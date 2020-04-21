Live: India’s COVID-19 count cross 17,000; Maharashtra worst hit with 4,666 cases

21 April 2020, 06:49 AM
Delhi: Azadpur Sabzi Mandi to now remian open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm
Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi today; the vegetable market will now remain open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/GFwer3Rlxf
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020
21 April 2020, 06:46 AM
PM-KISAN SCHEME: 8.89 crore farmer families have been benefitted during coronavirus lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme and an amount of Rs 17,793 crores has been released so far, informed Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. (ANI input)
21 April 2020, 06:43 AM
Maharashtra: Coronavirus case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Mumbai as 155 new cases get reported; death toll reaches 138 after the addition of 7 fatalities, said BMC. (PTI report)
21 April 2020, 06:41 AM
Delhi: Coronavirus cases in the national capital rise to 2081; death toll climbs to 47.