India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 18: Maharashtra govt to provide Rs 2,000 aid to 12 lakh construction workers

18 April 2020, 15:19 PM Union Health Ministry has directed the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct surveys and monitoring with regard to the critical drugs pertaining to COVID-19.



18 April 2020, 15:19 PM Maharashtra: 10,729 people have been arrested, 33.984 vehicles seized and 52,626 cases registered under Section 188 of IPC in connection with violation of the lockdown in the state. 8 police officers and 29 other police personnel are infected with COVID-19 in the state.



18 April 2020, 15:10 PM Maharashtra govt to provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers through direct benefit transfer scheme during coronavirus lockdownm, says State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil



18 April 2020, 14:44 PM Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm over the situation regarding COVID-19 in the national capital. (ANI input)

18 April 2020, 14:40 PM Group of Ministers reviewed COVID-19 situation: A Group of Ministers under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi reviewed the situation in the wake of the extension of lockdown due to COVID19 up to May 3 and allowing partial economic activity in non-hotspot zones from April 20 onwards. The GoM obtained feedback from various Ministers on the COVID19 situation. After the discussion, the GOM decided for gradual opening up of economic activity in areas which have not reported any Corona cases in line with the MHA guidelines issued on April 15.

18 April 2020, 14:24 PM Maharashtra: 57-year-old dies in Mumbai. This is the second death reported from Thane area. Total number of cases in Thane stands at 115.

18 April 2020, 14:12 PM Ministry of Health urges people not to consume any medicine without prescription. #IndiaFightsCorona: Information for General Public on the availability & use of necessary medicines for #COVID19 in India.

18 April 2020, 14:03 PM Congress constitutes consultative group under ex-PM Manmohan Singh to deliberate on current concerns, formulate party policy on issues. (PTI input)

18 April 2020, 14:01 PM Haryana: The total number of COVID19 positive cases in the state at 227 including 137 active patients, 88 recovered, 2 deaths.

PM Narendra Modi asks the aviation industry to provide possible assistance to those who need it. 17 flights carried 35.42 tons of medical & essential cargo on April 16 to regions where these were needed. Civil aviation sector have now flown 262 flights across 2,64,181 km with 454 tons of medical & essential cargo under Lifeline Udan since March 26, said Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

18 April 2020, 13:49 PM Maharashtra: Syedna Burhani Trust to donate two crore rupees to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Relief Fund. This amount has been given to fight Corona.

PM Narendra Modi lauds the Income Tax department for providing relief to MSMEs amid coronavirus lockdown. Income tax refunds worth Rs.5,204 crore have been issued by CBDT in the last 10 days to nearly 8.2 lakh small businesses.

18 April 2020, 13:28 PM Bihar: Offices in Patna to reopen from April 20. As per the instructions issued by the Panchayati raj, A and B grade officers need to come to the office every day whereas C grade and below employees are divided into three classes. Every class worker will come to the office for five days a week.

18 April 2020, 12:37 PM Karnataka: 12 new coronavirus cases reported in the state. Total tally at 371 which includes 92 recovered cases and 13 deaths.



Delhi: Total number of cases in Delhi stands at 1767, out of which 67 cases were reported on Friday (April 17, 2020). Death toll in the national capital at 42. 911 patients are admitted at hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs and 6 are on ventilators. The Delhi govt has received 42,000 rapid kits that will be used in containment zones, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

18 April 2020, 12:11 PM Goa: No more coronavirus positive case in Goa. State likely to be declared as a green zone. No new cases were reported from the past two weeks. Earlier, there were 7 cases reported and all the patients recovered from the infection. The state government has requested the Central government to declare Goa as a safe zone from COVID-19 infection.

18 April 2020, 12:02 PM Gujarat: 7 deaths reported on Saturday taking the death toll to 48 in the state. Total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 1272 in the state which includes 1136 active cases, 88 recovered cases.

18 April 2020, 11:29 AM Gujarat: 176 new COVID-19 cases in the state; the total count rises to 1,272. (PTI info)

Group of Ministers (GoM) meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence to discuss COVID-19 situation.

18 April 2020, 11:19 AM Andhra Pradesh: 31 new COVID-19 positive cases reported, state's tally at 603.

18 April 2020, 11:17 AM Rajasthan: Two more people die of coronavirus during treatment at state-run hospital in Jaipur, death toll in the state surge to 19. (PTI info)

Ministry of Health: Indian Red Cross start 24x7 Control Room for blood services in Delhi. Anyone who needs blood or wishes to donate can contact on these numbers - 011-23359379, 93199 82104, 9319982105

Rahul Gandhi calls for innovative solutions during COVID-19 pandemic says, ''COVID-19 a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity.''

