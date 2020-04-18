India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 18: India's coronavirus cases jump to 14,792 with 488 deaths

18 April 2020, 18:38 PM India's coronavirus cases jump to 14,792 with 488 deaths.

18 April 2020, 18:08 PM Delhi CM Kejriwal: Delhi govt has so far identified 71 containment zones; some people not following order, stepping out of homes in these areas.



18 April 2020, 18:08 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: 26 members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's Jahangir Puri; it's now containment zone.

18 April 2020, 18:00 PM West Bengal: 23 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state. Total active cases in the state stand at 178. Total deaths caused due to Coronavirus rises to 12.



18 April 2020, 17:38 PM Tamil Nadu: Panic in Madras HC following reports of an advocate clerk having been tested positive for COVID-19. CJ has called for an urgent meeting of the top seven judges. Steps underway to sanitize court hall 2 and chambers of Justices R Subbiah & R Pongiappan who sat this week, reports. TN govt appoints 4 more members, including commissioner of revenue admin, director of the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), representatives of CREDAI and TN Small and Tiny Industries Association in the expert committee to formulate guidelines for a phased exit strategy.

18 April 2020, 17:36 PM Odisha: No new coronavirus case in the state today. Total cases 60. (Active 38, cured 21, death 1)

18 April 2020, 17:35 PM Karnataka: 25 new cases till 5 pm today. 1 more death reported. The death toll rises to 14. Cumulatively 384 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 14 deaths & 104 discharges.

18 April 2020, 17:02 PM MHA control room is providing 24/7; new toll-free numbers 1930 and 1944 also are resolving citizens' grievances. Besides, single emergency response no. 112 is operational in 29 states and UTs; police, fire and ambulance services can be availed using this number.



18 April 2020, 16:43 PM Uttarakhand Police: 1,758 cases have been registered and 7,220 people have been arrested in connection with violation of the lockdown in the state so far.



18 April 2020, 16:42 PM Health Ministry: In 45 other districts, no new positive case has been reported in the last 14 days.



18 April 2020, 16:41 PM Health Ministry: A positive trend has been noted in 47 districts across 23 states. No positive case has been reported in the last 28 days in Mahe of Puducherry and Kodagu of Karnataka.



18 April 2020, 16:40 PM Air India opens bookings for select domestic flights from May 4, 2020, onwards and International Flights from June 1, 2020, onwards.



18 April 2020, 16:37 PM Health Ministry: 4,291 out of the total 14,378 COVID-19 cases in India have been linked to Nizamuddin Markaz.



18 April 2020, 16:35 PM Health Ministry: 91 per cent of cases related to Nizamuddin Markaz in Assam.

18 April 2020, 16:34 PM Health Ministry: COVID-19 cases in 23 states across India increased due to the Nizamuddin Markaz.



18 April 2020, 16:33 PM Health Ministry: If an analysis is done on the basis of co-morbid conditions, then you will find that 83% of cases had co-morbidity.



18 April 2020, 16:33 PM Health Ministry: The mortality rate in India is around 3.3%. An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4% of deaths have been reported in the age group of 0-45 yrs. Between 45-60 yrs it is 10.3%, between 60-75 yrs it is 33.1% and for 75 years and above it is 42.2%.



18 April 2020, 16:30 PM Health Ministry: 29.8 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in India related to Nizamuddin Markaz.



18 April 2020, 16:26 PM Health Ministry: 1992 people across India have been cured, overall cure percentage is something around 13.85%. Since yesterday, 991 positive cases have been reported which takes confirmed cases to 14,378. 43 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 480.



18 April 2020, 16:20 PM Health Ministry: 63% cases in Delhi, 59% in UP related to Nizamuddin Markaz.

18 April 2020, 15:56 PM Karnataka: No social distancing, no masks followed at Mangalore beaches after the government revoked ban on fishing.

18 April 2020, 15:56 PM Bihar: Not a single Jamaati attendee of Nizamuddin Markaz has been found COVID-19 positive in Bihar in the government's data. The 39 foreigners who came back to different districts of Bihar after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz have also been tested negative. Although all of them have been sent to jail after 14-days of quarantine period for violating visa rules.



18 April 2020, 15:49 PM DGP Punjab Police: Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those worked with him.

18 April 2020, 15:48 PM Rajasthan: Total number of positives touch 1,282 in the state. A total of 53 new positive cases reported until 2 pm today. 12 new positive cases came from Nagaur today, 27 new positive cases from Bharatpur, 2 cases from Jodhpur, 2 cases from Ajmer, 1 case from Banswara, 3 cases from Jaipur, 1 case from Jaisalmer and 5 from Kota. The total cases reached 497 in Jaipur, total figure 156 in Jodhpur, total figure in Kota 97, total figure 93 in Tonk, total figure 70 in Bharatpur, total figure 60 in Banswara and total figure 18 in Jhalawar.



18 April 2020, 15:31 PM Uttarakhand colleges, universities advised to start online classes amid COVID-19 lockdown.



18 April 2020, 15:19 PM Union Health Ministry has directed the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct surveys and monitoring with regard to the critical drugs pertaining to COVID-19.



