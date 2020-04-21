हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: India’s COVID-19 count cross 17,000; Maharashtra worst hit with 4,666 cases

Over 550 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in India while the total confirmed cases of infection in the country have crossed the 17,000-mark.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 06:49
Comments |

 The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India have crossed the 17,000-mark and more than 550 people have lost their lives.

As per the Union Health Ministry’s figures, India’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 559 with 40 fatalities in the last 24 hours, ending Monday evening. The ministry data stated that 1,540 new cases of coronavirus were reported in these 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in India to 17,656.

The total cases include 14,255 active cases while 2,841 have either been cured or discharged while one has migrated, the ministry said. The Union Health Ministry's figure also includes 77 foreign nationals.

The highest number of confirmed cases in India is from Maharashtra (4,203), followed by Delhi (2,003), Gujarat (1,851), Madhya Pradesh (1,485) and Tamil Nadu (1,477).

This live blog brings you all the updates of coronavirus COVID-19:

21 April 2020, 06:49 AM

Delhi: Azadpur Sabzi Mandi to now remian open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm

21 April 2020, 06:46 AM

PM-KISAN SCHEME:  8.89 crore farmer families have been benefitted during coronavirus lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme and an amount of Rs 17,793 crores has been released so far, informed Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. (ANI input)

21 April 2020, 06:43 AM

Maharashtra: Coronavirus case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Mumbai as 155 new cases get reported; death toll reaches 138 after the addition of 7 fatalities, said BMC. (PTI report)

21 April 2020, 06:41 AM

Delhi: Coronavirus cases in the national capital rise to 2081; death toll climbs to 47.

