India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 2: Padma Shri Nirmal Singh Khalsa dies due to coronavirus

Stay tuned with Zee News LIVE blog as we bring all the updates:

Last Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020 - 09:09
Even as the world reels under the coronavirus pandemic which has brought nearly half the world to a halt in an effort to stop the spread of the contagion, the number of COVID-19 fatalities and positive cases are on a steady rise. 

More than 9 lakh 32 thousand cases of infection have been reported world wide with US at 2,13,372 cases and Italy at 1,10,574 bearing most of the brunt, while Italy with 13,155 and Spain with 9,387 have recorded the most number of deaths, this as per data from the Jhns Hopkins University at 6.30 am on April 2.

While in India, the total number of cases reported is 1834 with 41 deaths. As many as 437 cases were found in the last 24 deaths whihc is the highest rise in the country till date. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases.

Stay tuned with Zee News LIVE blog as we bring all the updates: 

2 April 2020, 09:09 AM

Three fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Maharashtra taking the total to 238 

* 2 from Pune
* 1 from Buldhana ​
 

2 April 2020, 09:02 AM

167 people of the Tablighi Jamaat who have tested positive for coronavirus were moved from Delhi's Nizamuddin to Tughlakabad quarantine centre on Tuesday night. 

india lockdown, coronavirus india

2 April 2020, 08:38 AM

Shenzhen has become the first city in China to ban the consumption and trade of dogs and cats as part of its new legislation Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Regulations on the Comprehensive Ban on Wild Animals. The new law, which comes into effect on May 1, also prohibits the breeding, sale, and consumption of protected wildlife species, including snakes and lizards. Read more here

2 April 2020, 08:15 AM

Padma Shri Nirmal Khalsa, 62, who was also a former 'Hazuri Raagi' at Golden Temple, dies of coronavirus in Amritsar.

2 April 2020, 07:15 AM

Rajasthan reports 9 new COVID-19 positive cases taking its total to 129:
* 1 from Jodhpur
* 1 from Jhunjhunu
* 7 from Ramganj, Jaipur

