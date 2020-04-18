हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 18: 2 out of 41 Pakistani repatriated from India found COVID-19 positive

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 13,387 out of which 11,201 are active cases and as many as 1,748 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, said Ministry of Health data on Friday morning. The cases saw a jump by 1007 and 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in India saw its highest spike on Friday with 260 people getting recovered in the last 24 hours.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 07:27
Comments |

Maharashtra remained the worst affected state with COVID-19 positive cases rising to 3,202. There have been 286 new cases in Maharashtra, including 177 new cases in Mumbai, during the last 24 hours. There have been 7 deaths in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 194. 

Union Health Ministry on Friday directed that there should not be any dilution of quality and standards in the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks, ventilators and other equipment.

The COVID-19 infection has affected around 185 countries around the world and as per Johns Hopkins University latest data there are 2,240,768 confirmed cases recorded with 153,871 deaths.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19:

18 April 2020, 07:27 AM

India exports 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to Afghanistan amid coronavirus pandemic.

18 April 2020, 07:06 AM

Immigrants: 2 out of 41 Pakistani repatriated from India found COVID positive. India to test immigration authorities and drivers who helped repatriate 41 Pakistani. 
 

18 April 2020, 06:50 AM

US announces $19 billion relief for farmers: US President Donald Trump has announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the struggling agriculture industry amid the coronavirus crisis. In a press conference on Friday (April 17), Trump said that the government "will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic."

18 April 2020, 06:47 AM

Bihar: With two more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85. The contact tracing of two new cases, who were infected with the virus after coming in contact with corona positive patients, is underway. Out of the 85 cases in the state 46 are active cases 37 cured cases and the death toll stands at 2.

Data:

29 in Siwan, cured 12
9 in Begusarai, cured 1
17 in Muger, cured 6
6 in Patna, cured 5
5 in Gaya, cured 4
3 in Gopalganj, all cured
3 in Nawada, cured 1
7 in Nalanda, cured 2
1 case each in Saran, Laxhisarai, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Buxar - all cured

 

18 April 2020, 06:42 AM

US announces $8.4 million aid to Pakistan to fight coronavirus: United States has announced an aid of USD 8.4 million to Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. The announcement was made by the United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones, on Friday. (ANI input)

18 April 2020, 06:39 AM

Uttar Pradesh: 33 of 92 COVID-19 patients, more than one-third, cured and discharged from hospitals so far in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; no fresh case reported in the last 24 hours. (PTI report)