18 April 2020, 10:34 AM Delhi HC to hear plea on increase in domestic violence cases during lockdown: The Delhi High Court has agreed to give an urgent hearing to a petition on a report of an increase in domestic violence cases during the lockdown. The court will today hear the plea filed by the NGO, All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties & Social Justice (AICHLS) seeking direction to all concerned authorities to implement effective measures for victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI input)

18 April 2020, 10:20 AM India COVID-19 recovery rate: 243 people recovered in the last 24 hours in India. The recovery rate saw an improvement as it stood at 13.85 percent on Saturday. Below are the recovery rates recorded this week:

Tuesday : 9.99%

Wednesday :11.41%

Thursday : 12.02%

Friday : 13.06%

18 April 2020, 10:17 AM Lucknow: Out of the 1062 samples tested on April 18 for COVID-19, results of 98 are positive, said King George's Medical University, Lucknow. (ANI input)

18 April 2020, 09:45 AM Rajasthan: 41 new COVID19 cases and 2 deaths (in Jaipur) reported in the state on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1270 and deaths toll to 19. Of the 2 deaths today, one patient had chronic kidney disease and the other had acute diabetes, said state Health Department.

18 April 2020, 09:30 AM Navy coronavirus case: 20 Navy personnel undergoing treatment for COVID-19 were part of logistics establishment of Western Naval Command. (PTI input)

18 April 2020, 08:57 AM COVID-19 data India: Total number of cases rise to 14,378 which includes 11,906 active cases, 1,991 recovered cases, 480 dead and 1 migrant patient. 991 cases and 43 dead reported in last 24 hours.

Gujarat lockdown violation: Case registered against bride, groom and their relatives for violation of coronavirus lockdown norms in Chikhli.

18 April 2020, 08:18 AM West Bengal lockdown violation: A week after a huge gathering was seen at Murshidabad’s mosque for Friday prayers, now similar scenes unfolded at Hooghly district’s Taldanga area. Close to 60 persons including children and elderly attended the Friday prayers at the Taldanga mosque violating the lockdown. The police got information and had to rush to the mosque to vacate it. The police had told the local Imam to tell everyone in the vicinity to not come to the mosque for Friday prayers, despite that, people were seen violating the lockdown.

18 April 2020, 08:08 AM Maharashtra: State government allows over 1 lakh migrant sugarcane workers to go back to their villages after a medical checkup, amid coronavirus lockdown. All the arrangements for their travel and food etc to be done by the sugar factory owners.



18 April 2020, 07:55 AM Navy Corona case: 20 Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID19 at a naval base in Mumbai. The first case was reported on April 7 at the INS Angre base there. All other persons who came in contact with this affected personnel have also been tested, said Navy officials. (ANI input)

18 April 2020, 07:43 AM COVID-19 Global data: The total number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases across 185 nations spiraled towards 2,242,868 and the death toll stood at 154,142 at 07.40 am (IST) on Saturday (April 18) as per the Johns Hopkins University data.

18 April 2020, 07:31 AM Maharashtra: 118 new cases reported in last 24 hours. Total corona cases in the state stand at 3320. Total 7 death in the state in last 24 hours. In Mumbai, the total cases surge to 2085. Death toll at 122 in Mumbai, 5 deaths recorded in last 24 hours.

India exports 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to Afghanistan amid coronavirus pandemic.

18 April 2020, 07:06 AM Immigrants: 2 out of 41 Pakistani repatriated from India found COVID positive. India to test immigration authorities and drivers who helped repatriate 41 Pakistani.



18 April 2020, 06:50 AM US announces $19 billion relief for farmers: US President Donald Trump has announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the struggling agriculture industry amid the coronavirus crisis. In a press conference on Friday (April 17), Trump said that the government "will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic."

18 April 2020, 06:47 AM Bihar: With two more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85. The contact tracing of two new cases, who were infected with the virus after coming in contact with corona positive patients, is underway. Out of the 85 cases in the state 46 are active cases 37 cured cases and the death toll stands at 2. Data: 29 in Siwan, cured 12

9 in Begusarai, cured 1

17 in Muger, cured 6

6 in Patna, cured 5

5 in Gaya, cured 4

3 in Gopalganj, all cured

3 in Nawada, cured 1

7 in Nalanda, cured 2

1 case each in Saran, Laxhisarai, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Buxar - all cured

18 April 2020, 06:42 AM US announces $8.4 million aid to Pakistan to fight coronavirus: United States has announced an aid of USD 8.4 million to Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. The announcement was made by the United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones, on Friday. (ANI input)