18 April 2020, 15:19 PM Maharashtra: 10,729 people have been arrested, 33.984 vehicles seized and 52,626 cases registered under Section 188 of IPC in connection with violation of the lockdown in the state. 8 police officers and 29 other police personnel are infected with COVID-19 in the state.



18 April 2020, 15:10 PM Maharashtra govt to provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers through direct benefit transfer scheme during coronavirus lockdownm, says State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil



18 April 2020, 14:44 PM Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm over the situation regarding COVID-19 in the national capital. (ANI input)

18 April 2020, 14:40 PM Group of Ministers reviewed COVID-19 situation: A Group of Ministers under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi reviewed the situation in the wake of the extension of lockdown due to COVID19 up to May 3 and allowing partial economic activity in non-hotspot zones from April 20 onwards. The GoM obtained feedback from various Ministers on the COVID19 situation. After the discussion, the GOM decided for gradual opening up of economic activity in areas which have not reported any Corona cases in line with the MHA guidelines issued on April 15.

18 April 2020, 14:24 PM Maharashtra: 57-year-old dies in Mumbai. This is the second death reported from Thane area. Total number of cases in Thane stands at 115.

18 April 2020, 14:12 PM Ministry of Health urges people not to consume any medicine without prescription. #IndiaFightsCorona: Information for General Public on the availability & use of necessary medicines for #COVID19 in India.

18 April 2020, 14:12 PM Ministry of Health urges people not to consume any medicine without prescription.

18 April 2020, 14:09 PM Ministry of Health urges people to stay at home by sharing videogame character Mario's picture saying 'Mario is ready for this fight against COVID-19 by staying at home.'

18 April 2020, 14:03 PM Congress constitutes consultative group under ex-PM Manmohan Singh to deliberate on current concerns, formulate party policy on issues. (PTI input)

18 April 2020, 14:01 PM Haryana: The total number of COVID19 positive cases in the state at 227 including 137 active patients, 88 recovered, 2 deaths.

18 April 2020, 13:56 PM PM Narendra Modi asks the aviation industry to provide possible assistance to those who need it. 17 flights carried 35.42 tons of medical & essential cargo on April 16 to regions where these were needed. Civil aviation sector have now flown 262 flights across 2,64,181 km with 454 tons of medical & essential cargo under Lifeline Udan since March 26, said Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

18 April 2020, 13:49 PM Maharashtra: Syedna Burhani Trust to donate two crore rupees to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Relief Fund. This amount has been given to fight Corona.

18 April 2020, 13:39 PM PM Narendra Modi lauds the Income Tax department for providing relief to MSMEs amid coronavirus lockdown. Income tax refunds worth Rs.5,204 crore have been issued by CBDT in the last 10 days to nearly 8.2 lakh small businesses.

18 April 2020, 13:28 PM Bihar: Offices in Patna to reopen from April 20. As per the instructions issued by the Panchayati raj, A and B grade officers need to come to the office every day whereas C grade and below employees are divided into three classes. Every class worker will come to the office for five days a week.

18 April 2020, 12:37 PM Karnataka: 12 new coronavirus cases reported in the state. Total tally at 371 which includes 92 recovered cases and 13 deaths.



18 April 2020, 12:25 PM Delhi: Total number of cases in Delhi stands at 1767, out of which 67 cases were reported on Friday (April 17, 2020). Death toll in the national capital at 42. 911 patients are admitted at hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs and 6 are on ventilators. The Delhi govt has received 42,000 rapid kits that will be used in containment zones, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

18 April 2020, 12:11 PM Goa: No more coronavirus positive case in Goa. State likely to be declared as a green zone. No new cases were reported from the past two weeks. Earlier, there were 7 cases reported and all the patients recovered from the infection. The state government has requested the Central government to declare Goa as a safe zone from COVID-19 infection.

18 April 2020, 12:02 PM Gujarat: 7 deaths reported on Saturday taking the death toll to 48 in the state. Total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 1272 in the state which includes 1136 active cases, 88 recovered cases.

18 April 2020, 11:29 AM Gujarat: 176 new COVID-19 cases in the state; the total count rises to 1,272. (PTI info)

18 April 2020, 11:27 AM Group of Ministers (GoM) meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence to discuss COVID-19 situation.

18 April 2020, 11:19 AM Andhra Pradesh: 31 new COVID-19 positive cases reported, state's tally at 603.

18 April 2020, 11:17 AM Rajasthan: Two more people die of coronavirus during treatment at state-run hospital in Jaipur, death toll in the state surge to 19. (PTI info)

18 April 2020, 10:44 AM Ministry of Health: Indian Red Cross start 24x7 Control Room for blood services in Delhi. Anyone who needs blood or wishes to donate can contact on these numbers - 011-23359379, 93199 82104, 9319982105

18 April 2020, 10:41 AM Rahul Gandhi calls for innovative solutions during COVID-19 pandemic says, ''COVID-19 a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity.''