India coronavirus COVID-19 live updates April 22: India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 19984, death toll at 640

India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 19984, death at 640, cured/migrated 3870. In the last 24 hours, 1383 new cases have been reported and 50 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry’s figures on Wednesday.

The highest number of confirmed cases in India is from Maharashtra followed by Delhi and Gujarat, while the most number of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Globally, more than 25 lakh infections have been reported with over 1.7 lakh people losing their lives to this virus pandemic, as many as 42,000 people have died in the US.

