India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 20: 5 more COVID-19 containment zones identified in Delhi, total 84 now

20 April 2020, 22:05 PM Tamil Nadu: After 3 journalists (2 TV and 1 print) in Chennai tested positive, today samples of over 250 journalists from TV and print media have been taken. Results to be out by tomorrow evening.

20 April 2020, 21:49 PM Delhi: 5 more areas of the national capital added to the list of COVID-19 containment zones in the last 24 hours. The number of containment zones in the national capital is now at 84. Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension, Block - G of Jahangirpuri, Flat number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave, Block 34 of Trilokpuri, and Block AF of Shalimar Bagh have been added to the list of containment zones.

20 April 2020, 21:33 PM Telangana: 14 new positive cases and two deaths today. Total cases 663 now.

20 April 2020, 21:30 PM Gujarat: Total cases surged to 1,939 after 201 new cases were reported on Monday. Death toll touches 71 after 8 died within 24 hours. Over 131 people have recovered/cured.



20 April 2020, 21:27 PM Maharashtra: Dharavi on Monday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases. Dharavi figure increases to 168 with 11 deaths so far. Maharashtra's positive cases jumped to 4,666 after 466 cases were reported on Monday. 9 deaths today (7 in Mumbai and 2 in Malegaon). Out of 2336 cases, 1890 patients (81%) had no symptoms, 393 (17%) patients were symptomatic. 53 out of these (2%) are admitted in ICU.



20 April 2020, 21:25 PM Bihar: 16 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar, the total count jumps to 113.

20 April 2020, 21:23 PM Uttar Pradesh: Around 1,184 patients have been tested COVID-19 positive in the state with over 814 patients linked to Tabligi Jamaat. So far 18 patients have died due to COVID-19 in UP. City-wise positive cases: Agra 241, Lucknow 167, Ghaziabad 46, Noida 100, Lakhimpur Khiri 4, Kanpur 60, Pilibhit 2, Moradabad 58, Varanasi 14, Shamli 26, Jaunpur 5, Baghpat 15, Meerut 75, Bareilly 6, Bulandshahar 18, Basti 19, Hapur 17, Ghazipur 6, Azamgarh 7, Firozabad 58, Hardoi 2, Pratapgarh 6, Saharanpur 72, Shahjahanpur 1, Banda 2, Maharajganj 6, Hathras 4, Mirzapur 3, Rae Bareli 2, Auraiya 7, Barabanki 1, Kaushambi 2, Bijnor. 26, Sitapur 17, Prayagraj 1, Mathura 6, Badaun 13, 15 in Rampur, Muzaffarnagar 5, Amroha 17, Bhadohi 1, Etawah 3, Kasganj 3, Sambhal 7, Unnao 1, Kannauj 6, Sant Kabir Nagar 1, Mainpuri 4, Gonda 1, Mau 1, Etah 3, Sultanpur 1. City-wise deaths: 1 in Basti, 3 in Meerut, 1 in Varanasi, 1 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Moradabad, 6 in Agra, Kanpur 1, Lucknow 1, Firozabad 1.

20 April 2020, 21:11 PM BRO builds Doporijo bridge in Arunachal Pradesh in record time to ensure supplies of items amid COVID-19 lockdown.



20 April 2020, 20:40 PM Over 80 Kendriya Vidyalayas across India being used as COVID-19 quarantine centres.



20 April 2020, 19:02 PM India's total COVID-19 confirmed cases jump to 17,656 while 559 people have died due to the virus in the country.

20 April 2020, 18:57 PM West Bengal: Total active positive cases: 245. Fresh cases in the state in the past 24 hours: 54. Patients recovered to date: 74. Total Samples tested till date: 5469 The Bengal govt has reversed the order on sweet shops and flower markets. The sweet shops and flower markets to now shut by noon.

20 April 2020, 18:55 PM Indian Army's Border Roads Organisation is dedicated to keep the lines of communication open even through the challenges of the coronavirus. The Army has upgraded the Daporijo bridge on Subansiri River in Arunachal Pradesh, thereby ensuring the movement of essential supplies in the area. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam#IndianArmy #BorderRoadsOrganisation is dedicated to keep the lines of communication open even through the challenges of COVID19.Daporijo bridge on Subansiri River #ArunachalPradesh has been upgraded thereby ensuring movement of essential supplies in the area. pic.twitter.com/cKS757Ql7P — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 18:52 PM Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: 53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19. All are under isolation. Samples of 171 journalists reporting from field, including Photographers, Video Journalists & Reporters, were collected. Most of the positive journalists were asymptomatic.



