death toll stands at 12.

15 April 2020, 14:52 PM Sixty six new cases of coronavirus has been reported from Mumbai taking the total to 2801 cases. * Meera Bhayendar 2 * MCGM 66 * Pcmc 1 * Pmc 44 * Thane rural 2 * Thane corp 1 * Vasai virar 1

15 April 2020, 14:31 PM A 69-year-old doctor, who was the Director of Bethany Hospital in Meghalaya's Shillong, died on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19. It is to be noted that Dr John Sailo was the first COVID-19 patient in the state. Six family members of Dr Sailo, who were in contact with him, have also tested positive for the deadly virus.

15 April 2020, 14:16 PM Vinay Dubey, accused of instigating labourers to assembly near Mumbai's Bandra station after the announcement of extension of the nationwide lockdown to May 3, has been sent to police custody till April 21.

15 April 2020, 13:34 PM One more death reported from Karnatak, toll raises to 11. Till date 277 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes 11 deaths and 75 recovered cases. As many as 17 new cases since 5 pm of April 14.

15 April 2020, 12:56 PM Collector of Ahmedabad's Behrampura locality Badruddin Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus, confirms AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

15 April 2020, 12:48 PM Four new coronavirus cases reported from Bihar in 24 hours taking the total to 70, as per information by Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

15 April 2020, 11:56 AM New coronavirus positive cases reported from Andhra Pradesh - 19

Total positive cases: 502

Discharged/recovered: 16

Deaths total till date: 11

Active cases in hospital as of now: 475.

15 April 2020, 11:27 AM Authorities in Kashmir have sealed off the containment zones to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure to contain the spread of coronavirus even as the lockdown in the Valley entered the 28th day on Wednesday, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.