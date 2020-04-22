India coronavirus COVID-19 live updates April 22: India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 19984, death toll at 640

22 April 2020, 08:48 AM
India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 19984, death at 640, cured/migrated 3870. In the last 24 hours, 1383 new cases have been reported and 50 deaths.
22 April 2020, 08:20 AM
Three new cases of coronavirus reported from Odisha. Total cases 82, cured 30, dead 1.
22 April 2020, 07:51 AM
US coronavirus deaths topped 45,000 on Tuesday doubling in a little over a week and rising by a near-record amount in a single day, according to a Reuters tally. The US has by far the world`s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at over 810,000, almost four times as many as Spain, the country with the second-highest number.
22 April 2020, 06:48 AM
Minister of State for Defence Shripad Y Naik met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his deputy V Muraleedharan to assure that all possible efforts are being made to bring back the Indian seafarers stranded in different parts of the world.
"As per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for sign-in and sign-off of Indian Seafarers at Indian Ports and their movement issued on April 21 late night all the Indian Seafarers including Goan brothers on various cruise boats/liners etc around Indian shores will be brought onshore or join a vessel with all due care," said Naik in a statement, reported by PTI.