India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 2: Padma Shri Nirmal Singh Khalsa dies due to coronavirus

2 April 2020, 09:09 AM
Three fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Maharashtra taking the total to 238
* 2 from Pune
* 1 from Buldhana
2 April 2020, 09:02 AM
167 people of the Tablighi Jamaat who have tested positive for coronavirus were moved from Delhi's Nizamuddin to Tughlakabad quarantine centre on Tuesday night.
2 April 2020, 08:38 AM
Shenzhen has become the first city in China to ban the consumption and trade of dogs and cats as part of its new legislation Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Regulations on the Comprehensive Ban on Wild Animals. The new law, which comes into effect on May 1, also prohibits the breeding, sale, and consumption of protected wildlife species, including snakes and lizards. Read more here
2 April 2020, 08:15 AM
Padma Shri Nirmal Khalsa, 62, who was also a former 'Hazuri Raagi' at Golden Temple, dies of coronavirus in Amritsar.
2 April 2020, 07:15 AM
Rajasthan reports 9 new COVID-19 positive cases taking its total to 129:
* 1 from Jodhpur
* 1 from Jhunjhunu
* 7 from Ramganj, Jaipur