20 April 2020, 18:46 PM Mumbai: BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar has decided to quarantine herself for the next 14 days after she came in contact with the Journalist who have been tested COVID-19 positive. The report of her COVID-19 test has come negative but considering the threat of the coronavirus, she has taken this decision.

20 April 2020, 18:41 PM Tamil Nadu: Today over 6,109 samples tested. 46,985 total tests done. 43 new positive cases reported today. Total positive cases in the state rose to 1,520. 46 were discharged today.

2 deaths today, total deaths 17.



20 April 2020, 18:39 PM Bihar: Number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state surged to 94 after four new cases were registered today. As of now, around 14 districts have been COVID-19 affected.

20 April 2020, 18:37 PM Jharkhand: The total number of Corona infected patients in the state jumps to 42 including 24 from Ranchi and 10 from Bokaro.

20 April 2020, 17:49 PM President Ramnath Kovind: Let us express gratitude to our police, armed forces and security personnel for their courage and determination. Internally, police forces are ensuring lockdown with sensitivity and professionalism. Armed and Paramilitary Forces are securing us against cross-border terrorism. I must thank all our fellow citizens, NGOs, social workers, religious and charitable organisations, Red Cross and many others who are serving the nation in different ways. I commend their spirit. I am confident of their sustained contribution in ensuring victory against COVID-19. I must thank all our fellow citizens, NGOs, social workers, religious and charitable organisations, Red Cross and many others who are serving the nation in different ways. I commend their spirit. I am confident of their sustained contribution in ensuring victory against COVID-19. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 17:46 PM President Ramnath Kovind: The commitment of our scientists and technicians working in testing labs across the country is unparalleled. Working round the clock, they have collected nearly 4 lakh samples so far in most adverse conditions. They put the nation first. Their selfless devotion is praiseworthy. All logistics personnel including those manning transportation, and small traders & shopkeepers ensuring last mile supply of essential commodities to citizens in these difficult times deserve high appreciation. I salute their spirit of serving with zeal. Undeterred by heavy odds, our sanitation workers, municipal staff and personnel deployed in public conveniences are tirelessly carrying on sanitation work in the spirit of real heroes, thereby ensuring better hygiene to defeat COVID-19. They are a source of inspiration for us. All logistics personnel including those manning transportation, and small traders & shopkeepers ensuring last mile supply of essential commodities to citizens in these difficult times deserve high appreciation. I salute their spirit of serving with zeal. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 17:44 PM President Ramnath Kovind: My thoughts are with all those serving the nation in the fight against COVID-19, despite grave risks to themselves and their families. The courage of our doctors, nurses and all other health professionals is exemplary. They are risking their own lives to save lives of fellow citizens. They are serving the country with a dedication and devotion that will be known in the history as “a saga of sacrifice & service”. My thoughts are with all those serving the nation in the fight against COVID-19, despite grave risks to themselves and their families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 17:41 PM West Bengal: In the last 24 hours, 54 fresh cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the state.



20 April 2020, 17:40 PM Pakistan Cricket Board starts online fitness tests for its cricketers amid coronavirus lockdown.



20 April 2020, 17:28 PM Health Ministry on Mumbai journalists testing COVID-19 positive: Very unfortunate news. Request you to follow all precautions while on a line of duty, including use of face masks, sanitizers and social distancing. Whoever needs to be tested as per sampling criteria will be tested.

20 April 2020, 17:26 PM ICMR on a complaint in West Bengal on repeat testing of some patients: RT-PCR testing kits need to be kept below 20 °C, if the temperature is higher, proper test results are not obtained.

20 April 2020, 17:20 PM Karnataka: 18 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state in last 24 hours. As of 5:00 PM, a total of 408 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 16 deaths and 112 discharges.

20 April 2020, 16:58 PM During the lock-down, the Indian Railways has distributed food to over 20 lakh people in 300 different places of the country so far.



20 April 2020, 16:55 PM Delhi's Azad Market: Fruits and vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 10 pm, there will be truck entry from 10 am to 6 am.

20 April 2020, 16:52 PM Health Ministry: The doubling rate was 3.4 days before the lock down, whereas now it is 7.5 days. Less than 20 Days: Delhi - 8.5 Days, Karnataka - 9.2 days, Telangana - 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh - 10.6 days, J&K (UT) - 11.5 days, Punjab - 13.1 Days, Chattisgarh - 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu - 14 days, Bihar - 16.4 Days. Between 20 days to 30 days: Haryana - 21 Days, Himachal Pradesh - 24.5 days, Chandigarh - 25.4 days, Assam - 25.8 Days, Uttarakhand - 26.6 days, Ladakh (UT) - 26.6 days. More than 30 days: Odisha - 39.8 Days, Kerala - 72.2 days. 3 districts - Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka) & Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days.



