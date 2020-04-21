Live: India’s COVID-19 count cross 17,000; Maharashtra worst hit with 4,666 cases

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India have crossed the 17,000-mark and more than 550 people have lost their lives.

As per the Union Health Ministry’s figures, India’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 559 with 40 fatalities in the last 24 hours, ending Monday evening. The ministry data stated that 1,540 new cases of coronavirus were reported in these 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in India to 17,656.

The total cases include 14,255 active cases while 2,841 have either been cured or discharged while one has migrated, the ministry said. The Union Health Ministry's figure also includes 77 foreign nationals.

The highest number of confirmed cases in India is from Maharashtra (4,203), followed by Delhi (2,003), Gujarat (1,851), Madhya Pradesh (1,485) and Tamil Nadu (1,477).

