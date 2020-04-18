India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 18: 2 out of 41 Pakistani repatriated from India found COVID-19 positive

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 13,387 out of which 11,201 are active cases and as many as 1,748 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, said Ministry of Health data on Friday morning. The cases saw a jump by 1007 and 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in India saw its highest spike on Friday with 260 people getting recovered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remained the worst affected state with COVID-19 positive cases rising to 3,202. There have been 286 new cases in Maharashtra, including 177 new cases in Mumbai, during the last 24 hours. There have been 7 deaths in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 194.

Union Health Ministry on Friday directed that there should not be any dilution of quality and standards in the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks, ventilators and other equipment.

The COVID-19 infection has affected around 185 countries around the world and as per Johns Hopkins University latest data there are 2,240,768 confirmed cases recorded with 153,871 deaths.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19: