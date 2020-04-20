India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 20: No new COVID-19 cases in 59 districts in last 14 days, India's recovery rate at 14.75%, says govt

20 April 2020, 16:58 PM During the lock-down, the Indian Railways has distributed food to over 20 lakh people in 300 different places of the country so far.



20 April 2020, 16:55 PM Delhi's Azad Market: Fruits and vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 10 pm, there will be truck entry from 10 am to 6 am.

20 April 2020, 16:52 PM Health Ministry: The doubling rate was 3.4 days before the lock down, whereas now it is 7.5 days. Less than 20 Days: Delhi - 8.5 Days, Karnataka - 9.2 days, Telangana - 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh - 10.6 days, J&K (UT) - 11.5 days, Punjab - 13.1 Days, Chattisgarh - 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu - 14 days, Bihar - 16.4 Days. Between 20 days to 30 days: Haryana - 21 Days, Himachal Pradesh - 24.5 days, Chandigarh - 25.4 days, Assam - 25.8 Days, Uttarakhand - 26.6 days, Ladakh (UT) - 26.6 days. More than 30 days: Odisha - 39.8 Days, Kerala - 72.2 days. 3 districts - Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka) & Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days.



20 April 2020, 16:43 PM Health Ministry: The doubling rate of the coronavirus cases in Odisha and Kerala is more than 30 days.

20 April 2020, 16:41 PM The government has hiked MNREGS wages in wake of the coronavirus, an average increase is Rs 20; Women SHGs under NRLM are making protective face covers, sanitizers, soaps and are running community kitchens.



20 April 2020, 16:39 PM MHA: Where violations of lockdown are occurring, suitable measures are taken in discussion with states. MHA wrote a letter to states yesterday stating that guidelines made under the Disaster Management Act specify that states are required to strictly follow these guidelines.



20 April 2020, 16:39 PM MHA: States and UTs have also been advised that while they can impose stricter measures than contemplated in these Guidelines, they shall not dilute the Guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.



20 April 2020, 16:38 PM MHA wrote to Govt. of Kerala clarifying that some activities permitted by the state are in violation of MHA guidelines and lockdown measures and asking for strict compliance of lockdown measures.



20 April 2020, 16:37 PM Health Ministry: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said at the G20 Health Ministers' meeting that India will like to work with G20 countries in vaccine development and drug development for COVID-19.

20 April 2020, 16:22 PM Health Ministry: No new COVID-19 cases in 59 districts in last 14 days. India's recovery rate at 14.75%.





20 April 2020, 16:20 PM Delhi: Keeping in view the demands of the farmers, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has decided to keep Azadpur Mandi open for 24 * 7.



20 April 2020, 16:17 PM Health Ministry: Good news from Goa where every COVID-19 patient has cured or recovered.



20 April 2020, 16:16 PM PIB Agriculture: To help farmers sustained production, money has been disbursed under PM Kisan Yojana. Pulses have been despatched to states under Pradhan Mantri Garib KalyanYojana and insurance claims under PM Fasal Bima Yojana have been settled.



20 April 2020, 16:14 PM PIB Agriculture: All India Agri Transport Call Centre and Kisan Rath Mobile App have been launched to facilitate transportation of food grains and perishables during COVID-19 crisis.



20 April 2020, 16:14 PM ADG, PIB Agriculture: Overcoming lockdown restrictions, sown area of summer crops has increased significantly, registering an increase of 36% over the previous year, pushed up mainly by rice cultivation.



20 April 2020, 16:02 PM Indian Railways crosses 2 million mark in the distribution of free meals during the lockdown period; about 50,000 persons daily are being provided meals on an average by RPF at approximately 300 locations across the country.



20 April 2020, 16:00 PM Delhi: 5 more Delhi police personnel from Chandni Mahal police station have tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of policemen being COVID-19 positive in the same area has jumped to 7 now.



20 April 2020, 15:58 PM Lifeline Udan flights covered over 3 lakh km of aerial distance to transport around 507.85 tons of essential medical cargo across India. 301 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers. 184 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. ‘Lifeline Udan’ flights are being operated by MoCA to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19.

20 April 2020, 15:23 PM Central Government constitutes 6 Inter-Ministerial Teams to make an assessment of the situation and augment State efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively. The Centre has constituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to make on-spot assessment of situation and issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public. The situation is specially serious in Indore (MP), Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. IMCTs to focus on complaints of implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.

20 April 2020, 14:49 PM Delhi: In the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus the Delhi Govt has received 1.6 lakh application of auto, taxi&e-rickshaw driver for aid of Rs 5,000. Delhi govt has received 1.6 lakh application of auto, taxi&e-rickshaw driver for aid of Rs 5,000 of in wake of #CoronavirusLockdown. Money has been transferred into bank accounts of 23,000 drivers &verification completed for another 20,000: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot pic.twitter.com/KWUjlOecXi — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 14:43 PM Chinese Embassy: India's new FDI norms go against the general trend of liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment and it violates WTO's principle of non-discrimination. (PTI input)

20 April 2020, 14:41 PM Minister Prakash Javadekar: Govt against fake news of all kinds; everybody must cooperate in the fight against COVID-19 in 'one people, one India' spirit.

20 April 2020, 14:37 PM West Bengal: 88 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions until April 20, said, Kolkata Police. (ANI input)

20 April 2020, 14:26 PM Death toll in Indore rises to 52 as three more people in the district die due to COVID-19 complications.



20 April 2020, 14:25 PM West Bengal government has alleged that the COVID-19 testing kits supplied by the NICED, ICMR's nodal agency in the state, a fortnight ago, are apparently defective as they show inconclusive results leading to repeated confirmatory tests and delaying diagnosis of the disease.

20 April 2020, 14:25 PM The Centre said COVID-19 situation is serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.

20 April 2020, 14:10 PM Uttar Pradesh: Greater Noida's Cherry County society reports one COVID-19 positive case on Monday.

20 April 2020, 13:46 PM Andhra Pradesh: 75 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. Total positive cases at 722 which includes 610 active cases, 20 fatalities, 92 discharged.



20 April 2020, 13:44 PM Maharashtra: 283 new cases reported in Maharashtra out of which 187 cases were reported from Mumbai. State's tally at 4,483.



20 April 2020, 13:38 PM Maharashtra: Pune records a total of 586 cases. Only essential services to remain open as per state governments' guidelines in the area.

20 April 2020, 13:33 PM Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath not to take part in father's last rites to ensure proper enforcement of lockdown in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat coronavirus pandemic in the state. pic.twitter.com/PPjy9xxLgB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 13:29 PM Flight restrictions will be lifted once spread of COVID-19 is controlled: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday clarified that the flight restrictions that have been imposed as a result of COVID-19 outbreak will be lifted once the spread of the infection is controlled. The Minister in a series of tweets repeated the earlier directions for the flights and made certain clarifications regarding the restrictions. (ANI input)

20 April 2020, 13:22 PM COVID-19 Case Rate Data

20 April 2020, 12:52 PM Delhi: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats resume functioning after 30 days lockdown.

20 April 2020, 12:49 PM Karnataka: Police arrest 57 arrests have been made related to Bengaluru's Padarayanapura incident. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa asked officials to take stringent action.

20 April 2020, 12:45 PM PM Narendra Modi speaks to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to discuss COVID-19 situation, says, ''India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time.'' Spoke on phone with H.E. President @ibusolih about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health and economic challenges it poses for the Maldives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 12:40 PM MHA writes letter to West Bengal government over lockdown violations, constitutes teams to assess situation: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary regarding lockdown violation and incidents of violence against healthcare workers in some districts of the state, including Howrah, Kolkata, Medinipur, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and others.

20 April 2020, 12:31 PM Odisha: 5 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals launched in the state. 5 #COVID19 dedicated hospitals were launched in Odisha today via video-conferencing. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan & Pralhad Joshi, and other officials were present at the launch via video-conferencing. pic.twitter.com/Mwy1DdkQNZ — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 12:20 PM Karnataka: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state. Total cases at 395 which includes 16 fatalities and 11 recovered cases. (data until 12 noon n April 20)

20 April 2020, 12:12 PM Odisha: 7 new positive cases in the state. 5 in Bhadrak and 2 in Balasore.

20 April 2020, 11:56 AM As Kerala opens restaurants, roads, MHA accuses state government of 'diluting' lockdown. (Read more)

20 April 2020, 11:49 AM Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Police arrests 492 people for defying COVID-19 lockdown. 1,669 violators of lockdown have been booked. 492 persons have been arrested. 750 vehicles have been seized. Total FIRs registered are 161 and total fine imposed is Rs 6,47,650. (ANI report)

20 April 2020, 11:17 AM Gujarat: 108 new COVID 19 positive cases reported in the state. The total positive cases in the state stand at 1851, including 106 discharged and 67 deaths.

20 April 2020, 11:15 AM Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa directs Police Commissioner to provide full security to Asha workers and other officials. Police Commissioner has been told to provide full security to Asha workers and other officials. No attack on Covid Warriors will be tolerated.#covid_warriors #Covid19India — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 10:57 AM Health workers attacked in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura over quarantine rumours: At least 59 people were arrested on Sunday (April 19) in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura after they attacked the civic body officials who had reached the area reportedly to shift suspected coronavirus COVID-19 patients in quarantine. One lady Feeroza has also been arrested in connection with his case and 5 FIRs have been registered. (Read more)

20 April 2020, 10:42 AM Kerala: MHA accuses Kerala for not following guidelines, says, allowing bus travel in towns, pillion rider on two-wheelers, 2 passengers in back seat of car are violation of lockdown.

20 April 2020, 10:37 AM Jammu and Kashmir: No COVID-19 cases in Poonch, says Dist Development Commissioner. Poonch doesn't have any COVID19 positive case. The citizens are following govt directions. The supply of essential items in the district is under control. Ration being supplied to migrant labourers here:Dist Development Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/LGNDHBrXho — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

20 April 2020, 10:30 AM Manipur: No more corona cases in Manipur as two affected patient recovers. CM N.Biren Singh expresses happiness says, I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown.'' I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2020

20 April 2020, 09:31 AM Bihar: Total number of cases in the state stands at 96 out of which 52 are active cases, 42 recovered case and death toll at 2.