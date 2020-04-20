LIVE: COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 2000; India death toll at 519

20 April 2020, 07:26 AM
West Bengal: State govt allows 15% of the workforce for resumption of operations in mills during lockdown.
WB: Workers stand outside jute mills in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas. State govt has allowed 15% of workforce for resumption of operations in mills during lockdown. Workers say, "Mills haven't opened. We were called here by our contractor. Haven't received any info from mills." pic.twitter.com/OX2gjHW3XC
— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020
20 April 2020, 07:13 AM
Kerala: The Kerala health department has declared 88 local bodies including the corporation, municipality and panchayats, spread over 14 districts in the state as COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI input)
20 April 2020, 07:12 AM
Agra: With 14 new corona positive cases reported in Agra on Sunday, the district's tally of the virus-infected people climbed to 255.
20 April 2020, 06:52 AM
COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases rise to 2,401,379 and the death toll stands at 165,044. Cases in US rise to 759,118.
20 April 2020, 06:48 AM
West Bengal: 150 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till Monday morning (April 20, 2020). A total of 40 vehicles have also been seized in the same period by the Kolkata Police.
20 April 2020, 06:40 AM
UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district: 2 new COVID-19 cases detected in Noida; tally now 97 in the district. 38 out of 97 coronavirus patients in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been cured and discharged from hospitals. (PTI input)
20 April 2020, 06:37 AM
Delhi: Coronavirus cases in national capital cross 2000; death toll rises to 45. (PTI input)