20 April 2020, 16:43 PM Health Ministry: The doubling rate of the coronavirus cases in Odisha and Kerala is more than 30 days.

20 April 2020, 16:41 PM The government has hiked MNREGS wages in wake of the coronavirus, an average increase is Rs 20; Women SHGs under NRLM are making protective face covers, sanitizers, soaps and are running community kitchens.



20 April 2020, 16:39 PM MHA: Where violations of lockdown are occurring, suitable measures are taken in discussion with states. MHA wrote a letter to states yesterday stating that guidelines made under the Disaster Management Act specify that states are required to strictly follow these guidelines.



20 April 2020, 16:39 PM MHA: States and UTs have also been advised that while they can impose stricter measures than contemplated in these Guidelines, they shall not dilute the Guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.



20 April 2020, 16:38 PM MHA wrote to Govt. of Kerala clarifying that some activities permitted by the state are in violation of MHA guidelines and lockdown measures and asking for strict compliance of lockdown measures.



20 April 2020, 16:37 PM Health Ministry: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said at the G20 Health Ministers' meeting that India will like to work with G20 countries in vaccine development and drug development for COVID-19.

20 April 2020, 16:22 PM Health Ministry: No new COVID-19 cases in 59 districts in last 14 days. India's recovery rate at 14.75%.





20 April 2020, 16:20 PM Delhi: Keeping in view the demands of the farmers, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has decided to keep Azadpur Mandi open for 24 * 7.



20 April 2020, 16:17 PM Health Ministry: Good news from Goa where every COVID-19 patient has cured or recovered.



20 April 2020, 16:16 PM PIB Agriculture: To help farmers sustained production, money has been disbursed under PM Kisan Yojana. Pulses have been despatched to states under Pradhan Mantri Garib KalyanYojana and insurance claims under PM Fasal Bima Yojana have been settled.



20 April 2020, 16:14 PM PIB Agriculture: All India Agri Transport Call Centre and Kisan Rath Mobile App have been launched to facilitate transportation of food grains and perishables during COVID-19 crisis.



20 April 2020, 16:14 PM ADG, PIB Agriculture: Overcoming lockdown restrictions, sown area of summer crops has increased significantly, registering an increase of 36% over the previous year, pushed up mainly by rice cultivation.



20 April 2020, 16:02 PM Indian Railways crosses 2 million mark in the distribution of free meals during the lockdown period; about 50,000 persons daily are being provided meals on an average by RPF at approximately 300 locations across the country.



20 April 2020, 16:00 PM Delhi: 5 more Delhi police personnel from Chandni Mahal police station have tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of policemen being COVID-19 positive in the same area has jumped to 7 now.



20 April 2020, 15:58 PM Lifeline Udan flights covered over 3 lakh km of aerial distance to transport around 507.85 tons of essential medical cargo across India. 301 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers. 184 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. ‘Lifeline Udan’ flights are being operated by MoCA to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19.

20 April 2020, 15:23 PM Central Government constitutes 6 Inter-Ministerial Teams to make an assessment of the situation and augment State efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively. The Centre has constituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to make on-spot assessment of situation and issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public. The situation is specially serious in Indore (MP), Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. IMCTs to focus on complaints of implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.

20 April 2020, 14:49 PM Delhi: In the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus the Delhi Govt has received 1.6 lakh application of auto, taxi&e-rickshaw driver for aid of Rs 5,000. Delhi govt has received 1.6 lakh application of auto, taxi&e-rickshaw driver for aid of Rs 5,000 of in wake of #CoronavirusLockdown. Money has been transferred into bank accounts of 23,000 drivers &verification completed for another 20,000: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot pic.twitter.com/KWUjlOecXi — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 14:43 PM Chinese Embassy: India's new FDI norms go against the general trend of liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment and it violates WTO's principle of non-discrimination. (PTI input)

20 April 2020, 14:41 PM Minister Prakash Javadekar: Govt against fake news of all kinds; everybody must cooperate in the fight against COVID-19 in 'one people, one India' spirit.

20 April 2020, 14:37 PM West Bengal: 88 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions until April 20, said, Kolkata Police. (ANI input)

20 April 2020, 14:26 PM Death toll in Indore rises to 52 as three more people in the district die due to COVID-19 complications.

