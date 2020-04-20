हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 2000; India death toll at 519

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crosse 16000  as the number stood at 16,116 till Sunday evening out of which 13,925 are active cases, atleast 2,302 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The death toll in India stands at 519.  In the last 24 hours 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new fatalities were reported.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 20, 2020 - 07:26
Coronavirus cases in India crossed 16000 as the total number of cases stood at 16,116 till Sunday evening out of which 13,925 are active cases, atleast 2,302 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The death toll in India stands at 519.  In the last 24 hours 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new fatalities were reported.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with 3,651 cases and 211 fatalities. Followed by Delhi, where the number of COVID-19 cases stands at 2000 and while 45 patients have lost their lives.

The ICMR in a release informed that a total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as on April 19 2020, 9 pm IST. Atleast, 17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19:

20 April 2020, 07:26 AM

West Bengal: State govt allows 15% of the workforce for resumption of operations in mills during lockdown.

20 April 2020, 07:13 AM

Kerala: The Kerala health department has declared 88 local bodies including the corporation, municipality and panchayats, spread over 14 districts in the state as COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI input)

20 April 2020, 07:12 AM

Agra: With 14 new corona positive cases reported in Agra on Sunday, the district's tally of the virus-infected people climbed to 255.

20 April 2020, 06:52 AM

COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases rise to 2,401,379 and the death toll stands at 165,044. Cases in US rise to 759,118.

20 April 2020, 06:48 AM

West Bengal: 150 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till Monday morning (April 20, 2020). A total of 40 vehicles have also been seized in the same period by the Kolkata Police.

20 April 2020, 06:40 AM

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district: 2 new COVID-19 cases detected in Noida; tally now 97 in the district. 38 out of 97 coronavirus patients in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been cured and discharged from hospitals. (PTI input)

20 April 2020, 06:37 AM

Delhi: Coronavirus cases in national capital cross 2000; death toll rises to 45. (PTI input)

