India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 18: 2 out of 41 Pakistani repatriated from India found COVID-19 positive

18 April 2020, 07:27 AM
India exports 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to Afghanistan amid coronavirus pandemic.
In a series of offerings of critical drugs, India sent 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to #Afghanistan through Ariana Airlines today. This is in addition to the 1st consignment of wheat India shipped earlier to bolster food security. Heartfelt thanks! pic.twitter.com/BWlFdx5G7m
— Tahir Qadiry طاهر قادرى (@tahirqadiry) April 17, 2020
18 April 2020, 07:06 AM
Immigrants: 2 out of 41 Pakistani repatriated from India found COVID positive. India to test immigration authorities and drivers who helped repatriate 41 Pakistani.
18 April 2020, 06:50 AM
US announces $19 billion relief for farmers: US President Donald Trump has announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the struggling agriculture industry amid the coronavirus crisis. In a press conference on Friday (April 17), Trump said that the government "will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic."
18 April 2020, 06:47 AM
Bihar: With two more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85. The contact tracing of two new cases, who were infected with the virus after coming in contact with corona positive patients, is underway. Out of the 85 cases in the state 46 are active cases 37 cured cases and the death toll stands at 2.
Data:
29 in Siwan, cured 12
9 in Begusarai, cured 1
17 in Muger, cured 6
6 in Patna, cured 5
5 in Gaya, cured 4
3 in Gopalganj, all cured
3 in Nawada, cured 1
7 in Nalanda, cured 2
1 case each in Saran, Laxhisarai, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Buxar - all cured
18 April 2020, 06:42 AM
US announces $8.4 million aid to Pakistan to fight coronavirus: United States has announced an aid of USD 8.4 million to Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. The announcement was made by the United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones, on Friday. (ANI input)
18 April 2020, 06:39 AM
Uttar Pradesh: 33 of 92 COVID-19 patients, more than one-third, cured and discharged from hospitals so far in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; no fresh case reported in the last 24 hours. (PTI report)