LIVE: COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 2000; India death toll at 519

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 16000 as the total number of cases stood at 16,116 till Sunday evening out of which 13,925 are active cases, atleast 2,302 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The death toll in India stands at 519. In the last 24 hours 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new fatalities were reported.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with 3,651 cases and 211 fatalities. Followed by Delhi, where the number of COVID-19 cases stands at 2000 and while 45 patients have lost their lives.

The ICMR in a release informed that a total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as on April 19 2020, 9 pm IST. Atleast, 17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19: