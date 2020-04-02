India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 2: Padma Shri Nirmal Singh Khalsa dies due to coronavirus

Even as the world reels under the coronavirus pandemic which has brought nearly half the world to a halt in an effort to stop the spread of the contagion, the number of COVID-19 fatalities and positive cases are on a steady rise.

More than 9 lakh 32 thousand cases of infection have been reported world wide with US at 2,13,372 cases and Italy at 1,10,574 bearing most of the brunt, while Italy with 13,155 and Spain with 9,387 have recorded the most number of deaths, this as per data from the Jhns Hopkins University at 6.30 am on April 2.

While in India, the total number of cases reported is 1834 with 41 deaths. As many as 437 cases were found in the last 24 deaths whihc is the highest rise in the country till date. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases.

